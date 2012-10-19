EPC and 4G Packet Networks
2nd Edition
Driving the Mobile Broadband Revolution
Description
Get a comprehensive and detailed insight into the Evolved Packet Core (EPC) with this clear, concise and authoritative guide – a fully updated second edition that covers the latest standards and industry developments. The latest additions to the Evolved Packet System (EPS) including e.g. Positioning, User Data Management, eMBMS, SRVCC, VoLTE, CSFB. A detailed description of the nuts and bolts of EPC that are required to really get services up and running on a variety of operator networks. An in-depth overview of the EPC architecture and its connections to the wide variety of network accesses, including LTE, LTE-Advanced, WCDMA/HSPA, GSM, WiFi, etc. The most common operator scenarios of EPS and the common issues faced in their design. The reasoning behind many of the design decisions taken in EPC, in order to understand the full details and background of the all-IP core
NEW CONTENT TO THIS EDITION
• 150+ New pages, new illustrations and call flows
• Covers 3GPP Release 9, 10 and 11 in addition to release 8
• Expanded coverage on Diameter protocol, interface and messages
• Architecture overview
• Positioning
• User Data Management
• eMBMS (LTE Broadcasting)
• H(e)NodeB/Femto Cells
• LIPA/SIPTO/Breakout architectures
• Deployment Scenarios
• WiFi interworking
• VoLTE/MMTel, CS fallback and SRVCC
Key Features
- SAE is the core network that supports LTE, the next key stage in development of the UMTS network to provide mobile broadband. It aims to provide an efficient, cost-effective solution for the ever-increasing number of mobile broadband subscribers
- There is no other book on the market that covers the entire SAE network architecture; this book summarizes the important parts of the standards, but goes beyond mere description and offers real insight and explanation of the technology
- Fully updated with the latest developments since the first edition published, and now including additional material and insights on industry trends and views regarding future potential applications of SAE
Readership
Communications engineers working in wireless and cellular communications, telecom system managers, academic researchers, programmers
Table of Contents
Foreword by Dr. Kalyani Bogineni
Foreword by Dr. Ulf Nilsson
Preface
Part I: Introduction – Background and Vision of EPC
Part II: Overview of EPS
Part III: Key Concepts and Services
Part IV: The Nuts and Bolts of EPC
Part V: Conclusion and Future of EPS
Acknowledgements
List of Abbreviations
Part I: Introduction – Background and Vision of EPC
Chapter 1. Mobile Broadband and the Core Network Evolution
1.1 A Global Standard
1.2 Origins of the Evolved Packet Core
1.3 A Shifting Value Chain
1.4 Terminology Used in This Book
Part II: Overview of EPS
Chapter 2. Architecture Overview
2.1 EPS Architecture
2.2 Mobile Network Radio Technologies
Chapter 3. EPS Deployment Scenarios and Operator Cases
3.1 Scenario 1: Existing GSM/GPRS and/or WCDMA/HSPA Operators Deploying LTE/EPC
3.2 Scenario 2: Existing CDMA Operators Deploying LTE/EPC
3.3 Scenario 3: New Operators Deploying LTE/EPC
Chapter 4. Data Services in EPS
4.1 Messaging Services
4.2 Machine Type Communication
Chapter 5. Voice Services in EPS
5.1 Realization of Voice Over LTE
5.2 Voice Services Using IMS Technology
5.3 Single-Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)
5.4 Circuit-Switched Fallback
5.5 Comparing MMTel/SRVCC and CSFB
5.6 IMS Emergency Calls and Priority Services
Part III: Key Concepts and Services
Chapter 6. Session Management and Mobility
6.1 IP Connectivity and Session Management
6.2 Session Management, Bearers, and QoS Aspects
6.3 Subscriber Identifiers and Corresponding Legacy Identities
6.4 Mobility Principles
6.5 Interworking with Managed WLAN Networks
6.6 Pooling, Overload Protection, and Congestion Control
Chapter 7. Security
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Security Services
7.3 Network Access Security
7.4 Network Domain Security
7.5 User Domain Security
7.6 Security Aspects of Home eNBs and Home NBs
7.7 Lawful Intercept
Chapter 8. Quality of Service, Charging, and Policy Control
8.1 Quality of Service
8.2 Policy and Charging Control
8.3 Charging
Chapter 9. Selection Functions
9.1 Architecture Overview for Selection Functions
9.2 Selection of MME, SGSN, Serving GW, and PDN GW
9.3 PCRF Selection
Chapter 10. Subscriber Data Management
10.1 Home Subscriber Server (HSS)
10.2 Subscriber Profile Repository (SPR)
10.3 User Data Convergence (UDC)
Chapter 11. Voice and Emergency Services
