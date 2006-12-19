Environmental Hydraulics, Volume 56
1st Edition
Hydrodynamic and Pollutant Transport Models of Lakes and Coastal Waters
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Environmental Hydraulics
1.2 Methodology
2. The Mathematical Theory of Circulation Models
2.1 Governing Equations
2.2 Basic Assumptions
2.3 Turbulence Closure
2.4 Boundary and Initial Conditions
2.5 Circulation Theory
2.6 Model Considerations
2.7 Finite Difference Method
3. The Vertically-Integrated Two Dimensional Models
3.1 Governing Equations
3.2 Numerical Methods
3.3 Numerical Experiments
4. Three-Dimensional Circulation Models
4.1 A Vertical-Horizontal Splitting 3-D Model
4.2 An External-Internal 3-D Model (Princeton Model)
4.3 An Operator Splitting 3-D Model
4.4 A Control Volume 3-D Model (IDOR)
4.5 A Fully Three-Dimensional Model
4.6 A Large Eddy Simulation Model
5. Quasi Three Dimensional Circulation Models
5.1 Q-3D Model
5.2 Vertical Eddy Viscosity Distribution
5.3 Vertical Horizontal Integrating (VHI) Method
6. Particle Trajectory and Pollutant Transport Models
6.1 Particle Trajectory Models
6.2 Numerical Schemes for 2-D Pollutant Transport Models
6.3 Numerical Schemes for the 3-D Pollutant Transport Model
7. Numerical Analysis of Coarse Fine Grid Models
7.1 Approaches to Modelling Near Shore Areas
7.2 Algorithm for Coupling the Coarse and Fine Grids
7.3 Applications to Hamilton Harbour
7.4 Applications to Toronto Waterfront
7.5 Applications to Lake Biwa
8. Model Verifications with Analytical Solutions and Laboratory Data
8.1 Pollutant Transport and Residence Time in a Model Basin
8.2 Study of Wind Induced Flows
9. Model Applications to the Great Lakes
9.1 General Circulation in the Great Lakes
9.2 Bacterial Transport of the St.Clair River in Sarnia
9.3 Toronto Waterfront Receiving Water Study
9.4 Hamilton Harbour Study
9.5 Cootes Paradise Study
9.6 Lake St.Clair Study
9.7 Lake Simcoe Study
9.8 Little Lake and Crary Park Marina Study
10. Model Applications to Other Lakes and Coastal Waters
10.1 Model Application in Gretan Pelagos (Mediterranean Sea)
10.2 Model Applications to Lake Biwa
11. The Future in Hydrodynamic Modelling
11.1 Environmental Information Systems (EIS)
References
Appendix
Subject Index
Description
Hydrodynamic and pollutant transport models are useful tools for evaluating remediation options for polluted water bodies. These models span the range from highly theoretical, fine resolution, physically-based designs to lumped, black-box representations of real world phenomena.
This book examines the numerical approaches used in hydrodynamic and pollutant transport modeling. First, the theory and physical basis of transport and mixing in lakes and coastal waters are provided. Methodologies that use a three-dimensional (3D) approach to predicting the fate and transport of pollutants are presented and this is followed by a presentation of alternatives to 3D circulation modeling as well as new advances in the field. These alternatives offer near 3D accuracy but without the computational burden. Illustrations of the calibration and verification of these models using laboratory data, as well as, field data are also provided. The models are applied to a diverse array of study sites ranging from The Great Lakes in North America to the coastal areas of Northern Crete.
Key Features
- Presents the theory of hydrodynamic and pollutant transport modelling in lakes and coastal areas
- Thoroughly examines the issues and limitations of the numerical approaches used in hydrodynamic and pollutant transport modelling
- Demonstrates the calibration and verification of hydrodynamic and pollutant transport models using laboratory and field data
Readership
Civil and Environmental Engineering consulting firms dealing with water quality in lakes and coastal regions; professionals and upper division undergraduate and graduate level Geophysical, Environmental and Civil Engineering students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 19th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527127
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467962
About the Authors
Ioannis Tsanis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
McMaster University, Ontario, Canada
Jian Wu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sanofi-Aventis Inc., New Jersey, U.S.A.
Huihua Shen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Michigan, U.S.A.
Caterina Valeo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada