Enzyme Kinetics: Catalysis and Control
1st Edition
A Reference of Theory and Best-Practice Methods
Description
Far more than a comprehensive treatise on initial-rate and fast-reaction kinetics, this one-of-a-kind desk reference places enzyme science in the fuller context of the organic, inorganic, and physical chemical processes occurring within enzyme active sites. Drawing on 2600 references, Enzyme Kinetics: Catalysis & Control develops all the kinetic tools needed to define enzyme catalysis, spanning the entire spectrum (from the basics of chemical kinetics and practical advice on rate measurement, to the very latest work on single-molecule kinetics and mechanoenzyme force generation), while also focusing on the persuasive power of kinetic isotope effects, the design of high-potency drugs, and the behavior of regulatory enzymes.
Key Features
- Historical analysis of kinetic principles including advanced enzyme science
- Provides both theoretical and practical measurements tools
- Coverage of single molecular kinetics
- Examination of force generation mechanisms
- Discussion of organic and inorganic enzyme reactions
Readership
Professionals and graduate students researching enzymes in biochemistry and molecular biology, biotechnology, bioengineering, plant sciences, chemical engineering, and pharmacology fields
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to Enzyme Rate Processes
- Active Sites & Their Chemical Properties
- Fundamentals of Chemical Kinetics
- Practical Aspects of Measuring Rates & Kinetic
- Initial-Rate Kinetics of One-Substrate Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions
- Initial-Rate Kinetics of Multi-Substrate Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions
- Other Factors Influencing Enzyme Activity
- Kinetic Behavior of Enzyme Inhibitors
- Isotopic Probes of Biological Catalysis
- Probing Fast Enzyme Processes
- Regulatory Behavior of Enzymes
- Single-Molecule Enzyme Kinetics
- Force Generation in Mechanoenzyme Catalysis
- On Keeping a Research Notebook
- Steady-State Rate Equations for Selected One- & Two-Substrate Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions
- Summary of Enzyme Kinetic Mechanisms Abbreviations & Symbols References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 16th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123809254
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123809247
About the Author
Daniel Purich
Dr. Purich earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1973 for his kinetic characterization of brain hexokinase under the preceptorship of Professor Herbert J. Fromm in the Department of Biochemistry & Biophysics at Iowa State University. As a Staff Research Fellow with Dr. Earl Stadtman at the National Institutes of Health, he conducted research on the cascade of covalent interconverting enzymes that control the glutamine synthetase reaction in Escherichia coli. Dr. Purich subsequently joined the Department of Chemistry at the University of California Santa Barbara where he rose through the ranks as Assistant Professor (1973-78), Associate Professor (1978-82), and Professor (1982-84). At UC Santa Barbara, he was awarded an Alfred P. Sloan Fellow in Chemistry (1978-80), an NIH Research Career Development Award (1978-1983), and the Campus-wide Outstanding Teacher Award (1978). In 1984, he assumed the post of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the University of Florida College of Medicine, and in 1996 he retired as Chairman to resume full-time activities as a professor. Dr. Purich has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Biological Chemistry (1981-87) and Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics (1975-85), and as a regular member of the NIH Biochemistry Study Section. Professor Purich succeeds the late Alton Meister as series editor for Advances in Enzymology, and he continues to edit the multi-volume treatise "Enzyme Kinetics & Mechanism" appearing as volumes 63, 64, 87, and 249 in Methods in Enzymology. He has also published Contemporary Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism (1st ed.,1983; 2nd ed.,1996) based on chapters selected from his Methods volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology University of Florida Health Science Center
Reviews
"…this is an excellent book. It is difficult to pick it up without finding something new, interesting, and useful. The breadth of coverage and the author’s familiarity with disparate topics are impressive, and the references both to published work and to webbased resources are up to date so that one can jump into the primary literature as necessary." --Catal Lett, 2012, Volume 142
"One of the great strengths of this book is that the voice of the author comes through on every page. He does not simply list different methods for rate equation derivation, for example, but comments on the situations to which each is best suited. Chapter One includes a scolding of the Nobel Prize committee for overlooking Britton Chance’s contributions to science. Critical evaluations of published experimental data and alternative explanations are presented. Articulate arguments for the importance of continued research in enzymology are offered, and there is a thoughtful discussion of how pharmacologically useful compounds are developed. Above all, the people who have conducted the research upon which the book is based are recognized. The list of researchers who ‘‘made advances so notable that they personify the field’’ provides plenty of fodder for late night discussions at the Enzymes Gordon Conference. Whether one agrees with all of Purich’s judgements or not, their inclusion makes reading his book very enjoyable, and also documents his deep familiarity with and affection for the field…this is an excellent book. It is difficult to pick it up without finding something new, interesting, and useful. The breadth of coverage and the author’s familiarity with disparate topics are impressive, and the references both to published work and to web- based resources are up to date so that one can jump into the primary literature as necessary." --Springer, Science and Business Media, LLC