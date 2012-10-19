EPC and 4G Packet Networks - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123945952, 9780123948298

EPC and 4G Packet Networks

2nd Edition

Driving the Mobile Broadband Revolution

Authors: Magnus Olsson Catherine Mulligan
eBook ISBN: 9780123948298
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123945952
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 2012
Page Count: 624
Description

Get a comprehensive and detailed insight into the Evolved Packet Core (EPC) with this clear, concise and authoritative guide – a fully updated second edition that covers the latest standards and industry developments. The latest additions to the Evolved Packet System (EPS) including e.g. Positioning, User Data Management, eMBMS, SRVCC, VoLTE, CSFB. A detailed description of the nuts and bolts of EPC that are required to really get services up and running on a variety of operator networks. An in-depth overview of the EPC architecture and its connections to the wide variety of network accesses, including LTE, LTE-Advanced, WCDMA/HSPA, GSM, WiFi, etc. The most common operator scenarios of EPS and the common issues faced in their design. The reasoning behind many of the design decisions taken in EPC, in order to understand the full details and background of the all-IP core

NEW CONTENT TO THIS EDITION

• 150+ New pages, new illustrations and call flows
• Covers 3GPP Release 9, 10 and 11 in addition to release 8
• Expanded coverage on Diameter protocol, interface and messages
• Architecture overview
• Positioning 
• User Data Management
• eMBMS (LTE Broadcasting)
• H(e)NodeB/Femto Cells
• LIPA/SIPTO/Breakout architectures
• Deployment Scenarios
• WiFi interworking
• VoLTE/MMTel, CS fallback and SRVCC

Key Features

  • SAE is the core network that supports LTE, the next key stage in development of the UMTS network to provide mobile broadband. It aims to provide an efficient, cost-effective solution for the ever-increasing number of mobile broadband subscribers
  • There is no other book on the market that covers the entire SAE network architecture; this book summarizes the important parts of the standards, but goes beyond mere description and offers real insight and explanation of the technology
  • Fully updated with the latest developments since the first edition published, and now including additional material and insights on industry trends and views regarding future potential applications of SAE

Readership

Communications engineers working in wireless and cellular communications, telecom system managers, academic researchers, programmers

