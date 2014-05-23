Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2

Ikuo Hirano, an international leader and pioneer in EoE, has assembled well-recognized experts in the field to provide a state-of-the-art, practical understanding of EoE for both children and adults in 2014. Topics you will find in this issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America include the epidemiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of EoE as well as a glimpse into what the future holds. In addition, articles dedicated to mechanisms of disease pathogenesis and complications complete this comprehensive assessment of the field at present.The Editors believe that this issue will enhance your understanding of EoE.