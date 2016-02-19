Enzyme Regulation and Mechanism of Action contains the proceedings of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies' Special Meeting on Enzymes held in Dubrovnik, Croatia in 1979. The meeting provided a forum for reviewing advances in understanding the regulation and mechanism of action of enzymes. The discussions are organized around three themes: regulation of enzyme activity; the role of enzymes in the synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins; and proteolytic enzymes.

Comprised of 33 chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of partial amino acid sequence of rabbit liver fructose 1,6-bisphophatase and sites of cleavage by proteinases. The reader is then introduced to physiological inactivation of enzymes in yeasts; structure and functions of protein kinases; and control points in the citric acid cycle. Subsequent chapters focus on ligand binding properties and subunit interactions in yeast alcohol dehydrogenase; the role of water in the acceleration of an enzymatic reaction; DNA polymerases of human normal and leukemic cells; and the phylogenetic and developmental aspects of gastric proteinases and their zymogens.

This book is intended for enzymologists.