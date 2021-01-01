COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213636

Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption

1st Edition

Editor: Charis Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213636
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 283
Description

Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption covers trends associated with the impact of food production on the environment, using life cycle analysis and the standard methods by which to estimate the food industry’s environmental impact. The book discusses city-scale actions to estimate environmental impact of food systems, including the meat chain, feeding crops to farmed fish, the confectionary industry, agriculture, tea processing, cheese production, the dairy industry, cold chain, and ice cream production. Food waste and consumption in hospitality and global diets are also discussed.

Written for food scientists, technologists, engineers, chemists, and governmental and regulatory bodies working in the whole food science field; environmentalists, environmental technologists and environmental engineers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry, Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption is an essential resource on sustainability in the food industry.

Key Features

  • Addresses all levels of the food chain
  • Provides solutions for the food industry to estimate and reduce environmental impact
  • Assists members of the food industry in optimizing their current performance and reducing their environmental footprint

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, engineers, chemists, and governmental and regulatory bodies working in the whole food science field; environmentalists, environmental technologists and environmental engineers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry

Table of Contents

1. Standard methods effectively useful to mitigate the environmental impact of food industry
2. Environmental Impact of Different Agricultural Management Practices
3. Environmental impacts of feeding crops to pig and poultry
4. Environmental impact of poultry farming and egg production
5. Environmental impact of pasta
6. Environmental impacts of dairy industry
7. Environmental impact of ice cream
8. Environmental impact of cheese production
9. Environmental impact of confectionery industry
10. Environmental impact of tea production/consumption chain
11. Environmental Impacts of Foods Refrigeration
12. Environmental impacts of food waste

Details

No. of pages:
283
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2023
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213636

About the Editor

Charis Galanakis

Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

Ratings and Reviews

