Environmental Radioanalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421883, 9780080874814

Environmental Radioanalysis, Volume 22

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: H.A. Das
eBook ISBN: 9780080874814
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 295
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
295
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080874814

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

H.A. Das Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Netherlands Energy Research Centre, Petten

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.