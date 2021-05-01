Environmental Systems Science: Theory and Practical Applications looks at pollution and air quality from a systems perspective. With this integrated approach, topics within the study of environmental pollution and quality including air control technology, pollution health effects, pollution engineering, pollutant modeling, sustainable design and effective pollution policy are connected. Key topics within environmental quality are examined taking all of these domains into account, including Bayesian methods applied to air pollutant models, neurotoxic effects of air pollution, removal of aerosols, and ecological impacts of pollution. Environmental Systems Science bridges and integrates all of these variables and elements into a cohesive understanding of environmental quality and how to fully assess efficacy in attempts to improve it.

Environmental Systems Science: Theory and Practical Applications is written for researchers and professionals working on climate change in the atmospheric sciences, engineering, chemistry, environmental sciences and data science as well as those in the allied fields including public health, planning and geography whose work is impacted by air quality and pollution.