Table of Contents

Foreword by Dr. Kalyani Bogineni

Foreword by Dr. Ulf Nilsson

Preface

Part I: Introduction – Background and Vision of EPC

Part II: Overview of EPS

Part III: Key Concepts and Services

Part IV: The Nuts and Bolts of EPC

Part V: Conclusion and Future of EPS

Acknowledgements

List of Abbreviations

Part I: Introduction – Background and Vision of EPC

Chapter 1. Mobile Broadband and the Core Network Evolution

1.1 A Global Standard

1.2 Origins of the Evolved Packet Core

1.3 A Shifting Value Chain

1.4 Terminology Used in This Book

Part II: Overview of EPS

Chapter 2. Architecture Overview

2.1 EPS Architecture

2.2 Mobile Network Radio Technologies

Chapter 3. EPS Deployment Scenarios and Operator Cases

3.1 Scenario 1: Existing GSM/GPRS and/or WCDMA/HSPA Operators Deploying LTE/EPC

3.2 Scenario 2: Existing CDMA Operators Deploying LTE/EPC

3.3 Scenario 3: New Operators Deploying LTE/EPC

Chapter 4. Data Services in EPS

4.1 Messaging Services

4.2 Machine Type Communication

Chapter 5. Voice Services in EPS

5.1 Realization of Voice Over LTE

5.2 Voice Services Using IMS Technology

5.3 Single-Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

5.4 Circuit-Switched Fallback

5.5 Comparing MMTel/SRVCC and CSFB

5.6 IMS Emergency Calls and Priority Services

Part III: Key Concepts and Services

Chapter 6. Session Management and Mobility

6.1 IP Connectivity and Session Management

6.2 Session Management, Bearers, and QoS Aspects

6.3 Subscriber Identifiers and Corresponding Legacy Identities

6.4 Mobility Principles

6.5 Interworking with Managed WLAN Networks

6.6 Pooling, Overload Protection, and Congestion Control

Chapter 7. Security

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Security Services

7.3 Network Access Security

7.4 Network Domain Security

7.5 User Domain Security

7.6 Security Aspects of Home eNBs and Home NBs

7.7 Lawful Intercept

Chapter 8. Quality of Service, Charging, and Policy Control

8.1 Quality of Service

8.2 Policy and Charging Control

8.3 Charging

Chapter 9. Selection Functions

9.1 Architecture Overview for Selection Functions

9.2 Selection of MME, SGSN, Serving GW, and PDN GW

9.3 PCRF Selection

Chapter 10. Subscriber Data Management

10.1 Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

10.2 Subscriber Profile Repository (SPR)

10.3 User Data Convergence (UDC)

Chapter 11. Voice and Emergency Services

11.1 Voice Services Based on Circuit-Switched Technology

11.2 Voice Services with IMS Technology

11.3 MMTel

11.4 VoLTE

11.5 T-ADS

11.6 Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

11.7 IMS Centralized Services (ICS)

11.8 SRVCC from E-UTRAN to CDMA 1xRTT

11.9 Circuit-Switched Fallback

11.10 Migration Paths and Coexistence of Circuit-Switched and VoLTE

11.11 EPS Emergency Bearer Service for IMS Emergency

11.12 Multimedia Priority Service (MPS)

Chapter 12. LTE Broadcasting

12.1 Background and Main Concepts

12.2 MBMS Solution Overview

12.3 MBMS User Services

12.4 Mobile Network Architecture for MBMS

12.5 MBMS Bearer Services

Chapter 13. Positioning

13.1 Positioning Solutions

13.2 Positioning Architecture and Protocols

13.3 Positioning Methods

13.4 Position-Reporting Formats

13.5 EPS Positioning Entities and Interfaces

13.6 Positioning Procedure

Chapter 14. Offload Functions and Simultaneous Multi-Access

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Offloading the 3GPP RAN – Simultaneous Multi-Access

14.3 Offloading the Core and Transport Network – Selected IP Traffic Offload (SIPTO)

14.4 Access to Local Networks – Local IP Access (LIPA)

Part IV: The Nuts and Bolts of EPC

Chapter 15. EPS Network Entities and Interfaces

15.1 Network Entities

15.2 Control Plane Between UE, eNodeB, and MME

15.3 GTP-Based Interfaces

15.4 PMIP-Based Interfaces

15.5 DSMIPv6-Based Interfaces

15.6 HSS-Related Interfaces and Protocols

15.7 AAA-Related Interfaces

15.8 PCC-Related Interfaces

15.9 EIR-Related Interfaces

15.10 I-WLAN-Related Interfaces

15.11 ANDSF-Related Interfaces

15.12 HRPD IW-Related Interfaces

15.13 Interface to External Networks

15.14 CSS Interface

Chapter 16. Protocols

16.1 Introduction

16.2 GPRS Tunneling Protocol Overview

16.3 Mobile IP

16.4 Proxy Mobile IPv6

16.5 Diameter

16.6 Generic Routing Encapsulation

16.7 S1-AP

16.8 Non-Access Stratum (NAS)

16.9 IP Security

16.10 Extensible Authentication Protocol

16.11 Stream Control Transmission Protocol

Chapter 17. Procedures

17.1 Attachment and Detachment for E-UTRAN

17.2 Tracking Area Update for E-UTRAN

17.3 Service Request for E-UTRAN

17.4 Intra- and Inter-3GPP Access Handover

17.5 Bearer and QoS-Related Procedures

17.6 Attachment and Detachment for Non-3GPP Accesses

17.7 Intersystem Handover Between 3GPP and Non-3GPP Accesses

17.8 QoS-Related Procedures in Non-3GPP Accesses

Part V: Conclusion and Future of EPS

Chapter 18. Conclusions and Looking Ahead

Appendix A: Standards Bodies Associated with EPS

SAE History and Background

Impact of Standardization Processes on SAE

Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)

Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123948298
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123945952

About the Author

Magnus Olsson

Magnus Olsson is an expert in system architecture and standardization at Ericsson. He has worked with the overall mobile network architecture since joining Ericsson in 1995 and has over 10 years of experience in the standardization of mobile systems. He served as the chairman of 3GPP TSG SA WG2 (Architecture Working Group) for four years and has contributed to numerous specifications within this forum. He has been involved in driving the System Architecture Evolution (SAE) work item since its inception within 3GPP. He holds an MSc in Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering from the Linköping Institute of Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ericsson, Sweden

Catherine Mulligan

Dr Cathy Mulligan is a Researcher at Imperial College and Co-Director of the ICL Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering. She also holds an Honorary Research position at University College London, where she is Chief Technology Officer of the GovTech Lab and DataNet, which focuses on the potential and application of blockchain, AI and advanced communications technologies such as cloud and 5G as a foundational part of the world’s governments and economy. Cathy is an expert and fellow of the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain council and a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s High Level Panel on Digital Co-Operation. Prior to her academic career she spent 15 years in various technical roles in the telecommunications industry. She holds a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and is the author of several books on telecommunications including EPC and IoT. Until December 2017, Cathy served as the Vice-Chairman of the ETSI ISG on Context Information Management and as the Standardisation lead for Open Agile Smart Cities (OASC), covering ITU, ISO and ETSI standards streams.

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College, London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

