Enzymes as Targets for Drug Design is a collection of scientific discussions related to enzyme inhibitors that show the many facets of the drug discovery process from the basic sciences through clinical applications. Topics include the biogenesis of phosphatidylinositol glycosyl membrane proteins, structure and catalytic function of ADP-ribose polymerase (ADPRT), and modulation of the dopaminergic system in cardiovascular therapeutics. The therapeutic utility of selected enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitors, the role of proteinases in the fibrosis of systemic sclerosis, and therapeutic opportunities in eicosanoid biosynthesis are also discussed.

This book consists of 18 chapters and begins with examples of enzymes whose activities have recently been elucidated, or for which newer insights have been gleaned, but which do not yet have selective or potent inhibitors. The second part provides examples of enzymes where inhibitors have been identified but it is still not clear whether or not such an enzymatic blockade will be therapeutically beneficial. The final section describes clinical studies of newer, and not so new, enzyme inhibitors that are clearly of therapeutic importance. The therapeutic activity of monoamine oxidase inhibitors and the associated clinical issues are considered.

This book is intended for clinicians as well as basic scientists in biochemistry, chemistry, pharmacology, and cell biology.