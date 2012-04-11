Environmentally Benign Approaches for Pulp Bleaching
2nd Edition
Description
Pulp and paper production has increased globally and will continue to increase in the near future. Approximately 155 million tons of wood pulp is produced worldwide and about 260 million is projected for 2010. To cope with the increasing demand, an increase in production and improved environmental performance is needed as the industry is under constant pressure to reduce environmental emissions to air and water. This book gives updated information on environmentally benign approaches for pulp bleaching, which can help solve the problems associated with conventional bleaching technologies.
Key Features
- Main focus is on the environmentally-friendly technologies that can help solve some of the problems associated with conventional bleaching technologies
- Information given is up-to-date, authoritative, and cites the experiences of many mills and pertinent research, which is of interest to those working in the industry or intending to do so
- Covers in great depth all the aspects of various bleaching processes including environmental issues
Readership
Researchers and management in pulp and paper
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. General Background
3. Options for Environmentally Benign Bleaching
4. Hexenuronic acids and their removal
5. ECF and TCF bleaching
6. Chlorine Free Bleaching of Secondary Fibers
7. Closed Cycle Bleach Plant
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2012
- Published:
- 11th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444594211
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India
Reviews
"Bajpai provides a second edition of his comprehensive book on environmentally benign methods for pulp bleaching and related new and emerging technologies…The book includes extensive end-of-chapter references and a list of abbreviations. While technical, it is clearly written." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013