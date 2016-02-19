Environmental Physiology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 18: Environmental Physiology covers the physiological mechanisms in living organisms. This book discusses the circadian system properties and the control of secretion in reptilian salt glands. This book deals first with the central neural substrates for osmoregulation in the mammal; properties of the body fluids affecting basal salt gland secretion and urine formation in birds; properties of sleep-promoting factor S derived from human urine; and interrelation between sleep and temperature regulation. Other chapters present an introduction to hormonal and pharmacological aspects in exercise physiology, as well as the physiological responses during sustained isomeric contractions. These topics are followed by a discussion on the mechanism of exercise, nutrition, and growth. The last chapters are devoted to the oxytocin influences on the central nervous system of healthy young men. These chapters also describe drug metabolism in athletes. The book can provide useful information to veterinarians, scientists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Circadian System Properties
Analyzing Thermoregulation with Thermodes and Electrodes
Osmoregulation
Osmoregulation, Introductory Question: Can We Outline the Neural Network for Osmoregulation in Vertebrates?
Control of Secretion in Reptilian Salt Glands
Properties of the Body Fluids Affecting Nasal Salt Gland Secretion and Urine Formation in Birds
Central Neural Substrates for Osmoregulation in the Mammal
Is the Control of Sodium Excretion Partly Due to Signals from Receptors Located in the Left Atrium of the Heart?
Concluding Remarks on Osmoregulation
Regulation of the Sleep-Waking Rhythm by Environmental and Endogenous Factors
Introduction to the Regulation of the Sleep-Waking Rhythm By Environmental and Endogenous Factors
The Sleep Process: Circadian and Homeostatic Aspects
The Secretoninenergic Hypothesis of Sleep Revisited
Properties of Sleep-Promoting Factor S Derived from Human Urine
Pineal Vasotocin and Sleep
The Contribution of Warm Receptors to the Regulation of Sleep-Waking Cycles
Interrelation between Sleep and Temperature Regulation
Regularity in the Patterns of Unsynchronized Circadian Rhythms in Man
Concluding Remarks on the Regulation of the Sleep-Waking Rhythm by Environmental and Endogenous Factors
Mammalian Nervous System under Pressure
Introduction to Mammalian Nervous System at Depth. Introduction to a round Table (R.T.)
Prediction of Physiological Limits to Human Undersea Activity and Extension of Tolerance to High Pressure
Psychometrics: Questions to Neurophysiology
Man and Subhuman Mammals. High Pressure Nervous Syndrome, Singular or Plural?
Some Aspects of the Comparative Physiology of the High Pressure Neurologic Syndrome
Neurophysiological Problems with Nitrogen at Pressure
An Experimental Procedure for Quantification of Individual Hyperbaric Factors Affecting the Physical Performance of the Rat
Concluding Remarks on the Mammalian Nervous System at Pressure
Physiology of Static Effort
Opening Remarks on Some of the Physiological Responses to Isomeric Contractions And the Mechanisms that Control Them
Peripheral Neural Control of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Responses to Isometric Exercise
Mechanical, Electrical and Biochemical Correlates of Isometric Fatigue in Cat Skeletal Muscle
Physiological Responses during Sustained Isometric Contractions
The Influence of Environmental Temperature on Heat Production and Cardiovascular System in Growing Pigs
Concluding Remarks on the Physiology of Static Effort
Sports Physiology
Introduction to Hormonal and Pharmacological Aspects in Present-Day Exercise Physiology
Exercise, Nutrition and Growth
The Regulation of Serum LH after Different Long-Distance Races
Oxytocin Influences on the CNS of Healthy Young Men
Increased Aerobic Metabolic Rate during Physical Exercise after Aldosterone Application
Exercise Duration, Intensity and Plasma Cortisol Level in Athletic and Untrained Children, Adolescents and Adults
Comparison of Urinary Excretion of Methandrostenolone and Its Metabolites in Rats and Humans
Multidimensional Calibration of Anabolic Steroid Radioimmunassays: Possibility for the Identification of the Reacting Species
Effect of Beta-Blocking Drugs on Coronary Blood Flow during Exercise in Dogs
On the Adrenergic Regulation of the Intramuscular Glycogen Breakdown during Exercise
A Study of Autonomous Influences on Adrenergic Responsivity of Physically Trained Humans and Animals
The Change of Dopamine Hydroxylase Activity in Response to Muscular Work in Humans and in Albino Rats
Human Exercise and Enzyme Induction
A Study of Drug Metabolism in Athletes
Changes of Blood Viscosity in Adolescent Swimmers and Adult Weight-Lifters
The Nature of the Redox System of Arterialized Capillary Blood after Physical Exercise
Estimation of Plasma Lipids in Human Subjects after Physical Exercise
Aerobic Metablism and Physical Effort in Young Athletic Children
Spirotonometry and Flack Test
Level and Incline Running on the Treadmill; Some Thoughts on the Relations of Its Metabolic Costs in Young Boys
Closing Remarks on Hormonal and Pharmacological Aspects in Present-Day Exercise Physiology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190136
About the Editor
F. Obál
G. Benedek
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, University Medical School of Szeged