Environmental Organic Chemistry for Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Organic Chemistry for Engineers clearly defines the principles of environmental organic chemistry and the role they play in forming remediation strategies. In this reference, the author explores parameter estimation methods, the thermodynamics, and kinetics needed to predict the fate, transports, and reactivity of organic compounds in air, water, and soils.
The book's four part treatment starts with the classification of organic molecules and physical properties of natural organic matter, halocarbons, phenols, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, organophosphates, and surfactants. An overview of remediation technologies and a discussion of the interactions that lead to physical properties that affect chemical distribution in the environment is also detailed, as are the important reaction classes of organic molecules, including substituent effects and structure and activity relationships found in Part Two and Three. Part four is devoted to the strengths and weaknesses of different remediation technologies and when they should be employed.
Key Features
- Clearly defines the principles of environmental organic chemistry and the role they play in forming remediation strategies
- Includes the tools and methods for classifying environmental contaminants found in air, water, and soil
- Presents a wide-range of remediation technologies and when they should be deployed for maximum effect
Readership
Environmental, Civil, and Chemical Engineers and Researchers
Table of Contents
- Author Biography
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Chemicals and the Environment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Environment
- 3 Organic Chemistry and the Environment
- 4 Use and Misuse of Chemicals
- 5 Chemicals in the Environment
- 6 Chemistry and Engineering
- Chapter 2: Organic Chemistry
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Classification of Organic Molecules
- 3 Functional Groups
- 4 Bonding
- 5 Reactions
- Chapter 3: Industrial Organic Chemistry
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Production of Organic Chemicals
- 3 Process Chemistry
- Chapter 4: Sources and Types of Organic Pollutants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aerosols
- 3 Agrochemicals
- 4 Chemical Waste
- 5 Coal and Coal Products
- 6 Crude Oil
- 7 Flame Retardants
- 8 Industrial Chemicals
- 9 Natural Gas
- 10 Volatile Organic Compounds
- 11 Wood Smoke
- 12 Effects on the Environment
- Chapter 5: Properties of Organic Compounds
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Composition
- 3 Properties
- 4 Use of the Data
- Chapter 6: Introduction Into the Environment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Release Into the Environment
- 3 Types of Chemicals
- 4 Physical Properties and Distribution in the Environment
- Chapter 7: Chemical Transformations in the Environment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Organic Reactions
- 3 Catalysis
- 4 Adsorption and Absorption
- 5 Biodegradation
- 6 Chemistry in the Environment
- Chapter 8: Environmental Regulations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Environmental Impact of Production Processes
- 3 Environmental Regulations in the United States
- 4 Outlook
- 5 Management of Process Waste
- Chapter 9: Removal of Organic Compounds From the Environment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biodegradation
- 3 Biodegradation Methods
- 4 Test Methods for Biodegradation
- 5 Pollution Prevention
- Conversion Factors
- Appendix
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 2nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006689
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044926
About the Author
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA