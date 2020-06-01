Environmentally-Oriented Modernization of Power Boilers
1st Edition
Description
Environmentally-oriented modernisation of power boilers explains how to retrofit and upgrade power boilers in ageing thermal and CHP plants, with particular emphasis on pulverized fuel boilers (PF). The work provides direct avenues to higher boiler efficiency, harmful emissions reduction, fuel grinding system modernisation, fuel flexibility, boiler operation flexibilization, reduced corrosion, erosion and fouling. It also explores how to integrate emission reduction systems into boiler operations. The work is planned for engineers and power plant management, as well as graduate students. For the latter, it helps find the best solution for the necessary modernisation and as an aid in organizing tenders as well as in evaluating projects offered.
Key Features
- Presents the most important solutions related to boiler emissions compliance in a clear and accessible way
- Helps to increase the performance efficiency of boilers using flexible fuels and operational flexibilization
- Supports reduction of harmful phenomena such as corrosion, erosion and fouling
- Accompanied with a careful selection of realized modernisations, including pitfalls and best practice discussion
- Chapters are presented alongside hundreds of literature references for further study
Readership
Power and mechanical engineers in power plants, power boiler designers and manufacturers, and environmental compliance practitioners. Graduate and early career researchers in energy and power engineering
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION
2. BOILER EFFICIENCY AND THERMAL LOSSES
3. MODERNISATION TO REDUCE THE FLUE GAS LOSS
3.1. Lowering of flue gas temperature
3.2. Selection of the minimum flue gas temperature at the boiler outlet
3.3. Optimisation of flue gas outlet temperature
3.4. Lowering the air excess number in the boiler
4. REDUCTION OF NITROGEN OXIDE EMISSIONS
4.1. Formation of nitrogen oxides
4.2. Impact of operating conditions of the furnace on emissions of nitrogen oxides
4.3. Methods of reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions in PF boilers
4.4. Secondary methods of NOx reduction
4.5. NOx reduction methods without the use of ammonia or urea
4.6. Combined methods of NOx control
4.7. The future of NOx emission reduction methods
5. MODERNISATION OF FUEL GRINDING SYSTEMS
5.1 Quality of pulverised coal
5.2 Coal mills
5.3 Modernisations of coal mills arising from low-NOx combustion
5.4 Modernisation to improve the operating conditions of pulverisers in dynamic states
5.5 Modernisation of pulverisers to reduce harmful emissions
6. REPLACING COAL WITH OTHER FUELS
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Replacement of coal with natural gas
6.3. Replacement of coal with blast furnace gas and low quality syngas
6.4. Replacement of coal with fuel oil
6.5. Replacement of hard coal with lignite
6.6. Modernisation for the combustion of various fuels in the same boiler
7. ADAPTATION OF BOILERS FOR BIOMASS BURNING
7.1. Types of biomass used in the power industry
7.2. Adaptation of PF boilers for biomass burning
7.3. Complete replacement of coal with biomass
8. HARMFUL PHENOMENA IN MODERNISED BOILERS
8.1. HT corrosion on the flue gas side
8.2. LT corrosion on the flue gas side
8.3. Fly-ash erosion
8.4. Fouling
8.5. Slagging
8.6. Condensation of sulphates
9. CONVERSION OF AN EXISTING BOILER TO A CONDENSING BOILER
2.1. Condensing technology
2.2. Industrial applications
10. INCREASING FLEXIBILITY OF BOILER OPERATION
10.1. Adaptation of the boiler to work with a load higher than nominal
10.2. Lowering the minimum boiler load
10.3. Frequent start-ups and large and rapid load changes
10.4. Increasing flexibility of boiler pressure parts
11. INTERACTIONS BETWEEN EMISSION REDUCTION SYSTEMS
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Interactions between NOx reduction systems and dust removal systems
11.3. Interactions between SOx reduction systems and dust removal systems
11.4. Influence of flue gas dedusting and NOx reduction systems on wet FGD

- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199213
About the Author
Marek Pronobis
Marek Pronobis is an expert in boilers and auxiliary equipment, novel heating surfaces, boiler modernisation, fuel flexibility, and low-NOx combustion in fossil and renewable fuels. He has conducted research on fouling and formation of ash deposits in boilers, erosion and corrosion processes in boilers, grinding and drying processes in solid fuel preparation installations, aluminosilicate additives improving boiler operation, and SCR and SNCR technology. He has published over 230 publications in scientific journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Boiler and Steam Generator division of Institute of Power Engineering and Turbomachinery, Silesian University of Technology, Gliwice, Poland