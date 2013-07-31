Environmentally Friendly Polymer Nanocomposites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857097774, 9780857097828

Environmentally Friendly Polymer Nanocomposites

1st Edition

Types, Processing and Properties

Authors: Suprakas Sinha Ray
eBook ISBN: 9780857097828
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857097774
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2013
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

About the author

Woodhead Publishing Series in Composites Science and Engineering

Preface

Part I: Types, processing and characterization

Chapter 1: Introduction to environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Defining environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

1.3 Environmentally friendly polymer matrices

1.4 Environmentally friendly nanofillers/reinforcements

1.5 Processing of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

1.6 Solution-blending and in-situ polymerization

1.7 Melt-blending

1.8 Performance and potential of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

Chapter 2: Environmentally friendly polymer matrices for composites

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Mechanisms of biodegradation and classification of biodegradable polymers

2.3 Biodegradable polymers derived from renewable sources

2.4 Biodegradable polymers derived from fossil-fuel resources

2.5 Summary: using biodegradable polymers as matrices

Chapter 3: Environmentally friendly nanofillers as reinforcements for composites

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Nanoclays as reinforcements

3.3 Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) as reinforcements

Chapter 4: Techniques for characterizing the structure and properties of polymer nanocomposites

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 X-ray diffraction (XRD) and small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS)

4.3 Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and electron tomography

4.4 Scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM)

4.5 Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and focused-ion beam SEM (FIB-SEM)

4.6 Atomic force microscopy (AFM)

4.7 Optical microscopy (OM) and polarized optical microscopy (POM)

4.8 Infrared (IR) spectroscopy

4.9 Other techniques

Chapter 5: Environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using polymer matrices from renewable sources

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Poly(lactic acid) (PLA)-based polymer nanocomposites

5.3 Polyalkanoate (PHA)-based polymer nanocomposites

5.4 Starch-based polymer nanocomposites

5.5 Cellulose-based polymer nanocomposites

5.6 Chitosan-based polymer nanocomposites

5.7 Protein-based polymer nanocomposites

Chapter 6: Environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using polymer matrices from fossil fuel sources

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS)-based polymer nanocomposites

6.3 Poly[(butylene succinate)-co-adipate] (PBSA)-based polymer nanocomposites

6.4 Poly(e -caproloctone) (PCL)-based polymer nanocomposites

6.5 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) nanocomposites

6.6 Nanocomposites of other biodegradable polyesters

Chapter 7: Processing of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposite foams for packaging and other applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Preparation, characterization and properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposite (EFPN) foams

Part II: Properties

Chapter 8: Tensile properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tensile properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites (EFPNCs) using clay reinforcements

8.3 Tensile properties of EFPNCs using carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Chapter 9: Dynamic mechanical properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dynamic mechanical properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using clay reinforcements

9.3 Dynamic mechanical properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Chapter 10: Thermal stability and flammability of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Thermal stability of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using clay reinforcements

10.3 Thermal stability of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

10.4 Fire resistant properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Chapter 11: Barrier properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Gas barrier properties

11.3 Water vapor permeability and water swelling behavior

Chapter 12: Crystallization behavior, kinetics and morphology of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Isothermal and non-isothermal crystallization kinetics

12.3 Crystallization of clay-reinforced polymer nanocomposites

12.4 Crystallization of carbon nanotube (CNT)-reinforced polymer nanocomposites

Chapter 13: Biodegradation behavior of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Biodegradation behavior of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using clay reinforcements

13.3 Biodegradable behavior of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites using carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Chapter 14: Rheological properties of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites (EFPNCs) using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Dynamic oscillatory shear measurements

14.3 Steady shear measurements

14.4 Elongation flow rheology

Chapter 15: Electrical and thermal conductivity of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites (EFPNCs) using biodegradable polymer matrices and clay/carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforcements

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Electrical conductivity

15.3 Thermal conductivity

Part III: Summary

Chapter 16: Applications, environmental impact and future development of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites (EFPNCs)

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Applications of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

16.3 Assessing the environmental impact of environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

16.4 Current challenges facing environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites

16.5 Future trends

Index

Description

Concerns about global warming and the depletion of oil reserves have led to significant research into more sustainable composite materials made from natural materials. Recently, research has focussed on the development of nanoscale reinforcements for this new group of composites, significantly improving and extending their range of desirable properties. Environmentally friendly polymer nanocomposites summarises this wealth of research and its practical implications.

After an introduction to the subject, part one looks at matrix and reinforcement materials as well as their characterisation. Part two reviews key properties such as tensile and dynamic mechanical properties and thermal stability. It also considers issues such as barrier properties, biodegradability, rheology, electrical and thermal conductivity. The book concludes by reviewing potential applications.

This book is ideal for polymer and material scientists, researchers and engineers. It will also help industrial researchers and R&D managers who want to bring advanced eco-friendly polymer composite-based products into the market.

Key Features

  • Summarises the practical implications of the development of nanoscale reinforcements for sustainable composite materials made from natural materials
  • Examines matrix and reinforcement materials and their characterisation and reviews key properties such as tensile and dynamic mechanical properties
  • Considers barrier properties, biodegradability, rheology, electrical and thermal conductivity and potential applications

Readership

Polymer and materials scientists; Researchers, engineers, professors of polymer nanocomposites; Industrial researchers and R&D managers

Details

Reviews

“…highlights on an aspect of the state of the art in wide field of the recent developments in environmentally-friendly polymer nanocomposites (EFPNCs)…The first part describes several preparation and characterization techniques of various types of the EFPNCs. In the second part, the structure and properties of the EFPNCs. The final part of the book summarizes key issues in such areas as applications, environmental impact assessment and future trends in detail.”--MaterialsView.com,July 10, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Suprakas Sinha Ray Author

Professor Suprakas Sinha Ray is Chief Research Scientist and Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria, South Africa.He received his PhD degree in Physical Chemistry at the University of Calcutta, India in 2001 and was a recipient of the ‘‘Sir P. C Ray Research Award’’ for the best PhD work. After three years of postdoctoral research at the Toyota Technological Institute in Japan, he spent three years as postdoctoral scientist at the Chemical Engineering Department, Laval University, Canada. Towards the end of 2006, he joined the CSIR Materials Science and Manufacturing group as Nanoscience Group Leader, in South Africa. In November 2007, he was promoted to Chief Researcher (level 2, highest position within CSIR S&T base) and founder Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, CSIR, South Africa.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Research Scientist and Director, DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa

