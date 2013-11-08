Enzinger and Weiss's Soft Tissue Tumors

Dr. Folpe is the author of over 170 medical publications, principally in the areas of soft tissue pathology and diagnostic immunohistochemistry, the co-author of the 6th edition of Enzinger and Weiss’ Soft Tissue Tumors and the most recent Armed Forces Institute of Pathology Fascicle on Soft Tissue Tumors, the co-author of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology: A Volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, and a member of the consensus conferences for the 3rd and 4th editions of the WHO Classification of Tumors of Soft Tissue and Bone. Dr. Folpe also serves on the editorial boards of numerous pathology and dermatopathology journals. He has lectured widely on various aspects of soft tissue pathology and diagnostic immunohistochemistry