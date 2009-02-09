Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Diseases, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 29-1

Drs. Glen Furuta and Dan Atkins have assembled an in-depth look at Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Diseases as related to allergy with topics such as "Basic pathogenetic mechanisms of Eosinophilic Esophagitis", "Nutritional management of patients with food allergies and EGIDs", "Chemotactic factors role in EGIDs", "Biomarkers associated with allergic diseases", "Association of other allergic diseases with EGIDs" and much more!