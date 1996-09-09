Enzymes and Proteins from Hyperthermophilic Microorganisms, Volume 48
J.A. Baross and J.F. Holden, Overview of Hyperthermophiles and Their Heat-Shock Proteins.
R.J. Maier, Respiratory Metabolism in Hyperthermophilic Organisms: Hydrogenases, Sulfur Reductases, and Electron Transport Factors That Function at Temperatures Exceeding 100oC.
M.W.W. Adams and A. Kletzin, Oxidoreductase-Type Enzymes and Redox Proteins involved in Fermentative Metabolisms of Hyperthermophilic Archaea.
R. Jaenicke, H. Schurig, N. Beaucamp, and R. Ostendorp, Structure and Stability of Hyperstable Proteins: Glycolytic Enzymes from Hyperthermophilic Bacterium Thermotoga maritima. M.W. Bauer, S.B. Halio, and R.M. Kelly, Proteases and Glycosyl Hydrolases from Hyperthermophilic Microorganisms.
J.DiRuggiero and F.T. Robb, Enzymes of Central Nitrogen Metabolism from Hyperthermophiles: Characterization, Thermostability, and Genetics.
P.C. Michels, D. Hei, and D.S. Clark, Pressure Effects on Enzyme Activity and Stability at High Temperatures.
F.B. Perler, S. Kumar, and H. Kong, Thermostable DNA Polymerases.
R.A. Grayling, K. Sandman, and J.N. Reeve, DNA Stability and DNA Binding Proteins. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Praise for the Series: "The authority, originality, and editing of the review are first class." --Nature "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --Journal of the American Chemical Society
- Respiratory metabolism in hyperthermophilic organisms
- Structure and stability of hyperstable proteins
- Thermostable DNA polymerases
- DNA stability and DNA binding proteins
- Hyperthermophiles and their heat-shock proteins
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, and cell biologists.
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --NATURE
"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
