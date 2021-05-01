Environmental Systems Science
1st Edition
Theory and Practical Applications
Description
Environmental Systems Science: Theory and Practical Applications looks at pollution and air quality from a systems perspective. With this integrated approach, topics within the study of environmental pollution and quality including air control technology, pollution health effects, pollution engineering, pollutant modeling, sustainable design and effective pollution policy are connected. Key topics within environmental quality are examined taking all of these domains into account, including Bayesian methods applied to air pollutant models, neurotoxic effects of air pollution, removal of aerosols, and ecological impacts of pollution. Environmental Systems Science bridges and integrates all of these variables and elements into a cohesive understanding of environmental quality and how to fully assess efficacy in attempts to improve it.
Environmental Systems Science: Theory and Practical Applications is written for researchers and professionals working on climate change in the atmospheric sciences, engineering, chemistry, environmental sciences and data science as well as those in the allied fields including public health, planning and geography whose work is impacted by air quality and pollution.
Key Features
- Provides an interdisciplinary approach to effectively evaluating sources and mitigators in environmental pollution including dynamics and monitoring/modelling
- Assesses prior initiatives in air quality management using an interdisciplinary approach to evaluate what has worked, and why
- Lays out a holistic understanding of the real impacts behaviors have on the current state of environmental pollution, and how these socio-economic and cultural aspects can be addressed effectively
- Walks readers through the tools from a number of disciplines to assess the current and projected state of environmental quality, connecting the theoretical to the practical
Readership
Researchers and professionals working on air quality or climate change in the atmospheric sciences, engineering, chemistry, environmental sciences and data science. Researchers, professionals and interested readers from numerous other fields, especially biomedicine, urban planning, architecture, construction, pharmaceuticals and consumer product manufacturers and users
Table of Contents
- Systems Science
2. The Importance of Scale
3. Transitional and Translational Sciences
4. Dynamics
5. Tools - critical path analysis, root cause analysis, multi-criteria decision analysis, PERT, GANTT
6. Equilibrium
7. Clean Air Economics
8. Cases
9. Sustainability vs Risk Analysis
10. Land Use Planning
11. Future Opportunities and Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128219539
About the Author
Daniel Vallero
Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Thanks in advance for your time.