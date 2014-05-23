Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299213, 9780323299398

Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ikuo Hirano
eBook ISBN: 9780323299398
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299213
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2014
Description

Ikuo Hirano, an international leader and pioneer in EoE, has assembled well-recognized experts in the field to provide a state-of-the-art, practical understanding of EoE for both children and adults in 2014. Topics you will find in this issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America include the epidemiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of EoE as well as a glimpse into what the future holds. In addition, articles dedicated to mechanisms of disease pathogenesis and complications complete this comprehensive assessment of the field at present.The Editors believe that this issue will enhance your understanding of EoE.

About the Authors

Ikuo Hirano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

