Enzymes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002179

Enzymes

1st Edition

Novel Biological Approaches for the Food Industry

Editors: Selim Kermasha Michael N.A. Eskin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002179
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
193.59
165.00
142.00
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Enzymes: Novel Biotechnological Approaches for the Food Industry provides an in-depth background of the most up-to-date scientific research and information related to food biotechnology and offers a wide spectrum of biological applications. This book addresses novel biotechnological approaches for the use of enzymes in the food industry to help readers understand the potential uses of biological applications to advance their own research.

Enzymes: Novel Biotechnological Approaches for the Food Industry is a detailed and essential resource to researchers and both undergraduate and graduate students in the biotechnological industries.

Key Features

  • Provides fundamental and rigorous scientific information on enzymes
  • Illustrates enzymes as tools to achieve value and quality to a product, either in vitro or in vivo
  • Presents the most updated knowledge in the area of food biotechnology
  • Demonstrates novel horizons and potential for the use of enzymes in industrial applications

Readership

R&D; Researchers and students in biotechnological industries

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Enzymes
3. Production of Enzymes: Fermentation and Genetic Engineering
4. Recovery and Purification of Industrial Enzymes
5. Chemical Stabilization of Enzymes
6. Immobilization of Enzymes and Their Use in Biotechnological Applications
7. Biocatalysis in Selected Media
8. Safety Regulations of Food Enzymes
9. Selected Industrial Enzymes

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128002179

About the Editor

Selim Kermasha

Dr. Selim Kermasha is a professor at McGill University with a PhD in enzymology. His primary research interest is in the area of enzymology, with special emphasis on food biotechnology. He has published over 180 referred research papers and has been invited speaker to many scientific conferences, meetings, and industrial presentations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry, McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Michael N.A. Eskin

Dr. Michael Eskin is a professor in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences in the Faculty of Human Ecology at University of Manitoba, Canada. He is the recipient of a number of prestigious awards for his lipid research including the Stephen S. Chang Award by the Institute of Food Technology, the Timothy Mounts Award and Alton E. Bailey Medal by the American Oil Chemists’ Society, and the William J. Eva Award by the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology. In 2016 he was awarded the Order of Canada for his significant contributions to the success of the Canadian canola oil industry. Dr. Eskin has authored and contributed to 14 books, 60 chapters, and over 125 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Human Nutritional Sciences and Associate Dean, Faculty of Human Ecology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.