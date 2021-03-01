Environmental Metabolomics
1st Edition
Approaches, Challenges and Future Perspectives
Description
Environmental Metabolomics: Approaches, Challenges and Future Perspectives brings together contributions from global experts who have helped to define and develop the exciting and rapid advances that are taking place in the field of environmental metabolomics.
This book is invaluable for expert users as it demonstrates not only the best practice in experimental design, but it also provides an overview of state-of-the-art instrumentation and the depth analysis (for instance small molecule IDs and limits of detections) one can expect to get by using various sampling, chromatographic, and mass spectrometric techniques. Common experimental and technical pitfalls are also highlighted, which provides a unique insight into the world of environmental metabolomics and help the practicing scientist to avoid repeating similar costly mistakes and steer them efficiently towards the generation of high-quality data and subsequently, high-impact publications
Key Features
- Highlights overarching principles and considerations for researchers to leverage when planning, conducting, and evaluating environmental metabolomics research
- Provides real world case study applications of multiple environmental metabolomics techniques
- Integrates the Metabolomics Standards Initiative into case study examples, demonstrating its value in evaluating data
- Encompasses standard operating protocols for metabolomics to help new entrants to the field set up experiments and useful data quickly without having to build up methods from scratch
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, and academics interested in Systems Biology and metabolomics; environmental epidemiologists
Table of Contents
Introduction to Environmental metabolomics
What is environmental metabolomics?
Overview of analytical tools and techniques used in environmental metabolomics
Statistical frameworks and tools
Theme 1 - Environmental metabolomics applied to epidemiology (environmental exposure)
Key principles and consideration of epidemiology-based environmental metabolomics
State-of-the-art review of epidemiology-based environmental metabolomics
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 1
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 2
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 3
Synthesis and Future considerations of epidemiology-based environmental metabolomics (in the form of standard operating procedures (SOPs))
Theme 2 - Environmental metabolomics applied to model organisms (impacts of environmental contaminants)
State-of-the-art review of model organism-based environmental metabolomics
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 1
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 2
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 3
Synthesis and Future considerations of model organism-based environmental metabolomics (in the form of SOPs)
Theme 3 - Environmental metabolomics applied to wild-caught organisms (ecological impacts)
Key principles and consideration of field environmental metabolomics
State-of-the-art review of field environmental metabolomics
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 1 (vertebrates)
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 2 (vertebrates)
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 3 (invertebrates)
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 4 (invertebrates)
Synthesis and Future considerations of field environmental metabolomics (in the form of SOPs)
Theme 4 - Environmental metabolomics applied to microbial communities (ecosystem health)
Key principles and consideration of microbial community-based metabolomics
State-of-the-art review of microbial community-based metabolomics
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 1
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 2
Case study example of environmental contaminant study 3
Synthesis and Future considerations of microbial community-based environmental metabolomics (in the form of SOPs)
Outlook and future perspectives for environmental metabolomics research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164600
About the Editors
David Beale
Dr Beale is an early career scientist, delivering research outcomes and creating impact in the area of environmental metabolomics and analytical chemistry. David obtained his PhD from RMIT University in 2011, and has been a research scientist with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) since 2008. David is currently a project leader within the Metabolomics & Proteomics Team which develop high-throughput next-generation tools for detecting, quantifying and tracking contaminants in the environment and assessing their biological impact using microbial metabolomics tools (and more broadly omics-based approaches) and techniques.sing their biological impact using microbial metabolomics tools (and more broadly omics-based approaches) and techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Metabolomics and Proteomics Team, Land and Water, CSIRO, Australia
Katie Hillyer
Katie is a marine biologist by trade, interested in the application of total systems biology-based approaches to answer ecologically relevant questions (environmental 'omics). Specifically, the development and use of these sensitive tools for assessing complex changes (natural and man-made) in aquatic ecosystems, and ultimately to enhancing system management, function and resilience.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIRO Land and Water, Dutton Park, Brisbane, Australia
Oliver Jones
Oliver Jones is an associate professor of analytical chemistry at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. He obtained his PhD from Imperial College London in 2005, and was a postdoc at the University of Cambridge until 2009. He then worked as a lecturer at the University of Durham before moving to RMIT in 2012. A/Prof. Jones is currently president of the Australian and New Zealand Metabolomics Network - the first international affiliate of the metabolomics society. He is also a member of the Metabolomics Society Data Standards task group, co-president of Proteomics and Metabolomics Victoria, secretary and board member of the Metabolomics Society and the Australian and New Zealand Society for Magnetic Resonance, a CI at the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science and a member the Australian Academy of Science, National Committee for Chemistry. A/Prof. Jones is a deputy director of the RMIT Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Remediation and has been an invited speaker at several conferences and has organised many others (he was a member of the organising committee of the 2017 Metabolomics Conference). Aside from metabolomics, his group conducts research in analytical methods and technologies, particularly in multidimensional chromatography and NMR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Science, RMIT University, Australia
Andrew Warden
Dr Warden leads the CSIRO Metabolomics & Proteomics Team at CSIRO and is based in Canberra, Australia. He obtained his PhD in Chemistry from Monash University, Victoria, Australia in 2005 after which he joined CSIRO (Melbourne) as postdoctoral fellow. He moved to Canberra in 2007 and gained tenure as a research scientist at CSIRO in 2011 after completing a second postdoctoral fellowship. Dr Warden has worked across a very broad range of science areas, including synthetic organic chemistry, X-ray crystallography, novel lipid production in plants, enzyme design and engineering, biofuels and bioenergy, molecular modelling and computational chemistry. His most recent efforts have been in omics since leading the Metabolomics and Proteomics Team into the space over the past few years. He has led the effort to build a world class analytical chemistry facility at CSIRO Black Mountain since 2012 and sits on the Steering Committee for the Joint Mass Spectrometry Facility at the Australian National University (ANU). Dr Warden also leads the Metabolomics arm of the CSIRO/ANU National Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Precinct, which is a $48M endeavour between the two organisations to build a collaborative hub to build a sustainable future for the environment, agriculture and global food supplies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Team Leader, Metabolomics and Proteomics Team, Land and Water, CSIRO, Australia
