Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Authors: Glen Furuta Dan Atkins
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704891
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Drs. Glen Furuta and Dan Atkins have assembled an in-depth look at Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Diseases as related to allergy with topics such as "Basic pathogenetic mechanisms of Eosinophilic Esophagitis", "Nutritional management of patients with food allergies and EGIDs", "Chemotactic factors role in EGIDs", "Biomarkers associated with allergic diseases", "Association of other allergic diseases with EGIDs" and much more!
Details
About the Authors
Glen Furuta Author
Dan Atkins Author
