Environmental Water
1st Edition
Advances in Treatment, Remediation and Recycling
Description
The world is facing a drinking water crisis. Besides continuous population growth, uneven distribution of water resources and periodic droughts have forced scientists to search for new and effective water treatment, remediation and recycling technologies. Therefore, there is a great need for the development of suitable, inexpensive and rapid wastewater treatment and reuse or conservation methods. This title discusses different types of wastewater treatment, remediation and recycling techniques, like adsorption, membrane filtration and reverse osmosis. It also provides guidance for the selection of the appropriate technologies or their combinations for specific applications so that one can select the exact and accurate technology without any problem. The book comprises detailed discussion on the application of various technologies for water treatment, remediation and recycling technologies and provides an update on the development in water treatment, detailed analysis of their features and economic analysis, bridging the current existing information gap. Each chapter is also documented by references and updated citations.
Key Features
- Provides guidance for the selection of the appropriate technologies to industrialists and government authorities for the selection of exact, inexpensive technologies for specific problem solving
- Discusses the developments of inexpensive and rapid wastewater treatment, remediation and recycling
- Gives information on the application of analytical techniques, such as GC, LC, IR, and XRF for analysing and measuring water
- Provides an updated development in water treatment technologies, detailed analysis of their features and economic analysis, enabling to choose a problem-specific solution
- Completely updates the current knowledge in this field, bridging the current existing information gap
Readership
researchers including chemists, civil engineers, environmentalists, medical practitioners, pharmaceutical industries, agrochemical industries and other chemical laboratories for both routine and research analysis
Table of Contents
Dedications
Preface
Acknowledgments
About the Authors
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 The Environment
1.2 Water Resources
1.3 Environmental Pollutants
1.4 Types of Pollutants
1.5 Methods of Water Treatment
References
Chapter 2. Water Treatment for Inorganic Pollutants by Adsorption Technology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Adsorption Essentials
2.3 Design of Batch and Column Adsorption Experiments
2.4 Activated Carbon Adsorbents
2.5 Development of Low-Cost Adsorbents
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Water Treatment for Organic Pollutants by Adsorption Technology
3.1 Organic Precursor Adsorbents
3.2 Coconut Husk
3.3 Fruits Waste
3.4 Bark and Other Tannin Materials
3.5 Waste Tyres
3.6 Saw Dust and Other Wood Materials
3.7 Rice Husk
3.8 Miscellaneous Agricultural Wastes
3.9 Fertilizer Industry Wastes
3.10 Seafood Wastes
3.11 Petroleum Industry Wastes
3.12 Sea Weed and Algae
3.13 Peat Moss
3.14 Inorganic Precursor Adsorbents
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Water Treatment by Reverse Osmosis Method
4.1 Introduction
4.2 RO Membrane
4.3 Membrane Flux
4.4 Fouling and Clogging of Membranes
4.5 Precautions and Cleaning of the Membranes
4.6 Factors Controlling Filtration
4.7 Applications of RO
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Water Treatment by Membrane Filtration Techniques
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Features of Membranes
5.3 Types of Membranes
5.4 Membrane Filtration, Fouling, and Cleaning
5.5 Membrane Management
5.6 Membrane Materials
5.7 Principles of Membrane Filtration System Design and Operation
5.8 Applications
5.9 Future Perspectives
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Water Treatment by Electrical Technologies
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electroflotation
6.3 Electrocoagulation
6.4 Electrooxidation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Wastewater Treatment by Biological Methods
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stages of Biological Treatment of Wastewater
7.3 Methods of Biological Wastewater Treatment
7.4 Wastewater Effluent Quality and Regulatory Standards
7.5 Efficiency of Biological Wastewater Treatment
7.6 Consequences of Inadequate Wastewater Treatment
7.7 Recent Developments in Biological Wastewater Treatment Methodologies
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Perspectives of Water Treatment, Remediation and Recycling
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water Recycling
8.3 Water Recycling Considerations
8.4 Water Recycling and Health
8.5 Water Recycling Techniques
8.6 Future Perspectives of Water Recycling
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 3rd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594037
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444593993
About the Author
V.K. Gupta
Professor Vinod Kumar Gupta is Full Professor in Chemistry and the Indian Insitute of Technology, Roorkee, India. He published more than 290 papers, cited more than 7500 with h index = 51. He is editorial board member for more than 19 international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, India
Imran Ali
Dr. Imran is associate professor at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, in Delhi, India. He published more than 200 publications in journal and fouir books, and is on the editorial board of five international Journals. He is life member of the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists.His research work in organo-analytical and environmental chemistry by using HPLC and CE is internationally highly recognized. He is research advisor at the American Biographical Institute Inc. USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University), Jamia Nagar, New Delhi, India