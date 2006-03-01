Environmental Management Systems Handbook for Refineries
1st Edition
Polution Prevention Through ISO 14001
Authors: Nicholas Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780127999753
Hardcover ISBN: 9780976511380
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st March 2006
Page Count: 310
Description
This book offers refineries a practical guide for implementing environmental management systems (EMS).The author, who has implemented hundreds of successful EMS programs throughout North America, Europe, Russia and the Middle East, provides a detailed explanation of what an EMS is and how it can benefit refinery operations in complying with environmental laws and improving the overall efficiency of their operations. The author’s approach has been recognized internationally as an integrated model that captures improved compliance and financial savings by reducing operating costs through dedicated pollution prevention programs.
Table of Contents
About the Author
Preface
1 Is Compliance Enough?
Introduction
Environmental Cost Accounting
Liabilities for Simply Meeting Minimum Compliance Requirements
Understanding the Elements of an EMS
2 Getting an EMS Started
Introduction
Practical Aspects of an EMS
Examples of EMSs
Defining Pollution Prevention and Related Terminology
Pollution Prevention within the Context of an EMS
The Initial Environmental Review
3 Integrating Cleaner Production with an EMS
Introduction
The Link between Pollution Prevention and an EMS
Integrating EMS and CP/P2
The Role of an Environmental Management Information System
Recommended References
4 Improving Competitiveness through an EMS
Introduction
Benefits That Improve Competitiveness
A Case Study on Greening the Supply Chain
Greening the Supply Chain
5 Conducting Cleaner Production Audits
Introduction
In-Plant Assessment and Pollution Prevention
The Environmental Management Hierarchy
Reasons to Prevent Pollution
Improving Product Quality through Total Quality Environmental Management
Steps to Conducting CP/P2 Audits
Toolkit and Worksheets
6 IER Case Study
Introduction
The Methodology Applied
Environmental Management System Structure
The Initial Environmental Review
Final Remarks
7 Cleaner Production Case Studies
Introduction
CP/P2 Case Study at the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, Zarqa, Jordan
CP/P2 Case Study at the Chevron Products Company, Richmond Refinery, United States
CP/P2 Case Study at the Beijing Yanshan Chemical Corporation, China
CP/P2 Case Study at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Gujarat Refinery, Vaodara, India
CP/P2 Case Study at California Refineries
Index
About the Author
Nicholas Cheremisinoff
