Environmental Ecology
1st Edition
The Impacts of Pollution and Other Stresses on Ecosystem Structure and Function
Description
Environmental Ecology: The Impacts of Pollution and Other Stresses on Ecosystem Structure and Function deals with environmental studies on the ecological impacts of anthropogenic stresses. The book discusses more particularly the ways that anthropogenic or natural influences affect the quality of the inorganic and biotic components of the biosphere, as well as the human environment. The text discusses the sources of air pollution, the different toxic elements (naturally occurring contamination or anthropogenic sources), and acidifying substances or "acid rain." The author also cites several studies that deal with the reclamation of acidified bodies of water. Another topic the author addresses is declining forest areas; he then cites several case studies of this occurrence, such as those by Fowells, 1965; Hepting, 1971; and Auclair, 1987. The text also investigates the ecological effects of oil pollution caused during the refining process and transportation. The author then examines the general response patterns to ecological stress. The text is intended for advanced students of environmental ecology and environmental science, as well as for ecologists, environmentalists, and urban planners and officials.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 The Scope of This Book
1.2 Growth of the Human Population
1.3 The Ecological Effects of Stress
2 Air Pollution
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Emission, Transformation, and Toxicity of Air Pollutants
2.3 Air Pollution and Human Health
2.4 Case Studies of the Ecological Effects of Toxic Gases
2.5 Carbon Dioxide, Climate Change, and Plant Growth
3 Toxic Elements
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Background Concentration in the Environment
3.3 Toxicity
3.4 Naturally Occurring Contamination and Its Ecological Effects
3.5 Anthropogenic Sources of Toxic Elements
4 Acidification
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Deposition of Acidifying Substances from the Atmosphere
4.3 Chemical Changes within the Watershed
4.4 Biological Effects of Acidification
4.5 Reclamation of Acidified Water Bodies
5 Forest Decline
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Nature of Forest Decline
5.3 Case Studies of Forest Decline
6 Oil Pollution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Characteristics of Petroleum and Its Refined Products
6.3 Oil Pollution
6.4 Biological Effects of Hydrocarbons
6.5 Ecological Effects of Oil Pollution
7 Eutrophication of Fresh Water
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Causes of Eutrophication
7.3 Case Studies of Eutrophication
8 pesticides
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Classification of Pesticides by Their Use and Chemical Characteristics
8.3 Environmental Impacts of Pesticide Use
9 Harvesting of Forests
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consequences of Forest Harvesting for Site Fertility
9.3 Leaching of Nutrients from Disturbed Forest Watersheds
9.4 Soil Erosion Resulting from Disturbance
9.5 Hydrologic Effects of the Disturbance of Watersheds
9.6 Forest Harvesting and Wildlife
10 Loss of Species Richness
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Species Richness of the Biosphere
10.3 Rationalization for the Preservation of Species
10.4 Extinction as a Natural Process
10.5 Anthropogenic Losses of Species Richness
10.6 Back from the Brink-A Few Conservation Success Stories
11 Ecological Effects of Warfare
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Destruction by Conventional Warfare
11.3 Chemical Weapons in Warfare
11.4 Effects of Nuclear Warfare
12 Effects of Stress on Ecosystem Structure and Function
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ecological Effects of Long-Term Chronic Stress
12.3 Ecological Effects of the Advent of Stress
12.4 The Alleviation of Stress
Glossary
Bibliography
Biological Index
Chemical Index
Geographical Index
Subject Index
Bill Freedman
Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada