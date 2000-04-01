Environmental Problem Solving Using Gas and Liquid Chromatography, Volume 21
1st Edition
Authors: R.L. Grob M.A. Kaiser
eBook ISBN: 9780080858227
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 239
Details
- No. of pages:
- 239
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858227
Reviews
@qu:...recommended to people actively involved in environmental analysis because of its excellent treatment of sample handling... @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R.L. Grob Author
M.A. Kaiser Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.