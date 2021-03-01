Environmental Water Requirements in Mountainous Areas
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Water Requirements in Mediterranean Mountainous Areas presents comprehensive and scientifically sound, approaches and methodologies for estimating the environmental water requirements and possible tradeoffs for water allocation, by analysing anthropogenic and natural water needs. A comparative assessment between the most important and widely acceptable methods for quantifying environmental water requirements and specific guidelines will be produced for the optimum approach depending on the data availability and hydroecological conditions is included.
Focusing on the mountainous surface water bodies for presenting and assessing appropriate environmental water requirements methods is essential but currently missing from the existing literature.
Environmental Water Requirements in Mediterranean Mountainous Areas covers environmental water management issues in mountainous areas especially focusing on the Mediterranean region which exhibits significant contrasts in its demographic and hydrologic features that have shaped the water management policies of the Mediterranean countries. The authors include paradigms and information that will be useful for Water resources managers - decision makers, scientists working in the fields of ecology and water resources management, engineers that design hydraulic works and environmental policy makers to understand the water requirements in the aquatic ecosystems and design optimum relevant management practices.
Key Features
- Offers a complete background screening on theoretical and practical guidelines on estimating environmental water requirements of mountainous areas
- Promotes and guides interdisciplinary work, supported by policies and best practices in the field of ecological flows and water resources management
- Provides examples and case studies on successful implementation efforts of ecological flows to analyze lessons learned to overcome practical issues and solutions
Readership
Water resources managers, decision makers, scientists working in the fields of ecology and water resources management, engineers that design hydraulic works and environmental policy makers
Table of Contents
1. Mountainous areas and river systems
2. Hydrologic data sources and analysis for the estimation of ecological flow regimes in mountainous areas
3. Historical developments in environmental water management and current state of global environmental water allocation
4. Impacts on ecosystem integrity and biodiversity from water management in mountainous areas
5. Common practices and peculiarities of conserving autochthonous trout species in mountainous areas
6. Current Trends, Gaps and Future Prospects In E-Flow Science: Allocating Environmental Water Needs Under A Changing World
7. Quantification of environmental water requirements; how far can we go?
8. Sustainable use of mountain water resources
9. Technological innovations for the estimation of environmental water requirements
10. Decision support tools for water management in mountainous areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193426
About the Authors
Elias Dimitriou
Dr. Elias Dimitriou is a Researcher in the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research - Department of Inland Waters, with expertise in Water Resources Management, wetlands protection and biodiversity conservation. He received his BSc in Geology from the University of Athens and attended a MSc in Environmental and Ecological Sciences at Lancaster University – UK, during the period 1998-1999. So far in his research career, he has managed as a scientific coordinator, 16 European and National research projects, while he participated as research associate in other 15 research projects. He has published 60 scientific articles in peer-reviewed international journals, 65 articles and abstracts in conference proceedings, and 6 articles book chapters. He is a reviewer in more than 27 well known international scientific journals and he is research proposal evaluator for the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Qatar National Research Foundation, Hellenic General Secretariat for Research and Technology, the Cyprus Research Promotion Agency, the Polish National Science Center and for the National Geographic Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Department of Inland Waters, Institute of Marine Biological Resources and Inland Waters, Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, Athens, Greece
Christina Papadaki
Christina Papadaki is a research associate in the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research - Institute of Marine Biological Resources and Inland Waters, with expertise in Ecological flows, Hydrology, Water Management and Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management of Mountain Areas. She received her BSc in Water Resources Management from the University of Athens and attended a MSc in Environment and Development of Mountain Regions at National Technical University of Athens - GR, during the period 2008-2010. So far in her research career, she has participated in 4 research projects. She has published 10 scientific articles in peer-reviewed international journals, 11 articles and abstracts in conference proceedings. She has reviewed 15 manuscripts from 3 well known international scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assiciate, Institute of Marine Biological Resources and Inland Waters, Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, Athens, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
