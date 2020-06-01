Enzymes
1st Edition
Novel Biological Approaches for the Food Industry
Enzymes: Novel Biotechnological Approaches for the Food Industry provides an in-depth background of the most up-to-date scientific research and information related to food biotechnology and offers a wide spectrum of biological applications. This book addresses novel biotechnological approaches for the use of enzymes in the food industry to help readers understand the potential uses of biological applications to advance their own research.
Enzymes: Novel Biotechnological Approaches for the Food Industry is a detailed and essential resource to researchers and both undergraduate and graduate students in the biotechnological industries.
- Provides fundamental and rigorous scientific information on enzymes
- Illustrates enzymes as tools to achieve value and quality to a product, either in vitro or in vivo
- Presents the most updated knowledge in the area of food biotechnology
- Demonstrates novel horizons and potential for the use of enzymes in industrial applications
R&D; Researchers and students in biotechnological industries
1. Introduction
2. Enzymes
3. Production of Enzymes: Fermentation and Genetic Engineering
4. Recovery and Purification of Industrial Enzymes
5. Chemical Stabilization of Enzymes
6. Immobilization of Enzymes and Their Use in Biotechnological Applications
7. Biocatalysis in Selected Media
8. Safety Regulations of Food Enzymes
9. Selected Industrial Enzymes
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002179
Selim Kermasha
Dr. Selim Kermasha is a professor at McGill University with a PhD in enzymology. His primary research interest is in the area of enzymology, with special emphasis on food biotechnology. He has published over 180 referred research papers and has been invited speaker to many scientific conferences, meetings, and industrial presentations.
Professor, Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry, McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Michael N.A. Eskin
Dr. Michael Eskin is a professor in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences in the Faculty of Human Ecology at University of Manitoba, Canada. He is the recipient of a number of prestigious awards for his lipid research including the Stephen S. Chang Award by the Institute of Food Technology, the Timothy Mounts Award and Alton E. Bailey Medal by the American Oil Chemists’ Society, and the William J. Eva Award by the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology. In 2016 he was awarded the Order of Canada for his significant contributions to the success of the Canadian canola oil industry. Dr. Eskin has authored and contributed to 14 books, 60 chapters, and over 125 papers.
Professor, Department of Human Nutritional Sciences and Associate Dean, Faculty of Human Ecology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada