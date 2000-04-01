Eolian Sediments and Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422330, 9780080869520

Eolian Sediments and Processes, Volume 38

1st Edition

Editors: M.E. Brookfield T.S. Ahlbrandt
eBook ISBN: 9780080869520
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 659
Description

Papers cover the entire spectrum of eolian investigations, ranging from the microscopic level to regional synthesis as well as ancient eolian deposits and their interpretation.

