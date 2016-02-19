Environmental Protection of the North Sea focuses on measures and initiatives for the protection of the North Sea. The book first discusses the physical features, North Sea resources, and biological considerations. The compilation then takes a look at the distribution of anthropogenic organic compounds in the North Sea, including analytical aspects and reporting format for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs); transport of PCB in abiotic phases in rivers, estuaries, and the North Sea; and PCB in biota. The text examines the environmental impacts of organic chemicals. History of pollution; environmental effects of chemicals; effects of chemicals on marine biota; and chemicals of potential concern are described. The compilation also underscores the sources of pesticides in the North Sea; environmental impacts of PCBs in the marine environment; and contamination of the North Sea by the production and utilization of organic chemicals. The book also looks at environmental protection strategies for organic chemicals; assessment of environmental impacts of nutrients in the North Sea from the perspectives of the fertilizer and detergents industries; and pathology of fish diseases in the North Sea. The compilation is a good source of data for readers interested in environmental protection.

Table of Contents



Editors Preface

Introduction

Introduction to the Conference

The European Year of the Environment

The Role of the International Maritime Organization with Respect to Prevention of Marine Pollution

1 The North Sea - Setting the Scene

Part One Organic Chemicals

2 Distribution of Anthropogenic Organic Compounds in the North Sea: An Overview

3 Environmental Impact of Organic Chemicals

4 Pesticides

5 Environmental Impact of PCBs in the Marine Environment

6 Contamination of the North Sea by Production and Utilization of Organic Chemicals

7 Pesticides and the North Sea: A Viewpoint from the Agrochemicals Industry

8 Environmental Protection Strategies for Organic Chemicals

Discussion and Conclusions

Part Two Nutrients

9 Nutrients - An Overview

10 Assessment of Environmental Impact of Nutrients

11 Nutrients in the North Sea - A Fertilizer Industry View

12 Nutrients in the North Sea - A Detergents Industry View

13 Control Options for Nutrients

Discussion and Conclusions

Part Three Heavy Metal Chemicals

14 Heavy Metal Chemicals - An Overview

15 Métaux lourds: Impact Environmental

16 Assessment of Data on Fish Diseases

17 Pathology of Fish Diseases in the North Sea

18 Production and Use of non-Ferrous Metals and their Impact on the North Sea

19 Use of Heavy Metal Chemicals - Impacts and Strategies with Regard to the Aquatic Environment

20 Practicability of Reducing Heavy Metal Inputs

21 Relationship between Dredged Material and Toxic Materials

Part Four Microbial Contaminants and Littoral Pollution

22 Importance of Microbial Life in the Marine Environment

23 Microbiological Effects of Ocean Pollution

24 Littoral Zones, Amenities, and Tourism

25 Treatment and Disposal of Effluents

Discussion and Conclusions

Part Five Contaminants from Oil and Related Industries

26 Pollution in the North Sea from Oil-Related Industry - An Overview

27 An environmental Impact Assessment of Oil Pollution in the North Sea

28 The Petroleum Industry and the Protection of the North Sea Environment

29 Strategy for Control of Contaminants from Oil and Related Industries

Discussion and Conclusions

Part Six Environmental Management of the North Sea

30 The Anticipation Principle as a Basis for Policy

31 Quality Objectives and Discharge Consents

32 Towards an Integrated Approach

33 Future Prospects for Water Quality Management

Discussion and Conclusions

Part Seven Modeling and Monitoring

34 Hazard Prediction and Relevance of Laboratory-Scale Studies

35 Water Quality Modeling of the Southern North Sea: A Useful Tool for Research and Management

36 On the Three-Dimensional Approach to Environmental Modeling

37 Monitoring Programs in the Real World - Models and the Importance of Proper Design

Discussion and Conclusions

Conclusions

Overall Summing-up

Principal Points arising from the Conference

Appendix A List of Delegates

Appendix B Support Papers

I. The Water Quality Management of the Humber Estuary

II. Monitoring Consented Discharges and Environmental Effect

III. Water Quality Management in Scotland—The Estuary and Firth of Forth

IV. Estuary Improvements—Northumbrian Water

V. The Effects of Sewage Sludge Disposal on the Outer Thames Estuary

Appendix C Poster Papers

I. Nutrients in the North Sea

II. Organochlorine Residues in Livers of Dab {Limanda limanda) in Regions of the North Sea

III. Accumulation Mechanisms and Geographical Distribution of PCBs in the North Sea

IV. Evidence of Oil Contamination in North Sea cod

V. The Sea Disposal of Dredged Spoil from British Ports

VI. An Assessment of the Acute and Chronic Toxicity of Production Water from a North Sea Oil Platform Based upon Laboratory Bioassays with a calanoid copepod—Acartia tonsa (Dana)

VII. Collaborative Monitoring of Southern North Sea Coastal Waters

VIII. Preliminary Results from a Study of Abnormalities in Flatfish from the River Thames

IX. Monitoring of Nutrient Limitation in Coastal Waters

X. A Modeling System for the North Sea Environment

XI. The North Sea Forum

XII. Transport Atlas of the Southern North Sea

XIII. Use of Fungus {Phellinus weirii) which Causes Laminated Root Rot in Douglas Fir Trees to Biodegrade Toxic Wastes

XIV. Studies of Sea Birds in the North Sea

Discussion of the Poster Papers

Index