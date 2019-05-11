Environmental Kuznets Curve (EKC)
1st Edition
A Manual
Description
Environmental Kuznets Curve (EKC): A Manual provides a comprehensive summary of the EKC, summarizing work on this economic tool that can analyze environmental pollution problems. By enabling users to reconcile environmental and economic development policies, Environmental Kuznets Curve studies lend themselves to the investigation of the energy-growth and finance-energy nexus. The book obviates a dependence on outmoded tools, such as carrying capacity, externalities, ecosystem valuation and cost benefit analysis, while also encouraging flexible approaches to a variety of challenges.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive summary of EKC studies, including advances in econometrics, literature reviews and historical perspectives
- Outlines solutions to common problems in applying EKC techniques by reviewing major case studies
- Explores frequently-utilized proxies for environmental quality
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates through professionals working on environmental economics subjects, especially in developing economies
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. A Historical Perspective on Environmental Kuznets Curve (EKC)
Part 2: The EKC Literature
2. The Environmental Kuznets Curve: A Critical Review of Earlier Literature
3. Recent Studies (Extending Basic Environmental Kuznets Curve Model by Adding More Variables)
4. Single-Country versus Multiple-Country Studies
5. The Process of Sustainability: From Past to Present
6. Renewable Energy and Its Finance as a Solution to Environmental Degradation
Part 3: The Econometrics of EKC Studies
7. Data Selection and Environmental Kuznets Curve Models
8. Time Series Analysis (Stationarity, Cointegration, and Causality)
9. Panel Data Analysis (Stationarity, Cointegration, and Causality)
10. Most Up-to-Date Methodologic Approaches: Evidence from the Wavelet Coherence Approach
Part 4: Conclusion
11. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167960
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167977
About the Editor
Burcu Özcan
Burcu Özcan is an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at the Firat University, Turkey. She is also head of the Department of Economics. She did research at the Aarhus University (Denmark) in 2010 and the Sam Houston State University (Texas, USA) in 2016 via scholarships supported by the Turkish Republic. Her research areas are energy and environmental economics, tourism economics and information economics. She published in indexed journals: such as Energy Policy, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Review, Environmental Science and Pollution Research, Energy Exploration & Exploitation
Affiliations and Expertise
Firat University, Elazıg, Turkey
Ilhan Öztürk
Dr. Ilhan Öztürk is Professor of Economics at Cag University, Mersin, Turkey, where he is also the Director of the Higher Vocational School. His research interests include energy economics and international economics. He has published more than 155papers in international journals such as Energy Economics, Energy Policy, Applied Energy, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Ecological Indicators, Energy and etc. and participated in many international conferences. He has been invited as a Keynote Speaker in several international conferences. He is the editor of IJEEP and IJEFI and he has been member of editorial board in many international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cag University, Mersin and IJEEP; IJEFI, Mersin, Turkey