Enzymes in Food Processing
2nd Edition
Description
Enzymes in Food Processing, Second Edition provides an understanding of the action of enzymes and the changes in enzyme technology. This book discusses the introduction of enzyme processes into the food industry. Organized into 20 chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the practical application of enzymes to the manufacture and processing of foods, such as the use of enzymes to clarify wine, produce dextrose, tenderize meat, and liquefy candy centers. This book then discusses the variables that affect all enzymes, which include moisture content, temperature, and pH. This text examines as well the different characteristics of competitive and noncompetitive inhibitions. Other chapters focus on the properties and actions of carbohydrases, which cause the chemical bonds to unite simple sugars into the polymeric saccharides. The final chapter deals with the allergic reactions that commercial enzymes may cause to humans. Microbiologists, food technologists, nutritionists, and food scientists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to the First Edition (Excerpt)
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. The Subject Matter
II. Natural Occurrence of Enzymes in Raw Materials and Foods
III. Fermentations
IV. Traditional Sources of Enzymes for Use in Food Processing
References
Chapter 2 The Nature of Enzymatic Reactions
I. Illustration of Enzyme Action by Analogy
II. Historical Development of the Enzyme Concept
III. Food Enzymes
IV. Immobilized Enzymes
V. Future Developments
References
Chapter 3 General Characteristics of Enzymes
I. Enzyme Units
II. Enzyme Kinetics
III. Enzyme Specificity
IV. Isoenzymes
V. Nomenclature
References
Chapter 4 Effect of Temperature and pH
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Temperature
III. Regeneration of Enzyme Activity
IV. Effect of Moisture
V. Effect of pH
References
Chapter 5 Enzyme Inhibition and Activation
I. Enzyme Inhibition
II. Enzyme Activation
References
Chapter 6 Carbohydrases
I. Scope
II. Chemistry of Carbohydrates
III. General Characteristics of the Action of Carbohydrases
IV. Amylases
V. Transglycosylation
VI. Debranching Enzymes
VII. Invertases
VIII. Lactases
IX. Cellulases
X. Pectic Enzymes
XI. Pectin Methylesterases
References
Chapter 7 Proteolytic Enzymes
I. The Substrate
II. Specificity of Proteases
III. Major Uses of Proteases and Criteria for the Choice of Enzymes
IV. Papain and Chymopapain
V. Ficin
VI. Bromelain
VII. Trypsin
VIII. Chymotrypsin
IX. Pepsin
X. Rennin
XI. Cathepsins
XII. Exopeptidases
XIII. Enzymes Hydrolyzing Scleroproteins
XIV. Microbial Proteases
References
Chapter 8 Lipases and Esterases
I. Introduction
II. Lipases and Esterases
III. Pancreatic Lipases
IV. Milk Lipase
V. Lipases of Botanical Origin
VI. Microbial Lipases
References
Chapter 9 Oxidoreductases
I. Glucose Oxidase
II. Galactose Oxidase
III. Lipoxygenase (Lipoxidase)
IV. Ascorbic Acid Oxidase
V. Xanthine Oxidase
VI. Catecholase (Polyphenol Oxidase)
VII. Peroxidase
VIII. Catalase
References
Chapter 10 Production of Microbial Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Proteases
III. Amylases
IV. Pectinolytic Enzymes
References
Chapter 11 Enzyme Uses in the Milling and Baking Industries
I. Introduction
II. Amylases
III. Proteases
IV. Lipoxidase and Lipase
V. Lactase
VI. Pentosanase
References
Chapter 12 Modified Starches, Corn Syrups Containing Glucose and Maltose, Corn Syrups Containing Glucose and Fructose, and Crystalline Dextrose
I. Introduction
II. Technologies Based on Inorganic Catalysts
III. Technologies Based on Enzymatic Catalysis
References
Chapter 13 Dairy Industry
I. Natural Enzymes of Milk
II. Hydrogen Peroxide-Catalase Treatment
III. Rennin and the Formation of Milk Curd
IV. Lipolysis and Proteolysis during Cheese Ripening
V. Lactase
VI. Miscellaneous Applications of Enzymes in the Dairy Industry
References
Chapter 14 Fruits, Fruit Products, and Wines
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Pectic Substances and Pectic Enzymes in Fruits
III. Commercially Available Pectic Enzymes
IV. Specific Applications of Enzymes in Fruit Juice Technology
References
Chapter 15 Distilled Alcoholic Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Work with Fungal Amylases
III. Industrial Use of Fungal Amylases
IV. Conversion as a Limiting Factor in Fermentation
V. World-Wide Use of Fungal Amylases
References
Chapter 16 Beer
I. Introduction
II. The Brewing Process
III. Indigenous Enzymes in the Mashing Process
IV. Exogenous Enzymes in the Mashing Process
V. Exogenous Enzymes in Beer Finishing Operations
VI. Miscellaneous Enzymes
References
Chapter 17 Meat and Other Proteinaceous Foods
I. The Tenderization of Meat
II. Other Applications of Enzymes in the Meat Industry
References
Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Applications of Enzymes
I. Removing Diacetyl from Beer
II. Solubilizing Tea Solids
III. Detoxifying Thioglucoside-Containing Seed
IV. Beet Sugar Processing
V. Degreasing Bones for Gelatin Production
VI. Lysozyme
VII. Solubilizing Fish Protein
VIII. Elimination of Flatulence Factor
IX. Simultaneous Gelatinization and Enzymatic Thinning of Starch
X. Peeling and Cleaning Shellfish
XI. Thinning Sugar Cane Juice
XII. Clouding Agent from Citrus Peel
XIII. Candied Fruits
XIV. Inhibiting Softening of Pickles
XV. Digestive Aids
XVI. Feed Supplementation
XVII. Macerating or Cooking Enzymes
XVIII. Cell Wall Lysis
References
Chapter 19 Applications of Glucose Oxidase
I. Applications of Glucose Oxidase in Food Processing
II. "Desugaring" Eggs
III. Modification of Fructose-Glucose Ratio
IV. Low Glucose Corn Syrup
V. Maturing Flour
VI. To Curdle Milk
VII. Protecting Animal Fats against Oxidation
VIII. Preventing Shrimp Discoloration
IX. Deoxygenating Beer
X. Protection of Water and Oil Emulsions
XI. Citrus Drink and Concentrate Stabilization
XII. Glucose Oxidase in the Treatment of White Wine
XIII. Improved Thermal Stability
XIV. Coated Film
XV. Miscellaneous Applications
References
Chapter 20 Health and Legal Aspects of the Use of Enzymes
I. General Health Aspects
II. Legal Aspects
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th April 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161541
About the Editor
Gerald Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Milwaukee, Wisconsin