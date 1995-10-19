Environmental Soil Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
As the author states in his Preface, this book is written at a time when scientific and lay communities recognize that knowledge of environmental chemistry is fundamental in understanding and predicting the fate of pollutants in soils and waters, and in making sound decisions about remediation of contaminated soils. Environmental Soil Chemistry presents the fundamental concepts of soil science and applies them to environmentally significant reactions in soil. Clearly and concisely written for undergraduate and beginning graduate students of soil science, the book is likewise accessible to all students and professionals of environmental engineering and science. Chapters cover background information useful to students new to the discipline, including the chemistry of inorganic and organic soil components, soilacidity and salinity, and ion exchange and redox phenomena. However, discussion also extends to sorption/desorption, oxidation-reduction of metals and organic chemicals, rates of pollutant reactions as well as technologies for remediating contaminated soils. Supplementary reading lists, sample problems, and extensive tables and figures make this textbook accessible to readers.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Provides students with both sound contemporary training in the basics of soil chemistry and applications to real-world environmental concerns
- Timely and comprehensive discussion of important concepts including: @subbul:* Sorption/desorption
- Oxidation-reduction of metals and organics
- Effects of acidic deposition and salinity on contaminant reactions
- Boxed sections focus on sample problems and explanations of key terms and parameters
- Extensive tables on elemental composition of soils, rocks and sediments, pesticide classes, inorganic minerals, and methods of decontaminating soils
- Clearly written for all students and professionals in environmental science and environmental engineering as well as soil science
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students, researchers and professionals, in environmental soil science, environmental and agricultural engineering, marine studies, and geochemistry.
Table of Contents
Environmental Soil Chemistry: An Overview: Evolution of Soil Chemistry. The Modern Environmental Movement. Contaminants in Waters and Soils. Case Study of Pollution of Soils and Waters. Soil Decontamination.
Inorganic Soil Components: Pauling's Rules. Primary Soil Minerals. Secondary Soil Minerals. Specific Surface of Soil Minerals. Surface Charge of Soil Minerals. Identification of Minerals by X-Ray Diffraction Analyses. Use of Clay Minerals to Retain Organic Contaminants.
Chemistry of Soil Organic Matter: Effects of Soil Formation Factors on SOM Contents. Composition of SOM. Fractionation of SOM. SOM Structure. Functional Groups and Charge Characteristics. Humic Substance-Metal Interactions. SOM-Clay Complexes. Retention of Pesticides and Other Organic Substances by Humic Substances.
Soil Solution-Solid Phase Equilibria: Measurement of the Soil Solution. Speciation of the Soil Solution. Ion Activity and Activity Coefficients. Dissolution and Solubility Processes.
Sorption Phenomena on Soils: Introduction and Terminology. Surface Functional Groups. Surface Complexes. Adsorption Isotherms. Equilibrium-Based Adsorption Models. Surface Precipitation. Sorption of Metal Cations. Sorption of Anions. Points of Zero Charge. Desorption. Use of Spectroscopic and Microscopic Methods in Determining Mechanisms for Sorption-Desorption Phenomena.
Ion Exchange Processes: Characteristics of Ion Exchange. Cation Exchange Equilibrium Constants and Selectivity Coefficients. Thermodynamics of Ion Exchange. Relationship between Thermodynamics and Kinetics of Ion Exchange.
Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes: Rate-Limiting Steps and Time Scales of Soil Chemical Reactions. Rate Laws. Determination of Reaction Order and Rate Constants. Kinetic Models. Kinetic Methodologies. Effect of Temperature on Reaction Rates. Kinetics of Important Soil Chemical Processes.
Redox Chemistry of Soils: Oxidation-Reduction Reactions and Potentials. Eh vs pH and pe vs pH Diagrams. Measurement and Use of Redox Potentials. Submerged Soils. Redox Reactions Involving Inorganic and Organic Pollutants.
The Chemistry of Soil Acidity: Historical Perspective of Soil Activity. Solution Chemistry of Aluminum. Exchangeable and Nonexchangeable Aluminum. Soil Acidity. Liming Soils.
The Chemistry of Saline and Sodic Soils: Causes of Soil Salinity. Sources of Soluble Salts. Important Salinity and Sodicity Parameters. Classification and Reclamation of Saline and Sodic Soils. Effects of Soil Salinity and Sodicity on Soil Structural Properties. Effects of Soil Salinity on Plant Growth. Appendix A. Appendix B. Bibliography. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 267
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 19th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289205
About the Author
Donald Sparks
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA