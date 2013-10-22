Enzymes in Food Processing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781493301652, 9780080571454

Enzymes in Food Processing

3rd Edition

Editors: Tilak Nagodawithana Gerald Reed
Series Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080571454
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125136303
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301652
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

G. Reed, Introduction. K.L. Parkin, General Characteristics of Enzymes. K.L. Parkin, Environmental Effects in Enzyme Activity. J Wegstein, Modern Methods of Enzyme Expression and Design. P. Aldercreutz, Immobilization. R. Bigelis, Carbohydrates. J. Adler-Nissen, Proteases. S.E. Godtfredsen, Lipases and Esterases. F. Hammer, Oxidoreductoses. T. Szakucki, Application of Oxidoreductases. B. Sproessler, Milling and Baking. R.E. Hebeda, Starches, Sugars, And Syrup. R.J. Brown, Dairy Products. W. Pilmik, Pectic Enzymes in Fruit and Vegetable Juice Manufacture. T. Nagodawithana, Flavor Enhancers. J.-C. Villettaz, Wine. J. Power, Beer. D. Bernnachi, Enzymes for Meat Tenderization. G. Stafansson, Fish Processing.

Description

In the past 35 years, the use of commercial enzymes has grown from an insignificant role in the food industry to an important aspect of food processing. This Third Edition of Enzymes in Food Processing explores recent and extensive changes in the use of enzymes as well as the discovery of new enzymes and their uses. Included in the book is a history of the role of enzymes in food processing, enzyme characterization, a discussion of different classes of enzymes including lipases and proteases, commercial enzyme production, and the processing of particular foods such as meat, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, milk products, and beer. Unlike earlier editions, it provides basic information on enzymes and their uses not adequately described in the current literature. Food technologists will find in this edition a description of the properties of those enzymes that are important in food processing, as well as a description of the properties of those enzymes that are important in food processing, as well as a description of the many applications of enzymes in the foods processing industry. The book is intended for food technologists, and will be of value to the microbiologist and enzyme chemist as well. This treatise provides a comprehensive treatment of enzymes used in food processing.

Key Features

  • Covers genetic modification of enzymes in the food industry
  • Discuss enzyme function and dependence on environmental parameters
  • Explores practical applications of food enzymes in industry

Readership

Enymes in Food Processing, Third Edition, is intended for food technologists and will also be a value to microbiologists and chemists

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571454
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125136303
Paperback ISBN:
9781493301652

About the Editors

Tilak Nagodawithana Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Research and Development, Universal Foods Corporation, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Gerald Reed Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

About the Series Editors

Steve Taylor Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

