Environmental Oriented Electrochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444894564, 9780080875187

Environmental Oriented Electrochemistry, Volume 59

1st Edition

Editors: C.A.C. Sequeira
eBook ISBN: 9780080875187
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th June 1994
Page Count: 715
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface. Water Care and Treatment Processes. Electrochemical techniques for the treatment of dilute metal-ion solutions (F.C. Walsh, G.W. Reade). Electrochemical methods for purification of waste waters (I. Rousar, K. Micka). Electrochemical oxidation of organic pollutants for wastewater treatment (C. Comninellis). Electrochemical oxidant generation for wastewater treatment (P. Tatapudi, J.M. Fenton). Batteries and Environment. Batteries and the environment (P. Bro, S.C. Levy). Alkaline manganese dioxide - zinc batteries. Primary and rechargeable cells with and without mercury (W. Taucher, K. Kordesch). Electrochemical generators and the environment. Fuel cells and metal/air batteries (P.S.D. Brito, C.A.C. Sequeira). The prospective role of magnesium in the development of environment-friendly solid-state batteries (L.P.S. Araújo, A.M.G. Pacheco, C.A.C. Sequeira). Sensors for Pollution Control. Overview of gas sensors for environmental use (T.Seiyama, T. Nakahara, T. Takeuchi). Piezoelectric crystal detectors for environmental pollutants (A.A. Suleiman, G.G. Guilbault). The electrochemistry of gases of medical interest and electrochemical gas sensors (P. Tebbutt). Techniques for Pollution Monitoring. Environmental pollution monitoring using DC pulse techniques (M.I. Ismail, A. Asiri, A. Al-Turkait). Bacterial-environmental interactions in corrosion on buried pipes (F. Kajiyama). Influence of ohmic drop on the determination of electrochemical parameters (G. Rocchini). Photoelectrochemistry for a Cleaner Environment. Semiconductor photoelectrochemistry for cleaner environment: utilization of solar energy (Yu. V. Pleskov). Prospective usage of photoelectrochemistry for environmental control (S.K. Haram, K.S.V. Santhanam). Electrochemical storage of solar energy (Yu. I. Kharkats, Yu. V. Pleskov). Miscellaneous Environmentally Orientated Electrochemical Processes. Electrodialytic membrane processes and their practical application (H. Strathmann). Removal of H2S through an electrochemical membrane separator (S. Alexander). Electrochemical treatment of mixed and hazardous wastes (J.C. Farmer). Magnetic field effects in environmental control involving electrolytes (T.Z. Fahidy). Soil decontamination using electrokinetic processing (R.J. Gale, H. Li, Y.B. Acar). Electrochemical utilization of hydrochloric acid - waste of chlororganic production (G.A. Tedoradze, V.E. Kazarinov). Electrocatalysis for environmentally orientated electrochemical processes and environmental protection (K. Wiesener, D. Ohms). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This book concentrates on the electrochemistry/environment relationship including, among others, chapters on design and operation of electrochemical reactors and separators, process simulation, development and scale-up, optimization and control of electrochemical processes applied to environmental problems, also including economic analysis, description of unique current and future applications, in addition to basic research into developing new technologies. It is hoped that this volume will be considered interesting and extremely timely to specialists in electrochemistry and environmental sciences.

Details

No. of pages:
715
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875187

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C.A.C. Sequeira Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Superior Técnico, Lisbon, Portugal

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.