Enzymology of Disturbed Soils, Volume 26

Preface. Acknowledgements. Part I. Enzymology of Oil-contaminated Soils. Introduction. 1. Soil Enzyme activities as affected by accidental oil contamination. Contamination with crude oil. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Contamination with crude oil and oil products. Enzymological research in Georgia. Contamination with oil products. Enzymological research in Germany. Enzymological research in the USA. Contamination with oil field wastewaters. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. 2. Enzymological evaluation of the biological effects of oil contamination of soils in experimental models. Field Experiments. Contamination with crude oil. Enzymological research in Azerbaijan. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in Belorussia. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Contamination with oil products. Enzymological research in Germany. Laboratory Experiments. Contamination with crude oil. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Contamination with crude oil and oil products. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in Azerbaijan. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Contamination with oil products. Enzymological research in in China. Enzymological research in Austria. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Germany. Contamination with oil well-drilling fluid additives. Enzymological research in Ukraine. 3. Enzymological evaluation of the biological effects of the remediation of oil-contaminated soils in experimental models. Field Experiments. Contamination with crude oil. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Azerbaijan. Contamination with oil products. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in Germany. Contamination with oil field wastewaters. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Laboratory Experiments. Contamination with crude oil. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Azerbaijan. Enzymological research in Canada. Contamination with oil products. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Austria. Conclusions. References.Part II. Enzymology of Soils Affected by Industrial Emissions. Introduction. 4. Studies of the soil enzymological effect of the components of industrial emissions, through experiments modelled in the laboratory or in in situ artificial microcosms. 5. Studies of the soil enzymological effects of industrial emissions originating from a point source (an industrial plant). Nonferrous metallurgical plants. Enzymological research in Sweden. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in Romania. Enzymological research in Canada. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Kazakhstan. Enzymological research in Switzerland. Enzymological research in Austria. Ironworks. Enzymological research in Sweden. Enzymological research in Poland. Ore enrichment works. Enzymological research in Sweden. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Coking plants. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. Enzymological research in UK. Refractory brickworks. Enzymological research in the UK. Pulp and paper mills. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Synthetic fibre factories. Enzymological research in Belorussia. Oil production plants. Enzymological research in Sweden. Other chemical factories. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Austria. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. Biotechnology plants. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Oil and coal-fired power plants. Enzymological research in Sweden. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Poland. Atomic power plants. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Addenda. Military waste disposal operations. Enzymological research in the USA. Rocket destruction operations. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. 6. Studies of the soil enzymological effects of industrial emissions originating from multiple sources (many industrial plants manufacturing different products, but situated in the same, industrial area. Enzymological research in Sweden. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Germany. Enzymological research in the Czech Republic. Enzymological research in the UK. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in Austria. Enzymological research in Finland. Addenda. Urban soils. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in Germany. Enzymological research in Finland. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Roadside soils. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in India. Enzymological research in Bulgaria. Conclusions. References. Part III. Enzymology of Technogenic Soils. Introduction. 7. Technogenic soils from coal mine spoils. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Hungary. Enzymological research in Germany. Enzymological research in New Zealand. Enzymological research in the UK. Enzymological research in Spain. Enzymological research in the Czech Republic. 8. Technogenic soils from power plant wastes. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in Hungary. Enzymological research in Romania. Enzymological research in the USA. 9. Technogenic soils on exhausted peatlands. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in Belorussia. 10. Technogenic soils from retorted oil shale. Enzymological research in the USA. 11. Technogenic soils from iron mine spoils. Enzymological research in Romania. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. 12. Technogenic soils from manganese mine spoils. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. Enzymological research in Georgia. 13. Technogenic soils from lead and zinc mine wastes. Enzymological research in the UK. Enzymological research in Romania. 14. Technogenic soils from gold mine wastes. Enzymological research in New Zealand. 15. Technogenic soils from apatite and phosphorite mine wastes. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. 16. Technogenic soils from sulphur mine spoils. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. 17. Technogenic soils from lime and dolomite mine spoils. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. 18. Technogenic soils from refractory clay mine soils. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. 19. Technogenic soils from bentonotic clay mine spoils. Enzymological research in Georgia. 20. Technogenic soils from pumice mine spoils. Enzymological research in Germany. 21. Technogenic soils on sand opencast mine floor drift and spoils. Enzymological research in Poland. Enzymological research in Georgia. 22. Technogenic soils on exhausted gravel quarries. Enzymological research in Lithuania. 23. Technogenic soils from overburdens remaining after pipeline construction. Enzymological research in the Russian Federation. Enzymological research in the USA. Enzymological research in the Ukraine. 24. Recultivation of soils remaining after topsoil "mining." Enzymological research in New Zealand. 25. Revegetation of soils used for covering rubble dumps. Enzymological research in Germany. 26. Revegetation of landfill soils. Enzymological research in the UK. 27. Transformation of harbour muds into agricultural soils. Enzymological research in Germany. 28. Recultivation of soils disturbed by different industrial activities. Enzymological research in Canada. Conclusions. References. Subject index. Index of scientific names of microorganisms, plants, and animals. Index of geographic names.