Enzyme Regulation and Mechanism of Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244174, 9781483189130

Enzyme Regulation and Mechanism of Action

1st Edition

Proceedings of the FEBS Special Meeting on Enzymes, Cavtat, Dubrovnik, 1979

Editors: P. Mildner B. Ries
eBook ISBN: 9781483189130
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 428
Description

Enzyme Regulation and Mechanism of Action contains the proceedings of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies' Special Meeting on Enzymes held in Dubrovnik, Croatia in 1979. The meeting provided a forum for reviewing advances in understanding the regulation and mechanism of action of enzymes. The discussions are organized around three themes: regulation of enzyme activity; the role of enzymes in the synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins; and proteolytic enzymes.

Comprised of 33 chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of partial amino acid sequence of rabbit liver fructose 1,6-bisphophatase and sites of cleavage by proteinases. The reader is then introduced to physiological inactivation of enzymes in yeasts; structure and functions of protein kinases; and control points in the citric acid cycle. Subsequent chapters focus on ligand binding properties and subunit interactions in yeast alcohol dehydrogenase; the role of water in the acceleration of an enzymatic reaction; DNA polymerases of human normal and leukemic cells; and the phylogenetic and developmental aspects of gastric proteinases and their zymogens.

This book is intended for enzymologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

Regulation of Enzyme Activity

Partial Amino Acid Sequence of Rabbit Liver Fructose 1,6-Bisphophatase (Fru-P2ase, EC 3.1.3.11) and Sites of Cleavage by Proteinases

Physiological Inactivation of Enzymes in Yeasts

Structural Requirements of a Rat Liver Proteinkinase Displaying a Specificity Similar to that of the Mammary Gland Caseinkinase(s)

Structure and Functions of Protein Kinases

Structure, Function and Regulation of the Mammalian Pyruvate Dehydrogenases Complex

Role of Enzyme Catalyzed Covalent Modifications in Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase

Control Points in the Citric Acid Cycle

Acid Phosphatase, a Glycoprotein of the Yeast Cell Wall

Ligand Binding Properties and Subunit Interactions in Yeast Alcohol Dehydrogenase

Probing of Enzyme Microenvironment of Fluorescein Derivatives

On the Role of Water in the Acceleration of an Enzymatic Reaction

Enzymes in Nucleic Acid and Protein Synthesis

Restriction Nucleases in the Analysis of Bovine 1.706 Satelite DNA

Enzymatic Synthesis of Site-Specific Mutation in an Essential Gene of Bacteriophage øX174

DNA Polymerases of Human Normal and Leukemic Cells

Comparative Studies of Structure and Function of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases from Eubacteria and Archabacteria

In Vitro Transcription of Cloned Eukaryotic tRNA Genes

Crystallographic Studies of Tyrosol tRNA Synthetase

Molecular Enzymology of Tryptophanyl-tRNA Synthetase from Beef Pancreas

Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases: Interactions with their Ligands

Proofreading Process in Protein Biosynthesis on the Mechanism of Aminoacylation of tRNA

Polynucleotide Phosphorylase as a Probe for the Regulatory Function of the 3'-OH Region of mRNA and Viral RNA in Translation

Cortisol Mediated Control at the Translation Level in Anabolic Target Liver Cells. Modulation of Translation, and Ribosomal Proteins Phosphorylation

Coordinacy in the Induction of Acid Glycosidases by Testosterone in Mice

Proteolytic Enzymes

Gastric Proteinases and their Zymogens. Phylogenetic and Developmental Aspects

The Active Site of Acid Proteinases

Structure and Function of Cathepsin D

Thiol Proteinases of Human Lysosomes

Carboxyl and Thiol Intracellular Proteinases

Intracellular Serine Proteinases of Bacteria - Isolation, Chemistry, Evolutionary Aspects

Proteinases and Endogenous Proteinase Inhibitors in Yeast

The Structure-Function Relationships of Collagenolytic Enzymes

Intracellular Neutral Proteinases and their Inhibitors

Characteristics of the Uptake and Degradation of Yeast Invertase in Rat Tissues

Author Index

Subject Index

