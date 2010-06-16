Enzyme Kinetics: Catalysis and Control

"…this is an excellent book. It is difficult to pick it up without finding something new, interesting, and useful. The breadth of coverage and the author’s familiarity with disparate topics are impressive, and the references both to published work and to webbased resources are up to date so that one can jump into the primary literature as necessary." --Catal Lett, 2012, Volume 142

"One of the great strengths of this book is that the voice of the author comes through on every page. He does not simply list different methods for rate equation derivation, for example, but comments on the situations to which each is best suited. Chapter One includes a scolding of the Nobel Prize committee for overlooking Britton Chance’s contributions to science. Critical evaluations of published experimental data and alternative explanations are presented. Articulate arguments for the importance of continued research in enzymology are offered, and there is a thoughtful discussion of how pharmacologically useful compounds are developed. Above all, the people who have conducted the research upon which the book is based are recognized. The list of researchers who ‘‘made advances so notable that they personify the field’’ provides plenty of fodder for late night discussions at the Enzymes Gordon Conference. Whether one agrees with all of Purich’s judgements or not, their inclusion makes reading his book very enjoyable, and also documents his deep familiarity with and affection for the field…this is an excellent book. It is difficult to pick it up without finding something new, interesting, and useful. The breadth of coverage and the author’s familiarity with disparate topics are impressive, and the references both to published work and to web- based resources are up to date so that one can jump into the primary literature as necessary." --Springer, Science and Business Media, LLC