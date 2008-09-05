Environmental Futures, Volume 2
1st Edition
The Practice of Environmental Scenario Analysis
Table of Contents
Preface. 1.Introduction. 2. Towards Guidelines of Environmental Scenario Analysis. 3. Environmental Scenarios. A Survey. 4. Searching for the Future of Land: Scenarios from the Local to Global Scale. 5. Participation in Building Environmental Scenarios. 6. Combining Qualitative and Quantitative Scenarios of the Environment. 7. Scale Issues in Environmental Scenarios Development. 8. Trend Discontinuities and Surprises in Environmental Scenarios. 9. Closing Chapter.
Description
As scientists and policymakers try to come to grips with problems such as climate change and risks to biodiversity, they turn more and more frequently to the method of scenario analysis to better understand the future of these problems. Over the last few years scenario analysis has become one of the key tools for bridging environmental science and policy. This is the first book to sum up the current practice of environmental scenario analysis and to propose directions for improving its quality and effectiveness. Chapters are written by an international group of distinguished scenario experts and provide an excellent starting basis for first-time scenario practitioners, as well as a collection of new ideas on improving scenario practice for experienced scenario analysts.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage and overview on environmental scenario analysis from a team of international experts
- First book to address key contemporary issues involved with environmental scenario analysis
- Gives guidelines for best practices Benefits:
- Excellent starting base for first-time scenario practitioners
- Helps the reader to interpret scenarios and to place them into the correct context
Readership
Primary audience: Environmental professionals and researchers who use scenario analysis or interpret results; environmental specialists in local, national, and international agencies or planning offices Secondary audience: University-level students in environmental study programs, and in city and regional planning programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 5th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932989
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532930
Reviews
"A very good and inspiring contribution; opens up new insights and approaches." -- Dr. Karl-Heinz Simon, CESR
About the Editors
J. Alcamo Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Environmental System Research, Kassel, Germany