Environmental Pollution and Control - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780409902723, 9781483140728

Environmental Pollution and Control

3rd Edition

Authors: P Aarne Vesilind J. Jeffrey Peirce Ruth F. Weiner
eBook ISBN: 9781483140728
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th September 1990
Page Count: 406
Description

Environmental Pollution and Control, Third Edition focuses on the aspects of environmental engineering science and technology, including water pollution, wastewater, sludge treatment, and water pollution legislation.

The book first elaborates on environmental and water pollution and measurement of water quality. Discussions focus on chemical oxygen demand, bacteriological measurements, heavy metals, effect of pollution on streams, lakes, and oceans, biodegradation, population responses, and exposure and latency. The publication also takes a look at water supply and water treatment, including disinfection, filtration, settling, coagulation and flocculation, water transmission, and groundwater and surface water supplies.

The manuscript examines the collection and treatment of wastewater, sludge treatment and disposal, and nonpoint source water pollution. Topics include control technologies applicable to nonpoint source pollution, sources of sludge, ultimate disposal, onsite wastewater disposal, central wastewater treatment, and tertiary treatment. The text also elaborates on water pollution law, solid wastes, resource recovery, and hazardous wastes.

The publication is a valuable reference for environmental pollution experts and readers interested in environmental pollution and control.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Environmental Pollution

Roots of Our Concern with Environmental Pollution

Risk Analysis

The "Lulu" and the "Nimby"

Exposure and Latency

Dose-Response Evaluation

Population Responses

Conclusion

Problems

2. Water Pollution

Sources of Water Pollution

Elements of Aquatic Ecology

Biodegradation

Aerobic and Anaerobic Decomposition

Effect of Pollution on Streams

Effect of Pollution on Lakes

Heavy Metals and Toxic Substances

Effect of Pollution on Oceans

Conclusion

Problems

Appendix: Mathematical Description of the Dissolved Oxygen Sag Curve

3. Measurement of Water Quality

Sampling

Dissolved Oxygen

Biochemical Oxygen Demand

Chemical Oxygen Demand

Total Organic Carbon

Turbidity

Color and Odor

PH

Solids

Nitrogen

Phosphates

Bacteriological Measurements

Viruses

Heavy Metals

Trace Toxic Organics

Conclusion

Problems

4. Water Supply

The Hydrologie Cycle and Water Availability

Groundwater Supplies

Surface Water Supplies

Water Transmission

Conclusion

Problems

5. Water Treatment

Coagulation and Flocculation

Settling

Filtration

Disinfection

Conclusion

Problems

6. Collection of Wastewater

Estimating Wastewater Quantities

System Layout

Conclusion

Problems

7. Wastewater Treatment

Wastewater Characteristics

Onsite Wastewater Disposal

Central Wastewater Treatment

Pretreatment

Primary Treatment

Secondary Treatment

Tertiary Treatment

Conclusion

Problems

8. Sludge Treatment and Disposal

Sources of Sludge

Sludge Treatment

Ultimate Disposal

Conclusion

Problems

9. Nonpoint Source Water Pollution

The Runoff Process

Control Technologies Applicable to Nonpoint Source Pollution

Conclusion

Problems

10. Water Pollution Law

Common Law

Statutory Law

Conclusion

Problems

11. Solid Waste

Quantities and Characteristics of Municipal Solid Waste

Collection

Disposal Options

Litter

Conclusion

Problems

12. Solid Waste Disposal

Disposal of Unprocessed Refuse

Volume Reduction Prior to Disposal

Conclusion

Problems

13. Resource Recovery

Recycling

Recovery

Conclusion

Problems

14. Hazardous Waste

Magnitude of the Problem

Waste Processing and Handling

Transportation of Hazardous Wastes

Resource Recovery Alternatives

Hazardous Waste Management Facilities

Conclusion

Problems

15. Radioactive Waste

Radiation

Health Effects

Sources of Radioactive Waste

Radioactive Waste Management

Conclusion

Problems

Appendix A: Radioactive Decay

16. Solid and Hazardous Waste Law

Nonhazardous Solid Waste

Hazardous Waste

Conclusion

Problems

17. Air Pollution

Types of Air Pollutants

Sources of Air Pollution

Hazardous Substances

Health Effects

Effects on Vegetation

Effects on Domestic Animals

Effects on Materials

Effects on Atmosphere

Conclusion

Problems

18. Meteorology and Air Quality

Basic Meteorology

Horizontal Dispersion of Pollutants

Vertical Dispersion of Pollutants

Atmospheric Dispersion

Cleansing the Atmosphere

Conclusion

Problems

Appendix: Atmospheric Dispersion

19. Measurement of Air Quality

Measurement of Particulates

Measurement of Gases

Reference Methods

Grab Samples

Stack Sampling

Smoke and Opacity

Conclusion

Problems

20. Air Pollution Control

Source Correction

Collection of Pollutants

Cooling

Treatment

Control of Gaseous Pollutants

Control of Moving Sources

Conclusion

Problems

21. Air Pollution Law

Air Quality and Common Law

Statutory Law

Conclusion

Problems

22. Noise Pollution

The Concept of Sound

Sound Pressure Level, Frequency, and Propagation

The Acoustic Environment

Health Effects of Noise

Conclusion

Problems

23. Noise Measurement and Control

Sound Level

Measuring Transient Noise

Noise Control

Conclusion

Problems

24. Environmental Impact

Procedure for Conducting an EIS

Environmental Inventories

Environmental Assessment

Socioeconomic Impact Assessment

Conclusion

Problems

25. Environmental Ethics

Human Benefit from Not Polluting the Environment

Duties to Nonhuman Beings: The Environmental Ethic

Causes of the Problem of Our Incompatibililty with Nature

The Future of the Environmental Ethic

Conversion Factors

Glossary and Abbreviations

Index

About the Author

P Aarne Vesilind

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, North Carolina USA

J. Jeffrey Peirce

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University, North Carolina USA

Ruth F. Weiner

