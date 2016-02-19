Environmental Oriented Electrochemistry, Volume 59

Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface. Water Care and Treatment Processes. Electrochemical techniques for the treatment of dilute metal-ion solutions (F.C. Walsh, G.W. Reade). Electrochemical methods for purification of waste waters (I. Rousar, K. Micka). Electrochemical oxidation of organic pollutants for wastewater treatment (C. Comninellis). Electrochemical oxidant generation for wastewater treatment (P. Tatapudi, J.M. Fenton). Batteries and Environment. Batteries and the environment (P. Bro, S.C. Levy). Alkaline manganese dioxide - zinc batteries. Primary and rechargeable cells with and without mercury (W. Taucher, K. Kordesch). Electrochemical generators and the environment. Fuel cells and metal/air batteries (P.S.D. Brito, C.A.C. Sequeira). The prospective role of magnesium in the development of environment-friendly solid-state batteries (L.P.S. Araújo, A.M.G. Pacheco, C.A.C. Sequeira). Sensors for Pollution Control. Overview of gas sensors for environmental use (T.Seiyama, T. Nakahara, T. Takeuchi). Piezoelectric crystal detectors for environmental pollutants (A.A. Suleiman, G.G. Guilbault). The electrochemistry of gases of medical interest and electrochemical gas sensors (P. Tebbutt). Techniques for Pollution Monitoring. Environmental pollution monitoring using DC pulse techniques (M.I. Ismail, A. Asiri, A. Al-Turkait). Bacterial-environmental interactions in corrosion on buried pipes (F. Kajiyama). Influence of ohmic drop on the determination of electrochemical parameters (G. Rocchini). Photoelectrochemistry for a Cleaner Environment. Semiconductor photoelectrochemistry for cleaner environment: utilization of solar energy (Yu. V. Pleskov). Prospective usage of photoelectrochemistry for environmental control (S.K. Haram, K.S.V. Santhanam). Electrochemical storage of solar energy (Yu. I. Kharkats, Yu. V. Pleskov). Miscellaneous Environmentally Orientated Electrochemical Processes. Electrodialytic membrane processes and their practical application (H. Strathmann). Removal of H2S through an electrochemical membrane separator (S. Alexander). Electrochemical treatment of mixed and hazardous wastes (J.C. Farmer). Magnetic field effects in environmental control involving electrolytes (T.Z. Fahidy). Soil decontamination using electrokinetic processing (R.J. Gale, H. Li, Y.B. Acar). Electrochemical utilization of hydrochloric acid - waste of chlororganic production (G.A. Tedoradze, V.E. Kazarinov). Electrocatalysis for environmentally orientated electrochemical processes and environmental protection (K. Wiesener, D. Ohms). Author Index. Subject Index.