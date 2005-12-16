Environmental Forensics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125077514, 9780080494784

Environmental Forensics

1st Edition

Contaminant Specific Guide

Authors: Robert Morrison Brian Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780080494784
Paperback ISBN: 9780125077514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th December 2005
Page Count: 576
Description

Environmental forensics is the application of scientific techniques for the purpose of identifying the source and age of a contaminant. Over the past several years, this study has been expanding as a course of study in academia, government and commercial markets. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are among the governmental agencies that utilize the study of environmental forensics to ensure national security and to ensure that companies are complying with standards. Even the International Network for Environmental Compliance and Enforcement (INECE), a group supported by the European Commission and the World Bank, utilizes the study of environmental forensics as it applies to terror threats.

This title is a hands-on guide for environmental scientists, engineers, consultants and industrial scientists to identify the origin and age of a contaminant in the environment and the issues involved in the process. An expansion of the authors’ first title with Academic Press, Introduction to Environmental Forensics, this is a state-of-the-art reference for those exploring the scientific techniques available.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date compendium for referencing forensic techniques unique to particular contaminants.
  • International scientific unit system
  • Contributors from around the world providing international examples and case studies.

Readership

Environmental engineers, geologists, hydrologists, professionals in public health, ecology, soil science, and agronomy, environmental consultants, county, city, state and federal regulatory agencies.

Table of Contents

Forward Author Biographies Mercury Asbestos Sewage Lead Chromium Methane Radioactive Compounds Pesticides Perchlorate Polychlorinated Biphenyls Microbial Forensics Chlorinated Solvents Arsenic Dioxins and Furans Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHS) Crude Oil and Refined Product Fingerprinting: Principles Crude Oil and Refined Product Fingerprinting: Applications Automotive Gasoline

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080494784
Paperback ISBN:
9780125077514

About the Author

Robert Morrison

Affiliations and Expertise

DPRA, San Marcos, CA, USA

Brian Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, Incorporated, Sarasota, FL, USA

