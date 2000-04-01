Eolian Sediments and Processes, Volume 38
1st Edition
Editors: M.E. Brookfield T.S. Ahlbrandt
eBook ISBN: 9780080869520
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 659
Description
Papers cover the entire spectrum of eolian investigations, ranging from the microscopic level to regional synthesis as well as ancient eolian deposits and their interpretation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 659
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1983
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869520
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M.E. Brookfield Editor
T.S. Ahlbrandt Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.