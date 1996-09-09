Enzymes and Proteins from Hyperthermophilic Microorganisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342488, 9780080582214

Enzymes and Proteins from Hyperthermophilic Microorganisms, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frederic Richards David Eisenberg Peter Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780080582214
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342488
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 1996
Page Count: 509
Table of Contents

J.A. Baross and J.F. Holden, Overview of Hyperthermophiles and Their Heat-Shock Proteins.

R.J. Maier, Respiratory Metabolism in Hyperthermophilic Organisms: Hydrogenases, Sulfur Reductases, and Electron Transport Factors That Function at Temperatures Exceeding 100oC.

M.W.W. Adams and A. Kletzin, Oxidoreductase-Type Enzymes and Redox Proteins involved in Fermentative Metabolisms of Hyperthermophilic Archaea.

R. Jaenicke, H. Schurig, N. Beaucamp, and R. Ostendorp, Structure and Stability of Hyperstable Proteins: Glycolytic Enzymes from Hyperthermophilic Bacterium Thermotoga maritima. M.W. Bauer, S.B. Halio, and R.M. Kelly, Proteases and Glycosyl Hydrolases from Hyperthermophilic Microorganisms.

J.DiRuggiero and F.T. Robb, Enzymes of Central Nitrogen Metabolism from Hyperthermophiles: Characterization, Thermostability, and Genetics.

P.C. Michels, D. Hei, and D.S. Clark, Pressure Effects on Enzyme Activity and Stability at High Temperatures.

F.B. Perler, S. Kumar, and H. Kong, Thermostable DNA Polymerases.

R.A. Grayling, K. Sandman, and J.N. Reeve, DNA Stability and DNA Binding Proteins. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Praise for the Series: "The authority, originality, and editing of the review are first class." --Nature "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --Journal of the American Chemical Society

Key Features

  • Respiratory metabolism in hyperthermophilic organisms
  • Structure and stability of hyperstable proteins
  • Thermostable DNA polymerases
  • DNA stability and DNA binding proteins
  • Hyperthermophiles and their heat-shock proteins

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, and cell biologists.

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --NATURE

"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

