Environmental Soil Chemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Environmental Soil Chemistry illustrates fundamental principles of soil chemistry with respect to environmental reactions between soils and other natural materials and heavy metals, pesticides, industrial contaminants, acid rain, and salts. Timely and comprehensive discussions of applications to real-world environmental concerns are a central focus of this established text.
Key Features
- Provides students with both sound contemporary training in the basics of soil chemistry and applications to real-world environmental concerns
- Timely and comprehensive discussion of important concepts including: sorption/desorption, oxidation-reduction of metals and organics, and effects of acidic deposition and salinity on contaminant reacions
- Boxed sections focus on sample problems and explanations of key terms and parameters
- Extensive tables on elemental composition of soils, rocks and sediments, pesticide classes, inorganic minerals, and methods of decontaminating soils
- Clearly written for all students and professionals in environmental science and environmental engineering as well as soil science
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students, researchers and professionals, in environmental soil science, environmental and agricultural engineering, marine studies, and geochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 1st November 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126564464
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301966
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080494807
About the Author
Donald Sparks
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA
Reviews
"Environmental Soil Chemistry is the only text available that covers the essentials of the topic plus provides information on the latest technological advances that represent the cutting edge of the science." --Gary M. Pierzynski, Professor at Kansas State University and Editor of Journal of Environmental Quality
"Professor Sparks does an excellent job in relating environmental applications to the more theoretical topics of soil chemistry. The second edition has been notably expanded for several topics including advanced analytical methods. Students in environmental sciences, environmental geochemistry, and soil science will find the book a highly instructive resource." --Harvey E. Doner, University of California at Berkeley
"This text is a concise and authoritative introduction to the field of Environmental Soil Chemistry that is very suitable for a one semester course. The second edition is replete with crisp graphics and real world examples that lay out the foundations of soil chemistry, while providing a firm basis for illustrating the emergence in our field of cutting-edge techniques in molecular spectroscopy and kinetics." --Jon Chorover, University of Arizona, Tucson