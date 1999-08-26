Environmental Risk Management and Corporate Lending
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
Description
Environmental issues have never been so high on the agenda of governments and companies around the world. From being seen as a fringe discipline, environmental risk management has established its central importance for the future not only of the environment itself but also of the individual organisation. Until now, however, there has been no book devoted to the implications of environmental risk for banks and other financial institutions involved in corporate lending. Phil Case's timely book provides a much-needed blueprint for the management of environmental risk in this crucial area and should be essential reading for all those involved in corporate lending internationally.
Readership
Environmental risk managers and all those involved in international corporate lending
Table of Contents
The environment and business - opportunity and threat; Developing an effective strategy for environmental risk management; The legal position; Direct risk; Indirect (credit) risk appraisal: Evaluating environmental factors; Land as security; Environmental risks and project finance; Environmental risk management: The way ahead; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 26th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691912
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734364
About the Author
Phil Case
Phil Case has held a number of senior positions at Barclays Bank and is currently Environmental Director. In 1992 he helped to establish Barclays' Environmental Risk Management Unit which had the aim of protecting the Barclays group worldwide from material environmental risk. He developed environmental risk mitigation policies and procedures and produced a wide range of training materials. He has represented the interests of the banking sectorwith regard to environmental legislation in Brussels and has contributed to numerous publications and conferences on the subject. He is an Associate of The Chartered Institute of Bankers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Director, Barclays Plc
Reviews
A welcome and honest account of how environmental issues are affecting banking., Social and Environmental Accounting