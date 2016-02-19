Environmental Pollution and Control
3rd Edition
Description
Environmental Pollution and Control, Third Edition focuses on the aspects of environmental engineering science and technology, including water pollution, wastewater, sludge treatment, and water pollution legislation.
The book first elaborates on environmental and water pollution and measurement of water quality. Discussions focus on chemical oxygen demand, bacteriological measurements, heavy metals, effect of pollution on streams, lakes, and oceans, biodegradation, population responses, and exposure and latency. The publication also takes a look at water supply and water treatment, including disinfection, filtration, settling, coagulation and flocculation, water transmission, and groundwater and surface water supplies.
The manuscript examines the collection and treatment of wastewater, sludge treatment and disposal, and nonpoint source water pollution. Topics include control technologies applicable to nonpoint source pollution, sources of sludge, ultimate disposal, onsite wastewater disposal, central wastewater treatment, and tertiary treatment. The text also elaborates on water pollution law, solid wastes, resource recovery, and hazardous wastes.
The publication is a valuable reference for environmental pollution experts and readers interested in environmental pollution and control.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Environmental Pollution
Roots of Our Concern with Environmental Pollution
Risk Analysis
The "Lulu" and the "Nimby"
Exposure and Latency
Dose-Response Evaluation
Population Responses
Conclusion
Problems
2. Water Pollution
Sources of Water Pollution
Elements of Aquatic Ecology
Biodegradation
Aerobic and Anaerobic Decomposition
Effect of Pollution on Streams
Effect of Pollution on Lakes
Heavy Metals and Toxic Substances
Effect of Pollution on Oceans
Conclusion
Problems
Appendix: Mathematical Description of the Dissolved Oxygen Sag Curve
3. Measurement of Water Quality
Sampling
Dissolved Oxygen
Biochemical Oxygen Demand
Chemical Oxygen Demand
Total Organic Carbon
Turbidity
Color and Odor
PH
Solids
Nitrogen
Phosphates
Bacteriological Measurements
Viruses
Heavy Metals
Trace Toxic Organics
Conclusion
Problems
4. Water Supply
The Hydrologie Cycle and Water Availability
Groundwater Supplies
Surface Water Supplies
Water Transmission
Conclusion
Problems
5. Water Treatment
Coagulation and Flocculation
Settling
Filtration
Disinfection
Conclusion
Problems
6. Collection of Wastewater
Estimating Wastewater Quantities
System Layout
Conclusion
Problems
7. Wastewater Treatment
Wastewater Characteristics
Onsite Wastewater Disposal
Central Wastewater Treatment
Pretreatment
Primary Treatment
Secondary Treatment
Tertiary Treatment
Conclusion
Problems
8. Sludge Treatment and Disposal
Sources of Sludge
Sludge Treatment
Ultimate Disposal
Conclusion
Problems
9. Nonpoint Source Water Pollution
The Runoff Process
Control Technologies Applicable to Nonpoint Source Pollution
Conclusion
Problems
10. Water Pollution Law
Common Law
Statutory Law
Conclusion
Problems
11. Solid Waste
Quantities and Characteristics of Municipal Solid Waste
Collection
Disposal Options
Litter
Conclusion
Problems
12. Solid Waste Disposal
Disposal of Unprocessed Refuse
Volume Reduction Prior to Disposal
Conclusion
Problems
13. Resource Recovery
Recycling
Recovery
Conclusion
Problems
14. Hazardous Waste
Magnitude of the Problem
Waste Processing and Handling
Transportation of Hazardous Wastes
Resource Recovery Alternatives
Hazardous Waste Management Facilities
Conclusion
Problems
15. Radioactive Waste
Radiation
Health Effects
Sources of Radioactive Waste
Radioactive Waste Management
Conclusion
Problems
Appendix A: Radioactive Decay
16. Solid and Hazardous Waste Law
Nonhazardous Solid Waste
Hazardous Waste
Conclusion
Problems
17. Air Pollution
Types of Air Pollutants
Sources of Air Pollution
Hazardous Substances
Health Effects
Effects on Vegetation
Effects on Domestic Animals
Effects on Materials
Effects on Atmosphere
Conclusion
Problems
18. Meteorology and Air Quality
Basic Meteorology
Horizontal Dispersion of Pollutants
Vertical Dispersion of Pollutants
Atmospheric Dispersion
Cleansing the Atmosphere
Conclusion
Problems
Appendix: Atmospheric Dispersion
19. Measurement of Air Quality
Measurement of Particulates
Measurement of Gases
Reference Methods
Grab Samples
Stack Sampling
Smoke and Opacity
Conclusion
Problems
20. Air Pollution Control
Source Correction
Collection of Pollutants
Cooling
Treatment
Control of Gaseous Pollutants
Control of Moving Sources
Conclusion
Problems
21. Air Pollution Law
Air Quality and Common Law
Statutory Law
Conclusion
Problems
22. Noise Pollution
The Concept of Sound
Sound Pressure Level, Frequency, and Propagation
The Acoustic Environment
Health Effects of Noise
Conclusion
Problems
23. Noise Measurement and Control
Sound Level
Measuring Transient Noise
Noise Control
Conclusion
Problems
24. Environmental Impact
Procedure for Conducting an EIS
Environmental Inventories
Environmental Assessment
Socioeconomic Impact Assessment
Conclusion
Problems
25. Environmental Ethics
Human Benefit from Not Polluting the Environment
Duties to Nonhuman Beings: The Environmental Ethic
Causes of the Problem of Our Incompatibililty with Nature
The Future of the Environmental Ethic
Conversion Factors
Glossary and Abbreviations
Index
About the Author
P Aarne Vesilind
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, North Carolina USA
J. Jeffrey Peirce
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University, North Carolina USA