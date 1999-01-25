Environmental Requirements for Electromechanical and Electrical Equipment
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Requirements for Electromechanical and Electrical Equipment is the definitive reference containing all of the background guidance, typical ranges, details of recommended test specifications, case studies and regulations covering the environmental requirements on designers and manufacturers of electrical and electromechanical equipment worldwide.
The recent introduction of the European EMC directive is just one aspect of the requirements placed upon manufacturers and designers of electrical equipment. There are numerous national and international standards and specifications that describe the application environment in which equipment must function. Factors that must be taken into account include temperature, solar radiation, humidity, pressure, weather and the effects of water and salt, pollutants and contaminants, mechanical stresses and vibration, ergonomic considerations, electrical safety including EMC, reliability and performance. A broad range of standard tests exist which must be passed by equipment if it is to fulfil the requirements placed upon it.
Ray Tricker is the author of a number of books describing the regulatory framework within which the electronics and electrical equipment industry must function, including Quality and Standards in Electronics, also published by Newnes. This latest volume will give the designer or manufacturer a first point of reference when negotiating the minefield that is the global market for their products.
Readership
"Managers and engineers, quality and test staff, electrical equipment and manufacturers, design professionals and consultants." --Academic, libraries
Table of Contents
Ambient Temperature
Solar Radiation
Humidity
Air Pressure and Altitude
Weather and Precipitation
Pollutants and Contaminants, Flora and Fauna
Mechanical
Ergonomics
Electrical
General
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 25th January 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505817
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750639026
About the Author
Ray Tricker
Ray Tricker is the Principal Consultant of Herne European Consultancy Ltd - a company specialising in ISO 9000 Management Systems - and is also an established author. He served with the Royal Corps of Signals (for a total of 37 years) during which time he held various managerial posts culminating in being appointed as the Chief Engineer of NATO's Communication Security Agency (ACE COMSEC). Most of Ray's work since joining Herne has centred on the European Railways. He has held a number of posts with the Union International des Chemins de fer (UIC) (e.g. Quality Manager of the European Train Control System (ETCS)) and with the European Union (EU) Commission (e.g. T500 Review Team Leader, European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Users Group Project Co-ordinator, HEROE Project Co-ordinator) and currently (as well as writing books!) he is busy assisting small businesses from around the world produce their own auditable Quality and/or Integrated Management Systems to meet the requirements of ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001 and OHSAS standards. He is also a UKAS Assessor for the assessment of certification bodies for the harmonisation of the trans-European high speed railway network.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant and Managing Director of Herne European Consultancy Ltd, UK