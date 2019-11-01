Enzyme Activity in Single Cells, Volume 628
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Spatial and temporal resolution of caspase waves in single Xenopus eggs during apotosis
James E. Ferrell and Jr.
2. Spatial and temporal organization of metabolic complexes in cells
Songon An
3. Measuring cellular efflux and biomolecular delivery: Synthetic approaches to imaging and engineering cells
Markita Landry
4. Slide-based, single-cell enzyme assays
Birgitta Knudsen
5. Single-cell assays using integrated continuous-flow microfluidics
Chia-Hung Chen
6. High-throughput screening of single-cell lysates
Florian Hollfelder
7. Microfluidic capture of single cells for drug resistance assays
Paul C.H Li
8. Microfluidic tools for measuring intra- and interclonal heterogeneity in protease activity
Eiusik Yoon
9. Nanocapillary-based electrochemical detection for single cells
Dechen Jiang
10. Chemical cytometry by automated capillary electrophoresis
Nancy Allbritton
11. Microelectrophoretic single-cell measurements with microfluidic devices
Chris Culbertson
12. Chemical probes for spatially-resolved MS enzyme measurements of single cells
Raymond Moellering
13. Extracellular matrix nanoarrays for SAMDI-MS single-cell enzyme assays
Milan Mrksich
14. Tracking embryonic development with single-cell CE-MS
Peter Nemes
15. Electroosmotic extraction coupled to mass spectrometry analysis of metabolites in live cells
Julia Laskin
16. Investigation of Protein Function in Single Cells
Aldo Jesorka
Description
Enzyme Activity in Single Cells, Volume 628, the latest release in the Methods of Enzymology series, discusses groundbreaking cellular physiology research that is taking place in the biological sciences. Chapters in this new release cover Spatial and temporal resolution of caspase waves in single Xenopus eggs during apoptosis, Spatial and temporal organization of metabolic complexes in cells, Measuring cellular efflux and biomolecular delivery: synthetic approaches to imaging and engineering cells, Slide-based, single-cell enzyme assays, Single-cell assays using integrated continuous-flow microfluidics, High-throughput screening of single-cell lysates, Microfluidic capture of single cells for drug resistance assays, and much more.
Readership
Cell biologist focused on measuring cellular physiology at the single-cell level as well as scientists and engineers seeking to develop highly sensitive technologies for cutting edge cell-based assays
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nancy Allbritton Serial Volume Editor
Nancy L. Allbritton is the Kenan Professor of Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering and Chair of the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and North Carolina State University (NC State). Her research focuses on the development of novel technologies for applications in single-cell analysis, micro-arrays and fluidics, and organ-on-chip. Dr. Allbritton is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors. She obtained her B.S. in physics from Louisiana State University, M.D. from Johns Hopkins University, and Ph.D. in Medical Physics/Medical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, USA
Michelle Kovarik Serial Volume Editor
Michelle Kovarik is a bioanalytical chemist with particular interests in microfluidics, single-cell assays, and cellular responses to stress. She received her undergraduate degree from Saint Louis University and her doctoral degree from Indiana University. After a SPIRE postdoctoral appointment at the University of North Carolina, she began a tenure-track position at Trinity College, an undergraduate liberal arts college in Hartford, CT. In addition to her laboratory research, she also makes professional contributions in the area of chemistry education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trinity College, Hartford, CT, USA