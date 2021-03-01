Environmental Water Requirements in Mountainous Areas

Environmental Water Requirements in Mediterranean Mountainous Areas presents comprehensive and scientifically sound, approaches and methodologies for estimating the environmental water requirements and possible tradeoffs for water allocation, by analysing anthropogenic and natural water needs. A comparative assessment between the most important and widely acceptable methods for quantifying environmental water requirements and specific guidelines will be produced for the optimum approach depending on the data availability and hydroecological conditions is included.

Focusing on the mountainous surface water bodies for presenting and assessing appropriate environmental water requirements methods is essential but currently missing from the existing literature.

Environmental Water Requirements in Mediterranean Mountainous Areas covers environmental water management issues in mountainous areas especially focusing on the Mediterranean region which exhibits significant contrasts in its demographic and hydrologic features that have shaped the water management policies of the Mediterranean countries. The authors include paradigms and information that will be useful for Water resources managers - decision makers, scientists working in the fields of ecology and water resources management, engineers that design hydraulic works and environmental policy makers to understand the water requirements in the aquatic ecosystems and design optimum relevant management practices.