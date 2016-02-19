Environmental Stress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122613500, 9780323151610

Environmental Stress

1st Edition

Individual Human Adaptations

Editors: Lawrence Folinsbee
eBook ISBN: 9780323151610
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 410
Description

Environmental Stress: Individual Human Adaptations is the result of a symposium where scientists addressed questions about individual variability in response to different environments. The symposium aimed to create more interest in the roles of age, gender, genetic heritage, and other individual differences in response to various environmental stressors.
The book is divided into five sections, each dealing with one aspect of environmental stress. These are: heat stress, air pollution, work physiology (exercise), cold stress, and altitude. Circulatory adaptations to heat and exercise are discussed in the heat section while studies of sleeping patterns associated with high altitude hypoxia are tackled in the section of altitude. In the section of air pollution, the different effects of pollutants such as carbon monoxide and sulfuric acid are tackled.
This text will be very useful to students and scientists in many fields such as medicine, physiological sciences, biophysics, and environmental health.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Section I Heat Stress

1. Human Adjustments and Adaptations to Heat Stress-Where and How?

2. Thermoregulatory Adaptations to Heat and Exercise: Comparative Responses of Men and Women

3. Oxygen Intake of Men and Women During Exercise and Recovery in a Hot Environment and a Comfortable Environment

4. Prediction of Human Heat Tolerance

5. Heart Rate-Rectal Temperature Relationships During Prolonged Work: Males and Females Compared

Section II Air Pollution

1. Review of Air Pollution

2. Respiratory NH3: A Possible Defense Against Inhaled Acid Sulfate Compounds

3. Effects of Low-Level Carbon Monoxide Exposure on the Adaptation of Healthy Young Men to Aerobic work at an Altitude of 1,610 Meters

4. Respiratory and Biochemical Adaptations in Men Repeatedly Exposed to Ozone

5. The Influence of Exercise on the Pulmonary Function Changes Due to Exposure to Low Concentrations of Ozone

Section III Work Physiology

1. Aerobic Work Performance, A Review

2. Childhood Undernutrition: Implications for Adult Work Capacity and Productivity

3. Running Performance from the Viewpoint of Aerobic Power

4. The Influences of Age, Sex, and Body Fat Content on Isometric Strength and Endurance

5. Longitudinal Comparisons of Responses to Maximal Exercise

6. Gravitational Effects on Blood Distribution, Ventilation, and Gas Exchange at the Onset and Termination of Exercise

Section IV Cold Stress

1. Cold Stress: A Selective Review

2. Age, Sex and Fitness, and the Response to Local Cooling

3. Seasonal Variation of Aerobic Work Capacity in Ambient and Constant Temperature

4. Review of Studies on Cold Adaptation with Special Reference to Those in Japan

5. Body Fat and Cooling Rates in Relation to Age

6. The Effect of Ethanol Consumption on Human Heat Exchange

Section V Altitude

1. Some High Points in High Altitude Physiology

2. Adaptation to High Altitude

3. Comparative Altitude Adaptability of Young Men and Women

4. Oxygen Uptake and Blood Lactate in Man during Mild Exercise at Altitude

5. Sleep Hypoxemia at Altitude: Its Relationship to Acute Mountain Sickness and Ventilatory Responsiveness to Hypoxia and Hypercapnia

Section VI Summary

Index


About the Editor

Lawrence Folinsbee

