Environmental Impact of Mining and Mineral Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128040409, 9780128040928

Environmental Impact of Mining and Mineral Processing

1st Edition

Management, Monitoring, and Auditing Strategies

Authors: Ravi Jain
eBook ISBN: 9780128040928
Paperback ISBN: 9780128040409
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th August 2015
Page Count: 322
Description

Environmental Impact of Mining and Mineral Processing: Management, Monitoring, and Auditing Strategies covers all the aspects related to mining and the environment, including environmental assessment at the early planning stages, environmental management during mine operation, and the identification of major impacts. Technologies for the treatment of mining, mineral processing, and metallurgical wastes are also covered, along with environmental management of mining wastes, including disposal options and the treatment of mining effluents.

Key Features

  • Presents a systematic approach for environmental assessment of mining and mineral processing projects
  • Provides expert advice for the implementation of environmental management systems that are unique to the mining industry
  • Effectively addresses a number of environmental challenges, including air quality, water quality, acid mine drainage, and land and economic impacts
  • Explains the latest in environmental monitoring and control systems to limit the environmental impact of mining and processing operations

Readership

Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers and Mining Engineers

Table of Contents

  • About the Authors
  • Preface
  • Acknowledgements
  • Acronym List
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
    • 1.1. Sustainable Development in Mining and Mineral Processing
    • 1.2. Challenges Related to Sustainable Development
    • 1.3. Mining Industry Trends
    • 1.4. Mining Contribution Index
    • 1.5. Mining Processes
    • 1.6. Objectives
  • Chapter 2. A Systematic Procedure for Environmental Impact Analysis of Mining and Mineral Processing Projects
    • 2.1. Introduction
    • 2.2. Systematic Procedure for Preparing Environmental Assessment Documentation
  • Chapter 3. Environmental Management System Implementation in the Mining Industry
    • 3.1. Introduction
    • 3.2. What is an EMS?
    • 3.3. Benefits of Implementing an EMS and Best Practices (BPs)
    • 3.4. Costs of Implementing an EMS and BPs
    • 3.5. Government Involvement in EMS
    • 3.6. Implementation of EMS
  • Chapter 4. Environmental Impacts of Mining
    • 4.1. Introduction
    • 4.2. Air Quality Impacts from Mining
    • 4.3. Water Quality and Quantity Impacts from Mining
    • 4.4. Acid Mine Drainage
    • 4.5. Land Impacts from Mining
    • 4.6. Ecological Impacts from Mining
    • 4.7. Economic Impacts from Mining
  • Chapter 5. Environmental Monitoring
    • 5.1. Introduction
    • 5.2. Design of Monitoring Plans
    • 5.3. Data Management
    • 5.4. Monitoring Technologies
    • 5.5. Emerging Monitoring Technologies
  • Chapter 6. Environmental Auditing
    • 6.1. Introduction
    • 6.2. Types of Environmental Audits
    • 6.3. Performing an Environmental Audit
    • 6.4. Standards for Environmental Auditing
    • 6.5. Auditing System Checklists
  • Chapter 7. Mitigation Measures and Control Technology for Environmental and Human Impacts
    • 7.1. Introduction
    • 7.2. Air Pollution Mitigation and Control
    • 7.3. Mitigation of Water Quantity and Quality Impacts
    • 7.4. Mitigation of Land Impacts
    • 7.5. Mitigation of Ecological Impacts
    • 7.6. Fire and Explosion Control
    • 7.7. Human Health and Safety
  • Appendix A: Emission Factors for Air Pollutants Related to Mining and Mineral Processing
  • Index

About the Author

Ravi Jain

Ravi Jain is Dean and Professor of the School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, California. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from California State University, and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech. He studied public administration and public policy at Harvard, earning an M.P.A. degree and did additional graduate studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Dean and Professor Emeritus, School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA, USA

