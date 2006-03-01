Environmental Management Systems Handbook for Refineries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780976511380, 9780127999753

Environmental Management Systems Handbook for Refineries

1st Edition

Polution Prevention Through ISO 14001

Authors: Nicholas Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780127999753
Hardcover ISBN: 9780976511380
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st March 2006
Page Count: 310
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Description

This book offers refineries a practical guide for implementing environmental management systems (EMS).The author, who has implemented hundreds of successful EMS programs throughout North America, Europe, Russia and the Middle East, provides a detailed explanation of what an EMS is and how it can benefit refinery operations in complying with environmental laws and improving the overall efficiency of their operations. The author’s approach has been recognized internationally as an integrated model that captures improved compliance and financial savings by reducing operating costs through dedicated pollution prevention programs.

Table of Contents


About the Author

Preface

1 Is Compliance Enough?

Introduction

Environmental Cost Accounting

Liabilities for Simply Meeting Minimum Compliance Requirements

Understanding the Elements of an EMS

2 Getting an EMS Started

Introduction

Practical Aspects of an EMS

Examples of EMSs

Defining Pollution Prevention and Related Terminology

Pollution Prevention within the Context of an EMS

The Initial Environmental Review

3 Integrating Cleaner Production with an EMS

Introduction

The Link between Pollution Prevention and an EMS

Integrating EMS and CP/P2

The Role of an Environmental Management Information System

Recommended References

4 Improving Competitiveness through an EMS

Introduction

Benefits That Improve Competitiveness

A Case Study on Greening the Supply Chain

Greening the Supply Chain

5 Conducting Cleaner Production Audits

Introduction

In-Plant Assessment and Pollution Prevention

The Environmental Management Hierarchy

Reasons to Prevent Pollution

Improving Product Quality through Total Quality Environmental Management

Steps to Conducting CP/P2 Audits

Toolkit and Worksheets

6 IER Case Study

Introduction

The Methodology Applied

Environmental Management System Structure

The Initial Environmental Review

Final Remarks

7 Cleaner Production Case Studies

Introduction

CP/P2 Case Study at the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, Zarqa, Jordan

CP/P2 Case Study at the Chevron Products Company, Richmond Refinery, United States

CP/P2 Case Study at the Beijing Yanshan Chemical Corporation, China

CP/P2 Case Study at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Gujarat Refinery, Vaodara, India

CP/P2 Case Study at California Refineries

Index


Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Publishing Company 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Publishing Company
eBook ISBN:
9780127999753
Hardcover ISBN:
9780976511380

About the Author

Nicholas Cheremisinoff

Ratings and Reviews

