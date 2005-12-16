Environmental forensics is the application of scientific techniques for the purpose of identifying the source and age of a contaminant. Over the past several years, this study has been expanding as a course of study in academia, government and commercial markets. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are among the governmental agencies that utilize the study of environmental forensics to ensure national security and to ensure that companies are complying with standards. Even the International Network for Environmental Compliance and Enforcement (INECE), a group supported by the European Commission and the World Bank, utilizes the study of environmental forensics as it applies to terror threats.

This title is a hands-on guide for environmental scientists, engineers, consultants and industrial scientists to identify the origin and age of a contaminant in the environment and the issues involved in the process. An expansion of the authors’ first title with Academic Press, Introduction to Environmental Forensics, this is a state-of-the-art reference for those exploring the scientific techniques available.