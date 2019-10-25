Enzymatic Polymerizations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128170953

Enzymatic Polymerizations, Volume 627

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128170953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2019
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

1. Enzymatic polymerization to polyesters in nonaqueous solvents

Hua Zhao

2. Integrating computational and experimental methods for efficient biocatalytic synthesis of polyesters

Alessandro Pellis and Lucia Gardossi

3. Multiple grafting to enzymatically synthesized polyesters

Muhammad Humayun Bilal, Razan Alaneed, Jonas Steiner, Karsten Mäder, Markus Pietzsch and Jörg Kressler

4. Tailored biosynthesis of polyhydroxyalkanoates in chemostat cultures

Véronique Amstutz, Nils Hanik, Julien Pott, Camila Utsunomia and Manfred Zinn

5. Biocatalytic synthesis of polylactate and its copolymers by engineered microorganisms

So Young Choi, In Jin Cho, Youngjoon Lee, Seongjin Park and Sang Yup Lee

6. Enzymatic synthesis and modification of high molecular weight DNA using terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase

Sonal Deshpande, Yunqi Yang, Ashutosh Chilkoti and Stefan Zauscher

7. Enzymatic synthesis of functional amylosic materials and amylose analog polysaccharides

Jun-ichi Kadokawa

8. Synthesis of glycomonomers via biocatalytic methods

Azis Adharis and Katja Loos

9. Enzyme-initiated free radical polymerizations of vinyl monomers using horseradish peroxidase

Kyle J. Rodriguez, Michela M. Pellizzoni, Robert J. Chadwick, Chao Guo and Nico Bruns

10. Biocatalytic ATRP in solution and on surfaces

Kyle. J. Rodriguez, Michela M. Pellizzoni, Mohammad Divandari, Edmondo M. Benetti and Nico Bruns

11. Enzyme-initiated reversible addition−fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization: Precision polymer synthesis via enzymatic catalysis

Xiao Wang and Zesheng An

12. Radical addition polymerization: Enzymatic template-free synthesis of conjugated polymers and their nanostructures fabrication

Jorge Romero-García, Antonio Ledezma-Pérez, Manuel Martínez-Cartagena, Carmen Alvarado-Canché, Paola Jiménez-Cárdenas, Arxel De León-Santillán and Carlos Gallardo-Vega

13. Surface functionalization of polyester

Felice Quartinello, Georg M. Guebitz and Doris Ribitsch

Description

Enzymatic Polymerizations, Volume 627 in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
  • Includes the latest information on Enzymatic Polymerizations

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

