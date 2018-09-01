Enzymes in Synthetic Biology, Volume 608

Section I: Enzyme Discovery

1. Enzyme Discovery: Enzyme Selection and Pathway Design

P. Carbonell, Mathilde Koch, Thomas Duigou and J.L. Faulon

Section II: Enzyme Engineering Tools and Platforms

2. Cell-Free Synthetic Biology for Pathway Prototyping

Ashty S. Karim and Michael C. Jewett

3. Fast and Flexible Synthesis of Combinatorial Libraries for Directed Evolution

Joanna C. Sadler, Lucy Green, Neil Swainston, Douglas B. Kell and

Andrew Currin

Section III: Enzyme Families: Parts and Platforms for Chemical Diversity

4. Sesquiterpene Synthase Catalyzed Conversion of a Farnesyl Diphosphate Analogue to a Non-natural Terpenoid Ether

Florence Huynh David J. Miller and Rudolf K. Allemann

5. In Vivo Platforms for Terpenoid Overproduction and the Generation of Chemical Diversity

Guangkai Bian, Tian Ma and Tiangang Liu

6. Imine Reductases, Reductive Aminases, and Amine Oxidases for the Synthesis of Chiral Amines: Discovery, Characterization, and Synthetic Applications

S.C. Cosgrove, A. Brzezniak, S.P. France, J.I. Ramsden, J. Mangas-Sanchez, S.L. Montgomery, R.S. Heath and N.J. Turner

7. Experimental Protocols for Generating Focused Mutant Libraries and Screening for Thermostable Proteins

M.J.L.J. Fürst, C. Martin, N. Lončar and M.W. Fraaije

8. Characterization of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and their Applications in Synthetic Biology

L. N. Jeffreys, H. M. Girvan, K. J. McLean and A. W. Munro

Section IV: Genome Engineering for Enzyme Pathways

9. Metabolic Engineering of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Using a Trifunctional CRISPR/Cas System for Simultaneous Gene Activation, Interference, and Deletion

Carl Schultz, Jiazhang Lian and Huimin Zhao

10. YeastFab: High Throughput Genetic Parts Construction, Measurement and Pathway Engineering in Yeast

Eva Garcia-Ruiz, Jamie Auxillos, Tianyi Li, Junbiao Dai and Yizhi Cai

Section V: Bioengineered Strains with Designed Enzyme Pathways

11. Halomonas and Pathway Engineering for Bioplastics Production

Jiang Xiao-Ran, Yin Jin, Chen Xiangbin and Chen Guo-Qiang

12. An Engineering Approach for Rewiring Microbial Metabolism

Sebastian Wenk, Oren Yishai, Steffen N. Lindner and Arren Bar-Even

13. Multifragment DNA Assembly of Biochemical Pathways via Automated Ligase Cycling Reaction

C.J. Robinson, M.S. Dunstan, N. Swainston, J. Titchmarsh, E. Takano, N.S. Scrutton and A.J. Jervis

14. Commodity Chemicals From Engineered Multimodular Type I Polyketide Synthases

Satoshi Yuzawa, Amin Zargar, Bo Pang, Leonard Katz and Jay D. Keasling

15. Modular Pathway Rewiring of Yeast for Amino Acid Production

Quanli Liu, Tao Yu, Kate Campbell, Jens Nielsen and Yun Chen