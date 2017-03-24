Enzymes as Sensors, Volume 589
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Recent Advances in Development of Genetically Encoded Fluorescent Sensors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fluorescent Proteins
- 3 Sensor Platforms
- 4 Types of Sensors
- 5 Conclusion
Chapter Two: Engineering Rugged Field Assays to Detect Hazardous Chemicals Using Spore-Based Bacterial Biosensors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Whole Cell-Based Biosensors
- 3 Design, Creation, and Use of WCBs
- 4 The Development of Spore-Based Bacterial Biosensors
- 5 Challenges, Innovations, and Future Directions
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Engineering BRET-Sensor Proteins
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 LUCIDs and LUMABS: BRET-Sensors for Diagnostic Applications
- 3 BRET/FRET-Sensors for Intracellular Measurements
- 4 A Bright Future for BRET-Sensors
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Enzymes as Sensors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Optical Biosensors
- 3 Label-Free Detection and Fluorescence-Based Detection
- 4 Why Choose Biomolecules for Sensing?
- 5 Enzymes as MREs
- 6 Thermophilic Enzymes
- 7 Biological Engineering
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Integrated Strategies to Gain a Systems-Level View of Dynamic Signaling Networks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Strategies to Characterize Global Changes in the Phosphorylation Status of Cellular Proteins
- 3 Strategies to Track Kinase and Phosphatase Activity Profiles in Living Cells
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Probing Cdc42 Polarization Dynamics in Budding Yeast Using a Biosensor
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Generation of a Biosensor of Active Cdc42
- 3 Detection and Quantification of Cdc42 Activation In Vivo
- 4 Application of the Cdc42 Biosensor
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Novel Fluorescence-Based Biosensors Incorporating Unnatural Amino Acids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Site-Specific Incorporation of Unnatural Amino Acids Into Proteins in Live Cells
- 3 An Unnatural Fluorescent Protein Biosensor for Hydrogen Peroxide
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eight: Folding- and Dynamics-Based Electrochemical DNA Sensors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 “Signal-Off” E-DNA Sensors
- 3 “Signal-On” E-DNA Sensors
- 4 Alternate Electrode Substrates
- 5 Alternate Sensor Fabrication Approaches
- 6 Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Nine: Construction of Protein-Based Biosensors Using Ligand-Directed Chemistry for Detecting Analyte Binding
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Expression of GABAAR Consisting of α/β/γ Subunits in HEK293T Cells
- 3 Design and Synthesis of Labeling Reagents for GABAAR
- 4 Chemical Labeling of GABAAR Using LDAI Reagent
- 5 Construction of Fluorescent Biosensors Using Labeled GABAARs
- 6 Quantitative Analysis of Ligand Affinity Using BFQR-Based Biosensors
- 7 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Ten: Measuring and Imaging Metal Ions With Fluorescence-Based Biosensors: Speciation, Selectivity, Kinetics, and Other Issues
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Speciation of Metal Ions of Biological Interest
- 3 Metal Ion Buffers and Their Formulation
- 4 Selectivity of Metal Ion Binding to Indicators and Its Assessment
- 5 Advantages of Biomolecules for Metal Ion Sensing
- 6 Kinetics and Mechanism of Metal Ion Binding
- 7 Distribution of Metal Ions Throughout the Cell and Organism
- 8 Conclusion
Chapter Eleven: Bioapplications of Electrochemical Sensors and Biosensors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Electrochemical Sensing in Biological Systems
- 3 Recent Advancements in Electrode Designs for Biological Monitoring
- 4 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Twelve: A Highly Sensitive Biosensor for ATP Using a Chimeric Firefly Luciferase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 ATP Detection Protocol
- 3 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Thirteen: Highly Modular Bioluminescent Sensors for Small Molecules and Proteins
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sensing Small Molecules
- 3 Sensing Proteins
- 4 Toward Application in POC Settings
- 5 Conclusions
Chapter Fourteen: Sensitive Protein Detection and Quantification in Paper-Based Microfluidics for the Point of Care
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Paper-Based Devices and Sandwich Lateral Flow Assays
- 3 Assay Analysis Framework
- 4 Binding Kinetics in Porous Networks
- 5 Mechanisms for Protein Binding
- 6 Optical Methods in Paper
- 7 Sensitivity Enhancements (LOD)
- 8 Summary and Next Steps
Chapter Fifteen: Microneedle Enzyme Sensor Arrays for Continuous In Vivo Monitoring
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Approaches to the Fabrication of Microneedles for Sensing
- 3 Functionalization of Microneedles for Sensing
- 4 Methods
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Sixteen: Visualization of the Genomic Loci That Are Bound by Specific Multiprotein Complexes by Bimolecular Fluorescence Complementation Analysis on Drosophila Polytene Chromosomes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Design of Fusion Proteins for BiFC Analysis
- 3 Construction and Testing of Plasmid Vectors for BiFC Analysis
- 4 Production of Drosophila Lines That Express BiFC Fusion Proteins
- 5 Comparison of the Levels of BiFC Fusion Protein Expression
- 6 Preparation of Drosophila Larvae for Salivary Gland Isolation
- 7 Preparation of Polytene Chromosome Spreads
- 8 Staining and Imaging of Polytene Chromosomes
- 9 Interpretation of BiFC Complex Binding on Polytene Chromosomes
- 10 Strategies to Limit the Artifacts Caused by the Differences Between Fusion Proteins and Endogenous Counterparts
- 11 Effects of BiFC Complex Formation on the Specificity of Chromatin Binding
- 12 Materials and Solutions
Description
Enzymes as Sensors, Volume 589, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, covers a variety of topics, including advances in genetically coded fluorescent sensors, enzymes as sensors, and bioapplications of electrochemical sensors and biosensors. Users will find a comprehensive discussion of timely topics that presents a micro-level delivery of specific content related to the study of enzymes in sensors. New to this edition are highly specialized chapters on integrated strategies for gaining a systems level view of dynamic signaling networks, sensitive protein detection and quantification in paper-based microfluidics for point-of-care, and microneedle enzyme sensor arrays for continuous in vivo monitoring.
This state-of-the-art series is ideal for those interested in the latest information on enzymology, with this edition focusing on sensors and their role in enzymes.
Key Features
- Contain contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128054062
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092910
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Thompson Serial Volume Editor
Richard B. Thompson is Associate Professor at Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA
Carol A. Fierke Serial Volume Editor
Carol Fierke is Professor and Chair at the Department of Chemistry and Professor of Biological Chemistry at the Department of Biological Chemistry, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Department of Biological Chemistry, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, USA