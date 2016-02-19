Environmental Protection of the North Sea
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Protection of the North Sea focuses on measures and initiatives for the protection of the North Sea. The book first discusses the physical features, North Sea resources, and biological considerations. The compilation then takes a look at the distribution of anthropogenic organic compounds in the North Sea, including analytical aspects and reporting format for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs); transport of PCB in abiotic phases in rivers, estuaries, and the North Sea; and PCB in biota. The text examines the environmental impacts of organic chemicals. History of pollution; environmental effects of chemicals; effects of chemicals on marine biota; and chemicals of potential concern are described. The compilation also underscores the sources of pesticides in the North Sea; environmental impacts of PCBs in the marine environment; and contamination of the North Sea by the production and utilization of organic chemicals. The book also looks at environmental protection strategies for organic chemicals; assessment of environmental impacts of nutrients in the North Sea from the perspectives of the fertilizer and detergents industries; and pathology of fish diseases in the North Sea. The compilation is a good source of data for readers interested in environmental protection.
Table of Contents
Editors Preface
Introduction
Introduction to the Conference
The European Year of the Environment
The Role of the International Maritime Organization with Respect to Prevention of Marine Pollution
1 The North Sea - Setting the Scene
Part One Organic Chemicals
2 Distribution of Anthropogenic Organic Compounds in the North Sea: An Overview
3 Environmental Impact of Organic Chemicals
4 Pesticides
5 Environmental Impact of PCBs in the Marine Environment
6 Contamination of the North Sea by Production and Utilization of Organic Chemicals
7 Pesticides and the North Sea: A Viewpoint from the Agrochemicals Industry
8 Environmental Protection Strategies for Organic Chemicals
Discussion and Conclusions
Part Two Nutrients
9 Nutrients - An Overview
10 Assessment of Environmental Impact of Nutrients
11 Nutrients in the North Sea - A Fertilizer Industry View
12 Nutrients in the North Sea - A Detergents Industry View
13 Control Options for Nutrients
Discussion and Conclusions
Part Three Heavy Metal Chemicals
14 Heavy Metal Chemicals - An Overview
15 Métaux lourds: Impact Environmental
16 Assessment of Data on Fish Diseases
17 Pathology of Fish Diseases in the North Sea
18 Production and Use of non-Ferrous Metals and their Impact on the North Sea
19 Use of Heavy Metal Chemicals - Impacts and Strategies with Regard to the Aquatic Environment
20 Practicability of Reducing Heavy Metal Inputs
21 Relationship between Dredged Material and Toxic Materials
Part Four Microbial Contaminants and Littoral Pollution
22 Importance of Microbial Life in the Marine Environment
23 Microbiological Effects of Ocean Pollution
24 Littoral Zones, Amenities, and Tourism
25 Treatment and Disposal of Effluents
Discussion and Conclusions
Part Five Contaminants from Oil and Related Industries
26 Pollution in the North Sea from Oil-Related Industry - An Overview
27 An environmental Impact Assessment of Oil Pollution in the North Sea
28 The Petroleum Industry and the Protection of the North Sea Environment
29 Strategy for Control of Contaminants from Oil and Related Industries
Discussion and Conclusions
Part Six Environmental Management of the North Sea
30 The Anticipation Principle as a Basis for Policy
31 Quality Objectives and Discharge Consents
32 Towards an Integrated Approach
33 Future Prospects for Water Quality Management
Discussion and Conclusions
Part Seven Modeling and Monitoring
34 Hazard Prediction and Relevance of Laboratory-Scale Studies
35 Water Quality Modeling of the Southern North Sea: A Useful Tool for Research and Management
36 On the Three-Dimensional Approach to Environmental Modeling
37 Monitoring Programs in the Real World - Models and the Importance of Proper Design
Discussion and Conclusions
Conclusions
Overall Summing-up
Principal Points arising from the Conference
Appendix A List of Delegates
Appendix B Support Papers
I. The Water Quality Management of the Humber Estuary
II. Monitoring Consented Discharges and Environmental Effect
III. Water Quality Management in Scotland—The Estuary and Firth of Forth
IV. Estuary Improvements—Northumbrian Water
V. The Effects of Sewage Sludge Disposal on the Outer Thames Estuary
Appendix C Poster Papers
I. Nutrients in the North Sea
II. Organochlorine Residues in Livers of Dab {Limanda limanda) in Regions of the North Sea
III. Accumulation Mechanisms and Geographical Distribution of PCBs in the North Sea
IV. Evidence of Oil Contamination in North Sea cod
V. The Sea Disposal of Dredged Spoil from British Ports
VI. An Assessment of the Acute and Chronic Toxicity of Production Water from a North Sea Oil Platform Based upon Laboratory Bioassays with a calanoid copepod—Acartia tonsa (Dana)
VII. Collaborative Monitoring of Southern North Sea Coastal Waters
VIII. Preliminary Results from a Study of Abnormalities in Flatfish from the River Thames
IX. Monitoring of Nutrient Limitation in Coastal Waters
X. A Modeling System for the North Sea Environment
XI. The North Sea Forum
XII. Transport Atlas of the Southern North Sea
XIII. Use of Fungus {Phellinus weirii) which Causes Laminated Root Rot in Douglas Fir Trees to Biodegrade Toxic Wastes
XIV. Studies of Sea Birds in the North Sea
Discussion of the Poster Papers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 914
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102672