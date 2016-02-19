Enzyme Regulation and Mechanism of Action
1st Edition
Proceedings of the FEBS Special Meeting on Enzymes, Cavtat, Dubrovnik, 1979
Description
Enzyme Regulation and Mechanism of Action contains the proceedings of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies' Special Meeting on Enzymes held in Dubrovnik, Croatia in 1979. The meeting provided a forum for reviewing advances in understanding the regulation and mechanism of action of enzymes. The discussions are organized around three themes: regulation of enzyme activity; the role of enzymes in the synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins; and proteolytic enzymes.
Comprised of 33 chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of partial amino acid sequence of rabbit liver fructose 1,6-bisphophatase and sites of cleavage by proteinases. The reader is then introduced to physiological inactivation of enzymes in yeasts; structure and functions of protein kinases; and control points in the citric acid cycle. Subsequent chapters focus on ligand binding properties and subunit interactions in yeast alcohol dehydrogenase; the role of water in the acceleration of an enzymatic reaction; DNA polymerases of human normal and leukemic cells; and the phylogenetic and developmental aspects of gastric proteinases and their zymogens.
This book is intended for enzymologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Regulation of Enzyme Activity
Partial Amino Acid Sequence of Rabbit Liver Fructose 1,6-Bisphophatase (Fru-P2ase, EC 3.1.3.11) and Sites of Cleavage by Proteinases
Physiological Inactivation of Enzymes in Yeasts
Structural Requirements of a Rat Liver Proteinkinase Displaying a Specificity Similar to that of the Mammary Gland Caseinkinase(s)
Structure and Functions of Protein Kinases
Structure, Function and Regulation of the Mammalian Pyruvate Dehydrogenases Complex
Role of Enzyme Catalyzed Covalent Modifications in Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase
Control Points in the Citric Acid Cycle
Acid Phosphatase, a Glycoprotein of the Yeast Cell Wall
Ligand Binding Properties and Subunit Interactions in Yeast Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Probing of Enzyme Microenvironment of Fluorescein Derivatives
On the Role of Water in the Acceleration of an Enzymatic Reaction
Enzymes in Nucleic Acid and Protein Synthesis
Restriction Nucleases in the Analysis of Bovine 1.706 Satelite DNA
Enzymatic Synthesis of Site-Specific Mutation in an Essential Gene of Bacteriophage øX174
DNA Polymerases of Human Normal and Leukemic Cells
Comparative Studies of Structure and Function of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases from Eubacteria and Archabacteria
In Vitro Transcription of Cloned Eukaryotic tRNA Genes
Crystallographic Studies of Tyrosol tRNA Synthetase
Molecular Enzymology of Tryptophanyl-tRNA Synthetase from Beef Pancreas
Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases: Interactions with their Ligands
Proofreading Process in Protein Biosynthesis on the Mechanism of Aminoacylation of tRNA
Polynucleotide Phosphorylase as a Probe for the Regulatory Function of the 3'-OH Region of mRNA and Viral RNA in Translation
Cortisol Mediated Control at the Translation Level in Anabolic Target Liver Cells. Modulation of Translation, and Ribosomal Proteins Phosphorylation
Coordinacy in the Induction of Acid Glycosidases by Testosterone in Mice
Proteolytic Enzymes
Gastric Proteinases and their Zymogens. Phylogenetic and Developmental Aspects
The Active Site of Acid Proteinases
Structure and Function of Cathepsin D
Thiol Proteinases of Human Lysosomes
Carboxyl and Thiol Intracellular Proteinases
Intracellular Serine Proteinases of Bacteria - Isolation, Chemistry, Evolutionary Aspects
Proteinases and Endogenous Proteinase Inhibitors in Yeast
The Structure-Function Relationships of Collagenolytic Enzymes
Intracellular Neutral Proteinases and their Inhibitors
Characteristics of the Uptake and Degradation of Yeast Invertase in Rat Tissues
Author Index
Subject Index
