Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption covers trends associated with the impact of food production on the environment, using life cycle analysis and the standard methods by which to estimate the food industry’s environmental impact. The book discusses city-scale actions to estimate environmental impact of food systems, including the meat chain, feeding crops to farmed fish, the confectionary industry, agriculture, tea processing, cheese production, the dairy industry, cold chain, and ice cream production. Food waste and consumption in hospitality and global diets are also discussed.

Written for food scientists, technologists, engineers, chemists, and governmental and regulatory bodies working in the whole food science field; environmentalists, environmental technologists and environmental engineers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry, Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption is an essential resource on sustainability in the food industry.