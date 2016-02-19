Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry Held in Ghent, Belgium, April 1961
Description
Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry presents the proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry, held in Ghent, Belgium, on April 14–16, 1961. This book provides information pertinent to the application of enzymes in clinical chemistry. Organized into 16 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the alterations to serum and plasma enzymes that represent subtle protein modifications associated with disease states. This text then provides a comparison of the Michaelis constants of particular tissue alkaline phophotases with those of serum alkaline phosphotase from several pathological states. Other chapters consider the origin of metabolic changes in leucocytes, including the genetic metabolic defects, the intrinsic disturbances arising in leucocytes themselves, and the blood metabolite or hormone concentrations. This book discusses as well the action of amine oxidases. This book is a valuable resource for clinical chemists, chemical pathologists, enzymologists, scientists, research workers, and students.
Table of Contents
Scientific Programme
Avant-Propos
Diagnostic dissection
Separation and Characterization of Alkaline Phosphatase Isoenzymes from Blood and Other Tissues
Electrophoresis of Lactic Dehydrogenase in Borate-Buffered Starch-Gel
Fractionnement électrophorétique des dehydrogenases de l'acide lactique et de l'acide malique du liquide céphalo-rachidien et des extraits cérébraux chez l'homme et l'animal
The Determination of Ceruloplasmin
Quelques données nouvelles sur le dosage de certains enzymes du pancréas
Activité et action des sels biliaires sur la lipase pancréatique
Klinische Bedeutung der leberspezifischen Enzym-Tests und des LAP-Tests
Leuococyte Metabolism in Health and Disease
Die theoretischen Grundlagen des optischen Tests nach O. Warburg
Activité de la triosephosphateisomérase et de la phosphoglycératekinase dans les sérums humains normaux et pathologiques
Activité de la dehydrogenase isocitrique dans le liquide céphalo-rachidien normal et pathologique
Étude de la désiodase tissulaire
The Determination of Monoamine Oxidase Activity
Dosage de l'acide L-lactique par voie enzymatique dans le sang de la veine ombilicale
Dosage de certains metabolites intermédiaires toxiques par la méthode des tests enzymatiques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 135
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284514