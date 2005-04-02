Environmental Ergonomics - The Ergonomics of Human Comfort, Health, and Performance in the Thermal Environment, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section 1 – Physiology
- Regulatory processes of the human body during thermal and work strain
- The interrelation of thermal and nonthermal reflexes in the control of post exercise heat loss responses
- Brain activation by thermal stimulation in humans studied with fMRI
- Comparison of tympanic membrane temperatures measured by contact and noncontact tympanic thermometers during prolonged exercise in the heat
- Physiological significance of bright vs. dim light intensities during the daytime for thermoregulatory responses, digestive functions and evening dressing behavior in the cold
- The effect of illumination and temperature on sleep–wake rhythm disturbances in the elderly
- Seasonal differences in physiological and psychological responses to hot and cold environments in the elderly and young males
- Section 2 – Heat Stress
- Evaluation of test protocols for smoke-divers working in the heat
- The influence of various methods of fluid ingestion on changes in selected physiologicalreactions during thermal stress in a sauna
- Physiological effects of heat stress on ground crew in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force
- Cockpit thermal conditions and physiological reactions in flight: effects of mental workload on thermal regulation of aircrew while flying tasks
- Effects of sportswear on thermoregulatory responses during exercise in a hot environment
- Environmental temperature during summertime athletic competitions in Japan
- Assessment of the risks of heat disorders encountered during work in hot conditionsin German hard coal mines
- Optimum room temperature during rest periods between repetitive exercises under heat stress
- Heat strain is reduced at different rates with hand, foot, forearm or lower leg cooling
- Most effective immersion treatment for exercise-induced hyperthermia
- Can fire-fighter instructors perform a simulated rescue after a hot fire training exercise?
- The effect of water-perfused suits and vests on body cooling during exercise in a hot environment
- Effect of bilateral carotid cooling with an ice pack on thermal responses during bicycle exercise
- Upper limit of thermal comfort zone in bedrooms for falling into a deep sleep as determined by body movements during sleep
- Section 3 – Cold Stress
- "Something old, something new, something borrowed, someone's blue": a review of the literature and responses associated with cold water immersion
- The effects of exhaustive exercise on thermoregulatory fatigue during cold exposure
- Cold-induced vasodilatation response and associated thermal loads in older men observedduring finger cooling
- Thermal sensation of old vs young males at 12, 18, and 278 C for 120min
- Individual variation in thermal responses of clothed women and men during repeated short-term cold-water immersions
- The effect of cold immersion on hands with different types of hand protection
- Effects of bathroom temperature on thermal responses during whole-body bathing, half-body bathing and showering
- Effects of bath water and bathroom temperatures on human thermoregulatory function and thermal perception during half-body bathing in winter
- Effect of temperature on muscular strain in simulated packing work
- Comparison of contact cooling while touching cold surfaces with an artificialand human fingers
- Use of an artificial finger to measure contact temperature on various extremely cold metallic surfaces
- Manual performance in urban circumpolar subjects exposed to cold in the winter and summer
- An occupational health study on workers exposed to a cold environment in a cold storagewarehouse
- Section 4 – Thermal Comfort
- To be or not to be comfortable: basis and prediction
- Thermal comfort sensations of tourists in a subtropical region
- Perceived problems and discomfort at low air humidity among office workers
- Study on the improvement of environmental humidity in houses for the elderly:
- Part 1 – Actual conditions of daily behavior and thermal environment
- Part 2 – Examination of the humidity environment
- Effect of humidity sensation on hormonal responses in saliva and urine
- Psychophysiological approach to thermal discomfort in non-uniform environments
- Effective radiant temperature including solar radiation
- Gender differences and non-thermal factors in thermal comfort of office occupants in a hot-arid climate
- Thermal comfort in outdoor and semi-outdoor environments
- Development of air-conditioning systems for the elderly
- Evaluation of vehicle climate
- Effects of spectral properties of glass on the thermal comfort of car occupants
- Evaluation of summertime thermal comfort in automobiles
- The effects of simulated solar radiation to the head and trunk on the thermal comfort of seated subjects
- Section 5 – Clothing
- The four 'Fs' of clothing comfort
- The influence of thermal comfort perception on consumer’s preferences to sportswear
- Water vapour permeability resistance through clothing material at combinations of temperature and pressure that simulate elevated altitudes
- Effect of two kinds of quilt on the thermal comfort of subjects in a cold environment
- The effect of fabric air permeability on clothing ventilation
- Clothing microclimate and subjective sensation of Korean and Japanese subjects when wearing Hanbok
- Prediction of clothing insulation in an outdoor environment, based on questionnaires
- Determination of clothing microclimate volume
- Section 6 – Protective Clothing
- Improved comfort of US military chemical and biological protective clothing
- A study on comfort of protective clothing for firefighters
- Firefighter garments with non-textile insulation
- Physiological consequences of wearing personal protective equipment: clothing and helmets
- Effects of simulated sustained operations on the thermal insulation of military footwear
- Sweat accumulation in a kendo ensemble during indoor summer training
- Section 7 – Thermal Manikins and Modeling
- The use of thermal manikins to evaluate clothing and environmental factors
- Evaluation of clo values for infant’s clothing using an infant-sized sweating thermal manikin
- Assessments of dry and humid heat gains under extreme conditions using a water-perfused manikin
- Experiments to determine the convective heat transfer coefficient of a thermal manikin
- Electrically heated blanket in neonatal care: assessment of the reduction of dry heat loss from a thermal manikin
- Clothing thermal insulation when sweating and when non-sweating
- Water vapour transport as a determinant of comfort in evaluating shoes
- Inter-laboratory tests on thermal foot models Numerical comfort simulator for evaluating thermal environment
- Simulation of clothing thermal comfort with fuzzy logic
- Thermal sensory engineering design of textile and apparel products
- Section 8 – Thermal Index
- International standards for the thermal environment. Where are we and what is still needed?
- Recent heat and cold strain predictive indices
- Validation of the environmental stress index (ESI) for physiological variables
- Assessment of cold stress by calculation of required clothing insulation – IREQ
- Prediction of facial cooling times
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Environmental Ergonomics addresses the problems of maintaining human comfort, activity and health in stressful environments. Its subject areas include thermal environments, illumination, noise and hypo- and hyperbaric environments. The book concentrates fundamentally on the way the thermal environment has affected human comfort, health and performance from the age of cave-dwellings to our age of skyscrapers.
This book contains only papers selected from the 10th ICEE held in Japan 23-27 September 2002. The ICEE has been held biannually since 1982, and has firmly established itself as the world’s most distinguished conference in its field, offering the ideal forum for research scientists, medical doctors, engineers, administrators, technicians, healthcare professionals and students to share their work and ideas.
Key Features
- Selected papers from the 10th International Conference on Environmental Ergonomics held in Japan, 23-27 September 2002. They have been revised and peer-reviewed.
- Papers included in this text have been widely recognised as the catalyst for the recent advances witnessed in Environmental Ergonomics in Asia. They strike a balance between academia and industries' views on environmental ergonomics.
- Add this volume to your copy of the Elsevier Ergonomics Book Series.
Readership
Research scientists, medical doctors, engineers, technicians and health care professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 2nd April 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455709
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444666
