Enzymes of Primary Metabolism, Volume 3

The series Methods in Plant Biochemistry provides an authoritative reference on current techniques in the various fields of plant biochemical research. Each volume in the series will, under the expert guidance of a guest editor, deal with a particular group of plant compounds. The historical background and current, most useful methods of analysis are described. Detailed discussions of the protocols and suitability of each technique are included. Case treatments, diagrams, chemical structures, reference data, and properties will be featured along with a full list of references to the specialist literature.**Conceived as a practical comparison to The Biochemistry of Plants, edited by P.K. Stumpf and E.E. Conn, no plant biochemical laboratory can afford to be without this comprehensive and up-to-date reference source.