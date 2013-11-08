Enzinger and Weiss's Soft Tissue Tumors
6th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Enzinger and Weiss's Soft Tissue Tumors is your essential medical reference on the diagnosis of tumors of the skeletal muscles, connective tissue, fat, and related structures. No other source matches Enzinger and Weiss’s scope and depth of coverage in this complex and challenging area of surgical pathology, and no other text contains as much practical information on differential diagnosis. Microscopic findings are correlated with the latest developments in molecular biology, cytogenetics, and immunohistochemistry, providing you with a comprehensive and integrated approach to the evaluation of soft tissue specimens.
Key Features
- Compare what you see under the microscope to nearly 2,000 superb images that capture the appearance of a complete range of pathological entities and help you relate their characteristics to their specific classifications.
- Apply the latest knowledge on FNA biopsy, molecular biology, and cytogenetics.
- Make rapid and effective decisions with the aid of extensive algorithms, and access information at a glance with abundant tables and graphs.
- Take advantage of all of the essential clinical and prognostic data on soft tissue tumors that are necessary to formulate complete sign-out reports.
- Navigate through the book quickly thanks to summary outlines at the beginning of each chapter, a color-coded page design, and a consistent approach to every entity.
Table of Contents
1. General Considerations
2. Clinical Evaluation and Treatment of Soft Tissue Tumors
3. Radiologic Evaluation of Soft Tissue Tumors
4. Cytogenetic and Molecular Genetic Pathology of Soft Tissue Tumors
5. Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Soft Tissue Tumors
6. Approach to the Diagnosis of Soft Tissue Tumors
7. Immunohistochemistry for Analysis of Soft Tissue Tumors
8. Benign Fibroblastic/Myofibroblastic Proliferations, Including Superficial Fibromatoses
9. Fibrous Tumors of Infancy and Childhood
10. Borderline and Malignant Fibroblastic/Myofibroblastic Tumors
11. Benign Fibrohistiocytic and Histiocytic Tumors
12. Fibrohistiocytic Tumors of Intermediate Malignancy
13. Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma
14. Benign Lipomatous Tumors
15. Liposarcoma
16. Benign Tumors of Smooth Muscle
17. Leiomyosarcoma
18. GIST and EGIST
19. Rhabdomyoma
20. Rhabdomyosarcoma
21. Benign Vascular Tumors and Malformations
22. Hemangioendothelioma: Vascular Tumors of Intermediate Malignancy
23. Malignant Vascular Tumors
24. Tumors and Malformations of Lymphatic Vessels
25. Perivascular Tumors
26. Benign Tumors and Tumor-Like Lesions of Synovial Tissue
27. Benign Tumors of Peripheral Nerves
28. Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors
29. Soft Tissue Tumors Showing Melanocytic Differentiation
30. Cartilaginous and Osseous Soft Tissue Tumors
31. Miscellaneous Benign Soft Tissue Tumors and Pseudotumors
32. Soft Tissue Tumors of Intermediate Malignancy of Uncertain Type
33. Malignant Soft Tissue Tumors of Uncertain Type
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 8th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246590
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737635
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088343
About the Author
John Goldblum
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic; Professor of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
Sharon Weiss
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Andrew L. Folpe
Dr. Folpe is the author of over 170 medical publications, principally in the areas of soft tissue pathology and diagnostic immunohistochemistry, the co-author of the 6th edition of Enzinger and Weiss’ Soft Tissue Tumors and the most recent Armed Forces Institute of Pathology Fascicle on Soft Tissue Tumors, the co-author of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology: A Volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, and a member of the consensus conferences for the 3rd and 4th editions of the WHO Classification of Tumors of Soft Tissue and Bone. Dr. Folpe also serves on the editorial boards of numerous pathology and dermatopathology journals. He has lectured widely on various aspects of soft tissue pathology and diagnostic immunohistochemistry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Director, Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology Fellowship, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN