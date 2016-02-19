Environmental Testing Techniques for Electronics and Materials
Environmental Testing Techniques for Electronics and Materials reviews environmental testing techniques for evaluating the performance of electronic equipment, components, and materials. Environmental test planning, test methods, and instrumentation are described, along with the general environmental conditions under which equipment must operate. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins by explaining why environmental testing is necessary and describing the environment in which electronics must operate. The next chapter considers how an environmental test plan is designed; the methods for the environmental testing of components and materials; instrumentation and control of test chambers; shock and vibration test instrumentation; and requirements for specification writing. The reader is then introduced to factors that might affect the reliability of equipment, including high humidity environment; galvanic corrosion problems; high- and low-temperature environments; mechanical and associated hazards; transport hazards; and long-term storage. Problems posed by high altitude and space environments, nuclear radiation, and acoustic noise are also discussed. The final chapter is devoted to environmental protection techniques and looks at the effects of climatic environments on radio interference as well as the effects of the environment on the human operator. This monograph will be of value to materials scientists and electronics engineers as well as those engaged in the design, development, and production of professional and military equipment.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. the Need for Environmental Testing
The Role of and Environmental Test Department
General Procedure In Testing
Chapter 2. General Environmental Conditions
Climatic Conditions
The Upper Atmosphere Environment
Classes of Environment
Environmental Stresses
Chapter 3. Test Planning, Test Methods and Instrumentation
Designing and Environmental Test Plan
Methods for the Environmental Testing of Components and Materials
Instrumentation and Control of Test Chambers
Shock and Vibration Test Instrumentation
Requirements for Specification Writing
Chapter 4. High Humidity Environment
The Problems of the Humidity Environment
Humidity Testing
Comparison Between the Natural and Synthetic Tropical Tests
Composition of the Water Used In Humidity Chambers
A Device for Permeability Rate Measurement
Dehumidification
Evaluation of Plastics in High Temperatures and Humidity
Design of a 500 ft3 Tropical Test Chamber
Chapter 5. Galvanic Corrosion Problems
Galvanic Design of Facilities for the Salt Spray Corrosion Test
Corrosion In Communication Equipments
Chapter 6. High Temperature Environments
Air Temperature and Solar Radiation Effects
Effects On Equipment
Electronic Materials at Elevated Temperatures
Environmental Testing of Gears at Elevated Temperatures
Temperature Measuring Techniques
Temperature Indicating Devices
Thermistors
Design of High Temperature Test Chambers
A Chamber for the Study of Human Thermal Tolerance
Laboratory Simulation of Solar Radiation
Simulation of Aerodynamic Heating by Pyrotechnics
Simulation of and Aircraft Flight Profile
Chapter 7. Low Temperature Environments
Effects of Low Temperature
Design of Low Temperature Test Chambers
Low Temperature Control by a Thermistor
Testing Pneumatic Components at Low Temperature
Chapter 8. Mechanical and Associated Hazards and Their Effects
Shock
Vibration
Mechanical Design of Equipments
Design of a 500 lb 10-120 c/s Vibration Machine
Random Vibration Testing
Combined Environments Testing
Combination of Vibration and Sustained Acceleration
Selection of Components by Vibration Testing
The Air Shock Tube as a Testing Facility
Missile Equipment and Component Testing on Rocket Sleds
Vibration and Shock Peak Reading Meter
Mechanical Evaluation of Soldered Joints
Chapter 9. Transport Hazards and Packaging Techniques
Climatic Hazards
Equipment Transit Fragility Assessment
Torsion Bar Cushioning Units
Transit Shock Recorder
Bulk Packaging Materials
Evaluation of Packaging Testing Systems
Impact Testing Machines
Calibration of Impact Testing Equipment
Transit Packaging Materials
Measurement of the Dynamic Properties of Packaging Materials
Dynamic Performance of Cushioning Materials at Low Temperatures
Chapter 10. Long Term Storage
Effects of Storage Environments on Equipment Reliability
Effect of Storage on Cushioning Materials
Controlled Venting of Containers
Breathing Tube Desiccators
Chapter 11. High Altitude and Space Environments
Consideration of the Environments
Arcing at High Altitudes
Analysis and Elimination of Corona Effects
Leak Detection Using a Radioactive Gas
Measurement of Gas Pressure. Part 2: Simulation of Space Environments
Radiation Environment in Space
Thermal Environment in Space
Orbital Simulations
Simulating the Thermal
Vacuum Environment of a Satellite
Environmental Test Specifications for Satellites
Effects of Ultra-Violet and Vacuum Environments on Plastics
Chapter 12. Nuclear Radiation Environments
Effects of Nuclear Radiation on Electronic Components and Materials
Transient Radiation, Effects and Tests
Chapter 13. Acoustic Noise Environments
Acoustic Wide-Band Noise Generator
Random Noise Testing Using and Air Jet
Effects of Acoustic Noise on Components
Chapter 14. Materials Under Environmental Stresses
Contact and Resistive Materials
Certain Effects of Materials
Surface Conductivities of Sealing Glasses
Solders
Soldered Joints In Aluminum and Mechanism of Corrosion
Chapter 15. Environmental Protection Techniques
Environmental Protection
Effects of Climatic Environments on Radio Interference
Effects of the Environment on the Human Operator
Annotated Bibliography
1. General
2. Environmental Engineering for Space
3. Shock and Vibration
4. Acoustic Noise Vibration
5. Transit and Packaging
6. Instrumentation and Measurements
7. Environmental Effects on Materials
8. Reliability Testing
9. Reliability of Equipment
10. Maintenance
Index
