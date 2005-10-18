Environmental Microbiology, Volume 397

Environmental Microbiology covers cultivation of diverse microbes, physiological ecology and nucleic acid techniques in environmental microbiology. Both applied methods (such as cultivation and preparation) and theoretical modeling (such as bioenergetic calculation programs and imaging) are discussed. A significant number of chapters on methods in activity measurement are included.

Environmental Microbiology is volume 397 in the critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology. Methods in Enzymology is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 1 onwards.