Environmental Pollution and Brain Biology

Prof. Sultan Ayoub Meo is a medical graduate (MBBS) with higher postgraduate degree (M.Phil) and Doctorate (Ph.D) in Physiology. He obtained Fellowship (FRCP) of Royal College of Physicians of London; Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians of Ireland; Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians of and Surgeons of Glasgow and Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, UK. In addition to achieve MBBS, M.Phil, Ph.D and FRCP of four highly respectable Royal Colleges of UK and Ireland, he also obtained a higher postgraduate Degree, Master in Medical Education (M Med Ed), from University of Dundee, Scotland, UK. Prof. Meo received KSU Excellency award in Medicine in year 2017, the honourable governor Riyadh Price Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud honoured Prof Meo with this award. He has been appointed as a Ph.D supervisor and examiner in various universities of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Prof Meo is credited with 10 books and over 165 scientific papers in peer reviewed national / International, pub-med and ISI indexed bio-medical Journals. His research articles Impact Factor is 260. He has published papers in highly reputable journal such as: Science, PLOS ONE, BMC-Medical Education, BMC Complement Altern Med, Medical Teacher, Marine Pollution Bulletin, Lupus, International, International Journal of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, European Review of Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, Saudi Medical Journal, JCPSP, Pak J Med Sci, JPMA etc. In Editorial capacity, Prof Meo served as an Associate Editor of International Journal of Diabetes Mellitus, European Review of Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, Italy, Saudi Medical Journal, Saudi Journal of Laparoscopy, Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, USA and BMC Medical Education, London, UK. Prof Meo has been invited as a speaker / key note speaker to deliver talk in more than 120 National / International conferences in different states including Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Indonesia, United Kingdom and USA.