11.1 Voice Services Based on Circuit-Switched Technology
11.2 Voice Services with IMS Technology
11.3 MMTel
11.4 VoLTE
11.5 T-ADS
11.6 Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)
11.7 IMS Centralized Services (ICS)
11.8 SRVCC from E-UTRAN to CDMA 1xRTT
11.9 Circuit-Switched Fallback
11.10 Migration Paths and Coexistence of Circuit-Switched and VoLTE
11.11 EPS Emergency Bearer Service for IMS Emergency
11.12 Multimedia Priority Service (MPS)
Chapter 12. LTE Broadcasting
12.1 Background and Main Concepts
12.2 MBMS Solution Overview
12.3 MBMS User Services
12.4 Mobile Network Architecture for MBMS
12.5 MBMS Bearer Services
Chapter 13. Positioning
13.1 Positioning Solutions
13.2 Positioning Architecture and Protocols
13.3 Positioning Methods
13.4 Position-Reporting Formats
13.5 EPS Positioning Entities and Interfaces
13.6 Positioning Procedure
Chapter 14. Offload Functions and Simultaneous Multi-Access
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Offloading the 3GPP RAN – Simultaneous Multi-Access
14.3 Offloading the Core and Transport Network – Selected IP Traffic Offload (SIPTO)
14.4 Access to Local Networks – Local IP Access (LIPA)
Part IV: The Nuts and Bolts of EPC
Chapter 15. EPS Network Entities and Interfaces
15.1 Network Entities
15.2 Control Plane Between UE, eNodeB, and MME
15.3 GTP-Based Interfaces
15.4 PMIP-Based Interfaces
15.5 DSMIPv6-Based Interfaces
15.6 HSS-Related Interfaces and Protocols
15.7 AAA-Related Interfaces
15.8 PCC-Related Interfaces
15.9 EIR-Related Interfaces
15.10 I-WLAN-Related Interfaces
15.11 ANDSF-Related Interfaces
15.12 HRPD IW-Related Interfaces
15.13 Interface to External Networks
15.14 CSS Interface
Chapter 16. Protocols
16.1 Introduction
16.2 GPRS Tunneling Protocol Overview
16.3 Mobile IP
16.4 Proxy Mobile IPv6
16.5 Diameter
16.6 Generic Routing Encapsulation
16.7 S1-AP
16.8 Non-Access Stratum (NAS)
16.9 IP Security
16.10 Extensible Authentication Protocol
16.11 Stream Control Transmission Protocol
Chapter 17. Procedures
17.1 Attachment and Detachment for E-UTRAN
17.2 Tracking Area Update for E-UTRAN
17.3 Service Request for E-UTRAN
17.4 Intra- and Inter-3GPP Access Handover
17.5 Bearer and QoS-Related Procedures
17.6 Attachment and Detachment for Non-3GPP Accesses
17.7 Intersystem Handover Between 3GPP and Non-3GPP Accesses
17.8 QoS-Related Procedures in Non-3GPP Accesses
Part V: Conclusion and Future of EPS
Chapter 18. Conclusions and Looking Ahead
Appendix A: Standards Bodies Associated with EPS
SAE History and Background
Impact of Standardization Processes on SAE
Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)
Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)
Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948298
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945952
About the Author
Magnus Olsson
Magnus Olsson is an expert in system architecture and standardization at Ericsson. He has worked with the overall mobile network architecture since joining Ericsson in 1995 and has over 10 years of experience in the standardization of mobile systems. He served as the chairman of 3GPP TSG SA WG2 (Architecture Working Group) for four years and has contributed to numerous specifications within this forum. He has been involved in driving the System Architecture Evolution (SAE) work item since its inception within 3GPP. He holds an MSc in Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering from the Linköping Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Catherine Mulligan
Dr Cathy Mulligan is a Researcher at Imperial College and Co-Director of the ICL Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering. She also holds an Honorary Research position at University College London, where she is Chief Technology Officer of the GovTech Lab and DataNet, which focuses on the potential and application of blockchain, AI and advanced communications technologies such as cloud and 5G as a foundational part of the world’s governments and economy. Cathy is an expert and fellow of the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain council and a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s High Level Panel on Digital Co-Operation. Prior to her academic career she spent 15 years in various technical roles in the telecommunications industry. She holds a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and is the author of several books on telecommunications including EPC and IoT. Until December 2017, Cathy served as the Vice-Chairman of the ETSI ISG on Context Information Management and as the Standardisation lead for Open Agile Smart Cities (OASC), covering ITU, ISO and ETSI standards streams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College, London, UK