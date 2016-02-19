Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080211572, 9781483284514

Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry Held in Ghent, Belgium, April 1961

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483284514
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 135
Description

Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry presents the proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Enzymes in Clinical Chemistry, held in Ghent, Belgium, on April 14–16, 1961. This book provides information pertinent to the application of enzymes in clinical chemistry. Organized into 16 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the alterations to serum and plasma enzymes that represent subtle protein modifications associated with disease states. This text then provides a comparison of the Michaelis constants of particular tissue alkaline phophotases with those of serum alkaline phosphotase from several pathological states. Other chapters consider the origin of metabolic changes in leucocytes, including the genetic metabolic defects, the intrinsic disturbances arising in leucocytes themselves, and the blood metabolite or hormone concentrations. This book discusses as well the action of amine oxidases. This book is a valuable resource for clinical chemists, chemical pathologists, enzymologists, scientists, research workers, and students.

Table of Contents


Scientific Programme

Avant-Propos

Diagnostic dissection

Separation and Characterization of Alkaline Phosphatase Isoenzymes from Blood and Other Tissues

Electrophoresis of Lactic Dehydrogenase in Borate-Buffered Starch-Gel

Fractionnement électrophorétique des dehydrogenases de l'acide lactique et de l'acide malique du liquide céphalo-rachidien et des extraits cérébraux chez l'homme et l'animal

The Determination of Ceruloplasmin

Quelques données nouvelles sur le dosage de certains enzymes du pancréas

Activité et action des sels biliaires sur la lipase pancréatique

Klinische Bedeutung der leberspezifischen Enzym-Tests und des LAP-Tests

Leuococyte Metabolism in Health and Disease

Die theoretischen Grundlagen des optischen Tests nach O. Warburg

Activité de la triosephosphateisomérase et de la phosphoglycératekinase dans les sérums humains normaux et pathologiques

Activité de la dehydrogenase isocitrique dans le liquide céphalo-rachidien normal et pathologique

Étude de la désiodase tissulaire

The Determination of Monoamine Oxidase Activity

Dosage de l'acide L-lactique par voie enzymatique dans le sang de la veine ombilicale

Dosage de certains metabolites intermédiaires toxiques par la méthode des tests enzymatiques

About the Author

Sam Stuart

