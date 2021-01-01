Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption covers trends associated with the impact of food production on the environment, using life cycle analysis and the standard methods by which to estimate the food industry’s environmental impact. The book discusses city-scale actions to estimate environmental impact of food systems, including the meat chain, feeding crops to farmed fish, the confectionary industry, agriculture, tea processing, cheese production, the dairy industry, cold chain, and ice cream production. Food waste and consumption in hospitality and global diets are also discussed.
Written for food scientists, technologists, engineers, chemists, and governmental and regulatory bodies working in the whole food science field; environmentalists, environmental technologists and environmental engineers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry, Environmental Impact of Agro-Food Industry and Food Consumption is an essential resource on sustainability in the food industry.
Key Features
- Addresses all levels of the food chain
- Provides solutions for the food industry to estimate and reduce environmental impact
- Assists members of the food industry in optimizing their current performance and reducing their environmental footprint
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, engineers, chemists, and governmental and regulatory bodies working in the whole food science field; environmentalists, environmental technologists and environmental engineers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry
Table of Contents
1. Standard methods effectively useful to mitigate the environmental impact of food industry
2. Environmental Impact of Different Agricultural Management Practices
3. Environmental impacts of feeding crops to pig and poultry
4. Environmental impact of poultry farming and egg production
5. Environmental impact of pasta
6. Environmental impacts of dairy industry
7. Environmental impact of ice cream
8. Environmental impact of cheese production
9. Environmental impact of confectionery industry
10. Environmental impact of tea production/consumption chain
11. Environmental Impacts of Foods Refrigeration
12. Environmental impacts of food waste
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2023
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213636
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.