EPC and 4G Packet Networks

Get a comprehensive and detailed insight into the Evolved Packet Core (EPC) with this clear, concise and authoritative guide – a fully updated second edition that covers the latest standards and industry developments. The latest additions to the Evolved Packet System (EPS) including e.g. Positioning, User Data Management, eMBMS, SRVCC, VoLTE, CSFB. A detailed description of the nuts and bolts of EPC that are required to really get services up and running on a variety of operator networks. An in-depth overview of the EPC architecture and its connections to the wide variety of network accesses, including LTE, LTE-Advanced, WCDMA/HSPA, GSM, WiFi, etc. The most common operator scenarios of EPS and the common issues faced in their design. The reasoning behind many of the design decisions taken in EPC, in order to understand the full details and background of the all-IP core

NEW CONTENT TO THIS EDITION

• 150+ New pages, new illustrations and call flows

• Covers 3GPP Release 9, 10 and 11 in addition to release 8

• Expanded coverage on Diameter protocol, interface and messages

• Architecture overview

• Positioning

• User Data Management

• eMBMS (LTE Broadcasting)

• H(e)NodeB/Femto Cells

• LIPA/SIPTO/Breakout architectures

• Deployment Scenarios

• WiFi interworking

• VoLTE/MMTel, CS fallback and SRVCC