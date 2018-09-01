Enzymes in Synthetic Biology, Volume 608
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Enzyme Discovery
1. Enzyme Discovery: Enzyme Selection and Pathway Design
P. Carbonell, Mathilde Koch, Thomas Duigou and J.L. Faulon
Section II: Enzyme Engineering Tools and Platforms
2. Cell-Free Synthetic Biology for Pathway Prototyping
Ashty S. Karim and Michael C. Jewett
3. Fast and Flexible Synthesis of Combinatorial Libraries for Directed Evolution
Joanna C. Sadler, Lucy Green, Neil Swainston, Douglas B. Kell and
Andrew Currin
Section III: Enzyme Families: Parts and Platforms for Chemical Diversity
4. Sesquiterpene Synthase Catalyzed Conversion of a Farnesyl Diphosphate Analogue to a Non-natural Terpenoid Ether
Florence Huynh David J. Miller and Rudolf K. Allemann
5. In Vivo Platforms for Terpenoid Overproduction and the Generation of Chemical Diversity
Guangkai Bian, Tian Ma and Tiangang Liu
6. Imine Reductases, Reductive Aminases, and Amine Oxidases for the Synthesis of Chiral Amines: Discovery, Characterization, and Synthetic Applications
S.C. Cosgrove, A. Brzezniak, S.P. France, J.I. Ramsden, J. Mangas-Sanchez, S.L. Montgomery, R.S. Heath and N.J. Turner
7. Experimental Protocols for Generating Focused Mutant Libraries and Screening for Thermostable Proteins
M.J.L.J. Fürst, C. Martin, N. Lončar and M.W. Fraaije
8. Characterization of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and their Applications in Synthetic Biology
L. N. Jeffreys, H. M. Girvan, K. J. McLean and A. W. Munro
Section IV: Genome Engineering for Enzyme Pathways
9. Metabolic Engineering of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Using a Trifunctional CRISPR/Cas System for Simultaneous Gene Activation, Interference, and Deletion
Carl Schultz, Jiazhang Lian and Huimin Zhao
10. YeastFab: High Throughput Genetic Parts Construction, Measurement and Pathway Engineering in Yeast
Eva Garcia-Ruiz, Jamie Auxillos, Tianyi Li, Junbiao Dai and Yizhi Cai
Section V: Bioengineered Strains with Designed Enzyme Pathways
11. Halomonas and Pathway Engineering for Bioplastics Production
Jiang Xiao-Ran, Yin Jin, Chen Xiangbin and Chen Guo-Qiang
12. An Engineering Approach for Rewiring Microbial Metabolism
Sebastian Wenk, Oren Yishai, Steffen N. Lindner and Arren Bar-Even
13. Multifragment DNA Assembly of Biochemical Pathways via Automated Ligase Cycling Reaction
C.J. Robinson, M.S. Dunstan, N. Swainston, J. Titchmarsh, E. Takano, N.S. Scrutton and A.J. Jervis
14. Commodity Chemicals From Engineered Multimodular Type I Polyketide Synthases
Satoshi Yuzawa, Amin Zargar, Bo Pang, Leonard Katz and Jay D. Keasling
15. Modular Pathway Rewiring of Yeast for Amino Acid Production
Quanli Liu, Tao Yu, Kate Campbell, Jens Nielsen and Yun Chen
Description
Volume 608 of the series Methods in Enzymology covers key aspects of enzyme discovery, engineering tools and platforms, and examples of applications in the enzymology of synthetic biology.
Key Features
- Detailed methods for laboratory use of enzymes in synthetic biology applications
- Informative case history examples illustrating how enzyme and metabolic engineering are used to generate new products
- Emphasises latest developments in laboratory automation for the engineering of biology
- Covers many aspects of the design, build, test, learn cycle used in synthetic biology
Readership
Relevant to academic and industrial groups working in synthetic biology; students, researchers and teachers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 457
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 1st September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151488
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nigel Scrutton Serial Volume Editor
Nigel Scrutton is Director of the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB), and Professor of Enzymology and Biophysical Chemistry in the School of Chemistry at the University of Manchester. He has made major contributions to the study of enzyme catalysis, the mechanisms and structures of enzymes and the photochemistry of photoreceptor proteins. His group has pioneered investigations that have led to both deep understanding and recognition of the general importance of quantum tunnelling and protein dynamics in enzyme H-transfer and conformational ensemble sampling in electron transfer reactions. This has involved the development of new biophysical approaches for reaction kinetics analysis including kinetic isotope effect studies, their integration into structural and computational programmes, and extension of theory. He has also made important contributions to enzyme kinetics, coenzyme chemistry, protein engineering, directed evolution, synthetic biology, biological engineering, biocatalysis and metabolic engineering, including the first rational redesign of the coenzyme specificity of an enzyme and the discovery of new riboflavin cofactors. He is currently director of the synthetic biology research centre (SYNBIOCHEM), which specializes in the engineering of biology for chemicals and materials production.
Affiliations and Expertise
The School of Chemistry at the University of Manchester, UK