Enzymes as Sensors, Volume 589, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, covers a variety of topics, including advances in genetically coded fluorescent sensors, enzymes as sensors, and bioapplications of electrochemical sensors and biosensors. Users will find a comprehensive discussion of timely topics that presents a micro-level delivery of specific content related to the study of enzymes in sensors. New to this edition are highly specialized chapters on integrated strategies for gaining a systems level view of dynamic signaling networks, sensitive protein detection and quantification in paper-based microfluidics for point-of-care, and microneedle enzyme sensor arrays for continuous in vivo monitoring.

This state-of-the-art series is ideal for those interested in the latest information on enzymology, with this edition focusing on sensors and their role in enzymes.