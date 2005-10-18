Environmental Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121828028, 9780080884264

Environmental Microbiology, Volume 397

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jared Leadbetter
eBook ISBN: 9780080884264
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121828028
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 2005
Page Count: 568

Table of Contents

I. Cultivation

  1. Anoxic media design, preparation, and considerations; 2. Enrichment and isolation of anaerobic hydrocarbon degraders; 3. Anammox organisms: enrichment, cultivation, and environmental analysis; 4. Enrichment and isolation of metal and humic acid reducing microbes; 5. Enrichment, cultivation, and detection of reductively dechlorinating bacteria; 6. Enrichment and isolation of iron-oxidizing bacteria at neutral pH; 7. High throughput cultivation of microorganisms using microcapsules

II. Physiological Ecology

  1. Chemotaxis and behavioral physiology of not-yet-cultivated microbes; 9. Analysis of microbial communities with electrochemical microsensors and microscale biosensors; 10. Optical microsensors for analysis of microbial communities; 11. In situ measurements of metabolite fluxes: microinjection of radiotracers into insect guts and other small compartments; 12. Assaying for the hydroxypropionate pathway of carbon fixation; 13. Analysis of trace hydrogen metabolism ; 14. Advances in microscopy: microautoradiography of single cells; 15. Atomic Force Microscopy of Bacterial Communities

III. Nucleic Acid Techniques

  1. Nucleic acid recovery from complex environmental samples; 17. The application of rarefaction techniques to molecular inventories of microbial diversity; 18. Culture-independent microbial community analysis with terminal restriction fragment length polymorphism; 19. Quantitative community analysis – capillary electrophoresis techniques; 20. In situ functional gene analysis: RING-FISH; 21. Simultaneous fluorescence in situ hybridization of mRNA and rRNA for the detection of gene expression in environmental microbes; 22. Community-level analysis of phototrophy: psbA gene diversity; 23. Quantitative analysis of nifH genes and transcripts from aquatic environments; 24. Community level analysis: genetic and biogeochemical approaches to investigate community composition and function in aerobic ammonia oxidation; 25. Community-level analysis: key genes of aerobic methane oxidation; 26. Methyl-coenzyme reductase genes – unique functional markers for methanogenic and anaerobic methane-oxidizing Archaea; 27. Community-level analysis: genes encoding methanopterin dependent activities; 28. Community-level analysis: key genes of CO2-reductive acetogenesis; 29. Functional marker genes for identification of sulphate-reducing prokaryotes

Description

Environmental Microbiology covers cultivation of diverse microbes, physiological ecology and nucleic acid techniques in environmental microbiology. Both applied methods (such as cultivation and preparation) and theoretical modeling (such as bioenergetic calculation programs and imaging) are discussed. A significant number of chapters on methods in activity measurement are included.

Environmental Microbiology is volume 397 in the critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology. Methods in Enzymology is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 1 onwards.

Key Features

· Cultivation & Physiological Ecology · Imaging of Cells & Microscale Architecture · Nucleic Acids-based Molecular Ecology

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, developmental biologists

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080884264
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121828028

Reviews

@quote:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @quote:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jared Leadbetter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Environmental Science & Engineering California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

