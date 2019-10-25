Enzymatic Polymerizations, Volume 627
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Enzymatic polymerization to polyesters in nonaqueous solvents
Hua Zhao
2. Integrating computational and experimental methods for efficient biocatalytic synthesis of polyesters
Alessandro Pellis and Lucia Gardossi
3. Multiple grafting to enzymatically synthesized polyesters
Muhammad Humayun Bilal, Razan Alaneed, Jonas Steiner, Karsten Mäder, Markus Pietzsch and Jörg Kressler
4. Tailored biosynthesis of polyhydroxyalkanoates in chemostat cultures
Véronique Amstutz, Nils Hanik, Julien Pott, Camila Utsunomia and Manfred Zinn
5. Biocatalytic synthesis of polylactate and its copolymers by engineered microorganisms
So Young Choi, In Jin Cho, Youngjoon Lee, Seongjin Park and Sang Yup Lee
6. Enzymatic synthesis and modification of high molecular weight DNA using terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase
Sonal Deshpande, Yunqi Yang, Ashutosh Chilkoti and Stefan Zauscher
7. Enzymatic synthesis of functional amylosic materials and amylose analog polysaccharides
Jun-ichi Kadokawa
8. Synthesis of glycomonomers via biocatalytic methods
Azis Adharis and Katja Loos
9. Enzyme-initiated free radical polymerizations of vinyl monomers using horseradish peroxidase
Kyle J. Rodriguez, Michela M. Pellizzoni, Robert J. Chadwick, Chao Guo and Nico Bruns
10. Biocatalytic ATRP in solution and on surfaces
Kyle. J. Rodriguez, Michela M. Pellizzoni, Mohammad Divandari, Edmondo M. Benetti and Nico Bruns
11. Enzyme-initiated reversible addition−fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization: Precision polymer synthesis via enzymatic catalysis
Xiao Wang and Zesheng An
12. Radical addition polymerization: Enzymatic template-free synthesis of conjugated polymers and their nanostructures fabrication
Jorge Romero-García, Antonio Ledezma-Pérez, Manuel Martínez-Cartagena, Carmen Alvarado-Canché, Paola Jiménez-Cárdenas, Arxel De León-Santillán and Carlos Gallardo-Vega
13. Surface functionalization of polyester
Felice Quartinello, Georg M. Guebitz and Doris Ribitsch
Description
Enzymatic Polymerizations, Volume 627 in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
- Includes the latest information on Enzymatic Polymerizations
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 25th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128170953